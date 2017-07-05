Ocado Group PLC 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Ocado Group PLC 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul. 5.17 | About: Ocado Group (OCDGF) The following slide deck was published by Ocado Group PLC in conjunction with their 2017 Q2 earnings call. 131 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Services, Business Services, Earnings Slides, United KingdomWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts