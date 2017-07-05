ICBM + FOMC May Spell Trouble For Stocks

While we were celebrating America's Independence on July 4th, North Korea's "Supreme Leader" delivered some fireworks of his own. And then President Trump answered in his typical manner. And so, stocks might be in for some trouble today. It probably does not help that the FOMC meeting minutes were already on the economic data slate as well.

North Korea delivered a poor choice of a birthday present to America on July 4th, intercontinental ballistic missile capability. The North, so to speak, successfully tested a multi-stage missile over the Sea of Japan that reportedly could have reached Alaska.

President Trump tweeted a response, despite, I suspect, the wishes of money managers. Russia and China responded together (not good), and spoke against North Korea while also calling for the U.S. and South Korea to back off. Oh, and the President seems to have pushed China away recently with the U.S. arms sale to Taiwan. Are you worried yet? I am.

Anyway I look at these developments, including one implication I picked up on from the President's speech to the military yesterday that I feel is inappropriate to share publicly (I wish he hadn't too), I come to the same conclusion; this is not good for the stock market (NYSE: SPY). Look for volatility (NYSE: VXX) to pick up folks and for risk-off trading (Nasdaq: QQQ)(NYSE: IWM) to start to pick up steam this summer unless Americans are still ignoring geopolitical news for gossip, sports and reality TV as usual. Stocks started lower overseas, but are brazenly reaching up as I scribble away here, so I guess the normalcy bias may still be firmly in place.



Regional Security % Change Indication for Open iShares MSCI U.K. (NYSE: EWU) +0.1% SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSE: FEZ) -0.1% iShares MSCI Germany (NYSE: EWG) -0.2% iShares MSCI Japan (NYSE: EWJ) +.1% VanEck Vectors China AMC CSI 300 (NYSE: PEK) +1.1%

* As of 4:40 AM EDT

Wednesday's headline data was supposed to be the FOMC meeting minutes release today. The last Fed meeting was a bit controversial in that the Fed held steadfast to its forecasts and its tightening trajectory despite recently soft data. As of today, the market believes the Fed will next hike rates in December. Any significant indication of something sooner, and stocks (NYSE: DIA) have yet another reason to sell off. Still, given the light market participation this week and probably the rehashing of info we already know, I would normally not expect much of a reaction on this data.

Factory orders (NYSE: XLI) for May are expected to decline 0.6%, after slipping 0.2% in April. You can probably count on a pessmistic point here, given the durables orders data has already pointed us that way. The economists' consensus range is clearly pessimistic here as well.

Wednesday's earnings releases highlight reports from Chase Corp. (NYSE: CCF), Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS), Herman Miller (Nasdaq: MLHR), PriceSmart (Nasdaq: PSMT), QEP (OTC: OTCPK:QEPC) and Yum China Holdings (Nasdaq: YUMC). Herman Miller makes office furniture and is worth a look for some insight into the spending of businesses.

In conclusion, despite the holiday and because of international developments, I would look for the dollar to soften today (NYSE: UUP), gold to gain (NYSE: GLD), and equities to go risk off (NYSE: VTI). Still, we should remind readers that Monday's ISM Manufacturing Index report was a strong market factor, serving the Dow (NYSE: DIA), and it may still have some punch for industrials. For more of my regular work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

