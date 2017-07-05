Kroger: 10 Feet Tall And Bulletproof?

Its exactly in market situations like these that a Contrarian Investor would sit back, draw in a deep breath and surmise: Enter my parlor, said the spider to the fly.

Amazon's announcement routed the shares of all supermarket operators; Kroger, slumped further, dropping by 9.2%. The events of just two days had wiped out $9 billion from Kroger's market capitalization.

Bargain hunters who bought into this weakness were sand-bagged by what came next - On 16 June, Amazon announced its $ 13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

A quintessentially American company

Kroger (KR), founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, incorporated in 1902 and traded on the NYSE since 1928, operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The quintessentially American company, has aced the test of time - tough feat that in an industry notorious for its razor-thin margins and ridiculously low barriers to entry - through a relentless focus on keeping the 'customer first' and by continuous innovation. Some of the most transformational ideas in the retailing business originated at Kroger's: "Sell by" dates on perishable products, first to test electronic scanners under actual store conditions, first to bake its own bread for its stores and the first to include meat departments within its stores (Read more about that here).

Candid Kroger acknowledges new entrants

Across its organizational life cycle spanning 115 years Kroger's has faced and navigated multiple crises: the rise of Walmart (NYSE:WMT), staving off hostile takeover bids from two corporate raiders - Herbert Haft family and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - in 1988, seeing Whole Foods craft a blue ocean by pioneering the concept of natural and organic foods retailing.

The steely resolve that has seen them through every crisis in the past was on display yet again. In a remarkably candid assessment after the two-day mayhem that their stock was subjected to, Kroger's acknowledged the two new entrants: Lidl, the high-profile hard discount retailer and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the juggernaut online retailer; but stopped short of declaring that the new entrants posed a clear and present danger to its business. Kroger's CEO, Rodney McMullen, in fact blessed the alliance that wiped $2 billion from the market capitalization of his company when he stated:

Whole Foods is a good fit for Amazon This was on June 27th. A few day earlier on June 21, Mike Schlotman, Kroger's CFO said this of Lidl: People have looked at me kind of funny when I've been saying this, but I'm glad their stores are now open, and we can stop talking about what we've been doing to get ready and see if what we've done to get ready [is adequate]

Kroger's followed this up with an incremental $1 billion share repurchase program replacing the prior authorization that had expired. The board further sweetened the news by approving a annual increase of 2 cents in their dividend raising it from 48 cents to 50 cents. Kroger's quarterly dividend has grown at a CAGR of 13% since 2006. While the repurchase will fortify Kroger's EPS and ROE (Kroger's ROE is an impressive 25.2%), the question really is: Has Kroger's moved well into a value zone or is it just a show of bravura by the management?

From a conformist's dismay to a contrarian's delight

After the reduced earnings guidance on June 15th, Kroger's was in a free-fall. Shares tumbled 19%.This was Kroger's largest drop since December 1999. This was even after the Midwestern retailer reported numbers that beat estimates on revenues and profits. Investors traded nearly nine times the usual daily volume - it was a wild stampede out of a stock that had until two quarters ago held the industry-record of 52 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

The cratered stock price stage seemed to have tipped Kroger into value territory as it compressed all key relative value metrics: P/E, P/B, PEG. This may have led to Kroger's popping up on the radars of investors who select value picks solely on the basis of filters. Early movers were sand-bagged by what came the next day: Amazon's announcement [of acquiring Whole Foods] routed the shares of all supermarket operators; Kroger, slumped further, dropping by 9.2%. The events of just two days had wiped out $9 billion from Kroger's market capitalization!

It is at this stage that the stock kindled my interest.

Most investor's have a favorite quote on contrarian behavior. The most popular ones seem to be the rather graphic "Buy when there is blood on the street" and the more indoctrinated "I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful"

My favorite is this one by Peter Thiel:

The most contrarian thing of all is not to oppose the crowd but to think for yourself

Did Kroger's shareholders overreact to the lowered guidance and did they then exhibit confirmation bias subsequently when Amazon announced its entry into the grocery business the next day? I tried not to overthink this and instead looked at the characteristics of the industry that Kroger's operates within:

Low-product differentiation

Essential products

Razor-thin operating margins

Low barriers to entry

Market-share emphasis

These characteristics are indicative of a business that is staid yet solid. Also, grocers look 10 feet tall and bulletproof during a recession.

I therefore looked at Kroger first and foremost as a natural hedge against any possible reversal in a market teeming with momentum driven tech-winners.

I then looked at Kroger's value indicators both relative to its competitors as well as to the industry's median.

Name Est P/E Current PEG P/S P/B Qtr Industry median 16.75 1.71 0.48 2.95 Target (TGT) 12.48 -- 0.43 2.8 K Ahold 12.96 2 0.36 1.56 Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) 17.30 3.19 0.48 3.08 Costco (COST) 27.38 2.39 0.56 7.99 Kroger (KR) 11.87 1.64 0.19 4.29

Source : Bloomberg

A couple of points that need further explanation. I used a Current P/E instead of a Forward P/E to eliminate any potential analyst biases while projecting earnings. I chose to balance the usage of a Current P/E with the PEG - which factors in a stocks projected growth rate. A stock with a low P/E could deceptively look like a value pick until you factor in a low growth rate. Conversely, a high P/E stock could be an astounding value pick if it is combined with a high growth rate.

A stock with that has both a low P/E and a low PEG is almost always a rare value pick. Let us not overlook the caveat here: A PEG ration also relies on a growth estimate and could also be biased by analyst estimates. I then included the P/S ratio as well - to reflect topline growth.

Kroger's has the lowest P/E, the lowest PEG and the lowest P/S among its peers as well as relative to the industry.

While Kroger's P/B isn't flattering enough in comparison, this metric has limited use when it comes to evaluating retail stocks (Read more about that here)

What an investor needs to watch out for

Kroger's has a relatively high Net Debt/EBITDA ratio - a preferred measure to gauge the extent of a company's leverage - relative to both its peer group and the industry median.

The company's debt,however, has a STABLE outlook and is Investment Grade.

Name Net Debt/EBITDA Industry median 1.31 Target (TGT) 1.41 K Ahold 0.93 Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) 1.09 Costco (COST) 0.09 Kroger (KR) 2.38

Source : Bloomberg

From a macro perspective, continued food deflation could create further weakness not just in Kroger but among its competitors as well.

Conclusion

Kroger's does appear to be a compelling value pick and investors unfamiliar with the stock may want to consider nibbling exposures at these levels. Investors who are overweight technology, especially on sentiment, story and momentum-driven stocks, could consider a significantly larger allocation to neutralize the impact of any market reversals on their portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The technology sector has remained my natural habitat all through my investment experience. I have rarely ventured out this space in this past. My investment in Kroger is a concentrated allocation and currently constitutes 18% of my portfolio. I had no prior exposure to this stock and initiated my position only after the stock's mid-June plunge. My cost price was $ 22.64.