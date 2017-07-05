Pretium Achieves Commercial Production At The Brucejack Mine

PVG's immediate support is around $8.60 and it could be a good opportunity for trading.

The company is already 17% over-budget and may need more financing down the road to fully develop the site, in my view.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Investment thesis:

Pretium Resources, is an attractive gold and silver start-up in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is one of the best gold projects in Canada now, with high-grade in gold and silver and a very low AISC. Yet, despite a good outlook and a completion ahead of schedule, PVG shareholders are not enjoying the return that many expected years ago.

Often, unavoidable last-minute surprises force a company to use equity financing to allow a smooth transition and time to commercially produce. Also, the uncertainty related to the real production versus the production numbers indicated in the feasibility study plays a role as well. PVG is not without controversies in this domain, by the way. Finally, gold and silver prices, are an essential part when it comes to investing in PVG.

After some encouraging signs early last year, the gold price came under pressure with the strong dollar and the FED actions on interest rates. Gold is often traded as a hedge against the dollar and a safe refuge in case of economic problems.

This article tries to get some details about why Pretium Resources cannot really take off.

Important milestone achieved announced Monday - Commercial production.

On July 3, 2017, according to the company:

[PVG] announces that commercial production has been achieved at the Brucejack Mine. Under the credit agreement among Pretivm and its lenders, the Commercial Production Date is defined as the first day of the calendar month immediately following the first calendar month during which the process plant processes ore at an average rate of 60% of one-twelfth of yearly nameplate capacity (985,500 tonnes per year or 2,700 tonnes per day). During the month of June, the process plant at Brucejack processed 70,805 tonnes of ore (87.4% of one-twelfth of yearly nameplate capacity) for an average of 2,360 tonnes per day. Higher grade ore has begun to be introduced to the process plant as work continues on optimizing recoveries in the gravity and flotation circuits.

Which means that the Brucejack mine has officially entered commercial production as of July 1st, 2017. The production in June delivered 2,360 tonnes per day, which is not far from the 2,700 tonnes expected on average for the next 8 years.

I - Last first-quarter results snapshot

1 - On February 14, 2017, PVG announced that the offering of 2.25% unsecured convertible senior subordinated notes was completed for total gross proceeds of US$100 million, which included the exercise of the full amount of the over-allotment option of US $10 million. The company indicated that with the available cash on hand and the proceeds from the convertible senior subordinated notes, the project capital costs and initial working capital for the Brucejack mine are expected to be fully funded.

2 - Working capital at March 31, 2017 was US$ 88.1 million.

3 - On February 3, 2017, PVG announced that the total project capital cost forecast to complete construction of the Brucejack Mine, including contingencies, was US$ 811.1 million, an increase of 16.4% from the February 2016 capital cost estimate of US$ 696.8 million. The February 2017 forecast includes US$ 68.8 million of working capital for the first three months of production, but does not take into account any revenue generated during this period.

4 - On December 31, 2016, long-term debt was $CAN 602.908 million or $US 452.2 million (See 40F filing). If we add the offering completed on 02/17/2017, the long-term debt should be about $US 552.2 million.

There were 187.7 fully diluted common shares, of no par value, and 180.8 million common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2017. See presentation.

II - Trading PVG: Surprising weak correlation with gold and silver price.

Let's face it, while the company's journey to becoming a producing mine is coming to an end and after all these years of patience and great expectation, the net result is not quite so exciting for the shareholders. The chart above shows it without ambiguity.

Yes, we can praise the company for completing the mine on schedule and declare the Brucejack commercial a little earlier, but we are already about 17% over budget and shares outstanding fully diluted are nearly 188 million with a debt over $0.55 billion.

Basically, any investor who invested regularly in PVG during 2017 is showing a loss of about 10% (PVG trades below the 127 trading days average in 2017 which is over $10).

As I said earlier, the main culprit is the gold price, of course. However, it is not a clear correlation and other trading issues have influenced negatively the stock price recently as well.

For instance, On June 12, Pretium moved slightly as the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) portfolio re-balancing weighed on the group of junior gold miners.

On June 14, the FED hiked the interest rates by a quarter of point, and this action had a huge negative effect on the stock which lost nearly 8% that day and only fully recovered a week later at $9.65.

Last week, the stock drifted lower with gold prices losing steam, probably due in part, to the new 5% tax on goods and services on gold products that the Indian government imposed in June, and following a softer than expected EMU HICP inflation report as well, which took some of the luster out of the yellow metal as well.

However, the big event of the week was the Monday "smashing".

The price of gold dropped from $1,241 as of Friday’s close to $1,219 on the close Monday, or -1.8%. The price of silver fell from $16.58 to $16.11, or -2.9%. It is being called a gold and silver “smash” (the implication being that one party or a conspiracy is doing the smashing).

PVG closed the same day at $9.33 down

III - The next few months is of a paramount importance for PVG.

The issue resides in the real nature of the deposit at the Brucejack that created a lot of controversy in October 2013.

At the time, Pretium engaged several separate consultants to evaluate and study the Valley of the Kings prospect. Strathcona Mineral Ltd. Was involved in Pretium's 10,000 T bulk sample program and friction occurred, due to a fundamental divergence of opinion with Snowden Mining Industry Consultants about the bulk sample. Finally, on October 9, 2013, Strathcona Mineral Ltd. And its president, Graham Farquharson, resigned from the project.

The issue was that the Pretium 10,000 T bulk sample processing was controversial due to the so-called "nugget effect".

The nugget effect is an anomalously high precious metal assays resulting from the analysis of samples that may not adequately represent the composition of the bulk material tested due to nonuniform distribution of high-grade nuggets in the material to be sampled. Strathcona was far less optimistic about the deposit than Snowden was.

As the result, the stock skidded down to a low of $2.78 on November 19, 2013.

We can always discuss this issue and draw some conjectures, but it is totally futile in my opinion. The proof is in the pudding and we will see how close to the feasibility study PVG will be? I will direct my attention to the gold grade set at 15.8 g/t for the first 8 years and the AISC at $448 per ounce.

Note: I did not mention the Snowfield property in this article, which is a long-term potential for Pretium Resources.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, I cannot recommend investing in PVG at the present time. The company is already 17% over budget and may need more financing down the road to fully develop the site. Furthermore, gold prices are going nowhere and may weaken further in 2017 depending on the FED.

The most important issue that I see is what will be produced in the next six months in order to really judge the true potential of the mine. Investors will have to be patient and wait for the facts. I am really curious to compare real production to what Graham Farquharson said about the future mine in 2013.

PVG immediate support is around $8.60 and it could be a good opportunity for trading.

