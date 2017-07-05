First Solar Is Still Significantly Undervalued

Since the first article I wrote about First Solar the stock has surged 50%, but this is not the end.

Since my first article about First Solar (FSLR) in which I described the stock as severely undervalued, its shares have gone up by about 50%. While this is already a very significant performance of the share price, I believe that First Solar has a lot more to offer investors. Despite having seen a strong price performance since last April, its valuation metrics still indicate a significant undervaluation. This is why I believe that the upward movement that we have recently seen is just the beginning of First Solar’s potential.

First Solar’s optimistic outlook

First Solar’s main problem lately has been its lack of revenue growth and negative bottom line results, causing a lot of pessimism among investors which has resulted in a huge sell off of the shares. But quite recently First Solar showed signs of a turnaround in the making while providing a lot of downside protection due to its amazing balance sheet. Then the company delivered some quite promising results. Along with these results, management seemed to be very optimistic about what the future holds for First Solar as discussed in my previous article about the stock:

“Besides being quite happy about the company's first-quarter results, management also sounded quite optimistic about the near future, as they upgraded their guidance for 2017. This was mostly due to the sale of the Moapa projects, along with the potential sales of other projects. One of which is the sale of the 179 megawatt AC Switch Station project, which is expected to close in Q2 or Q3. The California Flats and Cuyuma projects also are expected to be sold later this year. They have already been offered to 8point3 (NASDAQ: CAFD), but management said they believe there are others that will buy the projects if 8point3 does not.

Mostly because of these sales, management has upgraded the guidance for fiscal year 2017. While the company initially expected EPS to be reported flat to $0.50, it now expects this at $0.25-0.75 versus a consensus estimate of $0.29. Management also believes its cash flow and, therefore, net cash will improve further this year. This should be enough for the short term to keep its shares from falling, as the company's healthy balance sheet is more than enough to provide a good safety margin on its own.”

The reason that most people are becoming so optimistic about the future is the arrival of Series 6, which I talked about more in my previous two articles about the stock. So the company is currently already FCF positive once again, while being in the midst of a turnaround with an amazing balance sheet.

Border wall filled with solar panels

The fact that First Solar is FCF positive once again with the prospect of Series 6 is in my opinion a major reason to turn bullish on the stock. But lately the stock has gotten increasing attention because of some other news as well. One piece of news is the talk about President Trump’s slightly changed plan about the border wall with Mexico. While he first talked about Mexico paying for the wall, he now has another idea in which the wall could pay for itself. He talked about the possibility of solar panels on the wall. In this way it could cover the building costs and future maintenance expenses.

If this idea were to become a reality, the demand for solar panels would increase severely over a short period of time in the US. And of course First Solar is one of the many companies that will benefit from this increased demand as its sales volumes will go up and its selling prices as well. But please do keep in mind that this is Trump I am talking about. So this is a very big “if”, yet it could definitely turn out to be a positive factor for the company.

Recent surge does not change much

As mentioned earlier, First Solar’s shares have seen a huge appreciation of the price these past few months. Although the stock has gone up over 50%, it is still down significantly since the beginning of 2016 when the shares touched $74.

Source: Tradingview.com

Right now the shares are trading around $40. And while a 50% increase sounds great, the chart clearly shows that this is not that significant at all. And the company’s valuations compared with its prospects say the exact same thing.

Valuations are still absurdly low

Despite the recent price surge as both the results and outlook improve, First Solar is still valued as if it will never be able to generate a profit again. The company currently has $278 mln debt on its balance sheet vs equity of $5.22 bln and an increasing cash position that currently stands at $2.45 bln. This translates into a Debt/Equity of 0.05 and a Debt/Cash of a mere 0.11. This means that debt is not a problem at all. Also keep in mind that First Solar’s current market cap is $4.05 bln. That means that after paying off all debt with cash, the company still has about %54 of the total market cap in cash! Besides this, First Solar managed to be FCF positive over the past four quarters. And as mentioned earlier, it expects to be cash flow positive for the full year. As the outlook improves, the forwards P/E has turned positive as well.

Conclusion

Everything points to future profitability for the company, yet its valuations indicate that it is destined for failure. I believe that First Solar’s shares have a lot more upside because of this undervaluation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.