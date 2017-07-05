Kone Corporation: A Stable Company With High Dividends

Basic information and industry overview

Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF) is the leading company in the elevators and escalators market. It was founded in Finland in 1910. The owner and chairman of the board of directors is Antti Herlin, a descendant of the richest family in Finland.

At the outset, I want to note one of the disadvantages of this company. Herlin owns a huge stake in A and B class of shares that allows him to control up to 60-65 percent of the vote. Therefore, no decision can be made without his participation, which increases the risks for the company.

Kone's share price during the month is in a range between $50.5 and $52.5. Its market capitalization is $26 billion. Its dividend yield for last year was 3.18%, which is higher than that for any company in the industry.

Kone Corporation produces elevators, escalators, travolators, and construction cranes. It also provides services for product maintenance. The company's revenue for the past year amounted to $10 billion. A significant proportion of the revenue brought business in emerging markets, including Eastern Europe and China.

In general, the sector is growing due to increasing urbanization of Asian and Eastern European countries. Also worth noting is China's increased interest in the products of this sector. The country accounts for about 30-35 percent of elevator manufacturers' business. The potential of the sector is quite large, as many countries are in a state of development, and consequently, the production of buildings and equipment for them in these countries will grow. The companies represented in this sector are very similar. For example, Schindler (OTC:SHNDY) and Kone have similar indicators and market capitalizations. The other two giants, Otis (NYSE:UTX) and ThyssenKrupp Elevators (OTCPK:TKAMY), operate as subsidiaries of large industrial groups. Otis occupies a large share in the elevator market. The second and third places are taken by Kone and Schindler.

Valuation

I made a DCF analysis. For calculating CAPM, I took reporting data and beta from the Morningstar website. To calculate the WACC, I used the CAPM method. The risk-free rate was taken for 2.32 - the official rate for the 10-year Treasury. Market risk premium is at 5.75 without any adjustments. Kone operates practically without borrowing capital, which greatly simplifies the calculation of the WACC indicator. The LTGR was taken from the premise of the growth rates of emerging markets because this growth is highly correlated with the performance of the company. According to my calculations, Kone's market capitalization should be around $30 billion, which makes the target price around $57-58.50.

Cons and merits

I want to start with the cons. They are not very many, and they do not yet play a significant role in the firm's activities. First, Kone has a very small number of its own assets, which makes it highly dependent on contractors, thereby increasing risk. I would also like to note that the company's sales are very concentrated in Asia and, in particular, China. Significant growth of Chinese public debt in Q3 and Q4 allowed an increase in revenue and profit for many companies exporting to the country. Such an unhealthy dependence on China's economy increases the risks associated with operating activities.

Now for the merits. Kone's P/E is slightly lower than the industry as a whole. At the same time, the company shows a dividend yield significantly higher than that of its nearest competitors. Also worth noting is the large shareholders in Kone. For example, BlackRock Global Dividend Inv A recently acquired approximately half a percent stake, and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Inv bought a one percent stake in late April. These purchases are very interesting, since BlackRock formed a portfolio of dividend shares and Vanguard formed a portfolio for long-term investment.

With regard to operating activities, Kone invests in research & development and specifically in its Environmental Excellence program aimed at using a low-carbon solution, which, of course, enhances the interest of potential customers in its products.

The company has shown a fairly rapid increase in revenue and EBITDA, and is also paying good dividends alongwith. The potential for growth of the company is great, as more and more developing countries are moving towards urbanization. And people flow in big cities is Kone's principal activity.

Conclusion

Buying a growing company with sufficient dividends and clearly undervalued by the market will be a good investment in the long term. The entry point can be in the region of $50-51 with expected growth of 12-14%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.