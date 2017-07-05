5 Ways To Beat The Market: Part 2

Last year was a great year for my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." These five strategies resoundingly bested the market, outperforming on average by more than 4%. Performance in 2017 has been more mixed. As I described yesterday, the size premia, which outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 15% in 2016, has lagged in 2017. Over long time intervals, however, these strategies have generated market-beating performance. Understanding what causes them to underperform over shorter periods can only strengthen our understanding of when to implement these factor tilts.

This article marks the second installation of my update of the "5 Ways to Beat the Market." Yesterday's article covered the size premia and demonstrated the long-run outperformance of smaller-capitalization over the past several decades. This article describes the relative outperformance of value stocks thus far in 2017 and their long-run historical market-beating returns.

The strategies I discussed in this series are low-cost ways of getting broadly diversified domestic equity exposure with factor tilts that have generated long-run structural alpha. I want to present these investor topics in front of the Seeking Alpha readership, so I am re-visiting these principles with a discussion of 1H17 returns of these strategies in a series of five articles. Reprisals of these articles allow me to continually update the long-run returns of these strategies for the readership.

Value

In the first article in this series, I described the "size factor," or why small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks over long time intervals. The size factor is captured in the Fama-French Three Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. Another of these factors is the "value factor." The researchers noted that high book-to-market stocks tended to outperform low book-to-market stocks.

Adding the "size factor" and "value factor" to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes the stock market performance than beta alone. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a value factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our second way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500 (SPY), is then to simply buy value stocks. Below I have graphed the historical returns of the S&P 500 Pure Value Index, and show the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. Over the past twenty-plus years, the value index has bested the broad market gauge by over 2.25% per year.

The Value Index above is replicated through the Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) with an expense ratio of 0.35%. The S&P 500 Pure Value Index identifies constituents by measures of high levels of book value, earnings and sales to the share price.

While the Value Index has meaningfully outperformed over this long dataset, this long sample period includes meaningful underperformance in 2017. The graph below shows the daily total return of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Pure Value Index. Thus far, in 2017, Value has underperformed, lagging the S&P 500 by 461bp.

While the Value Index has underperformed through the first half of 2017, if you were to go back one full year to mid-2016, value stocks have still outpaced the broader market. As you can tell from the graph below, the inflection point for value stocks occurred in early November around the election of Donald Trump.

The Value Index is currently heavily populated by financials, which represent 35% of the fund. Higher interest rates, predicated on a market belief in the Trump reflation, buoyed banks on hopes of expanding net interest margins and lifted insurance companies on the prospect of higher new money rates on their fixed income investments.

As I wrote in The Trump Unwind in 10 Charts, the strong relative gains from financials have dissipated in the first half of 2017 as the rate sell-off pivoted to a rate rally midway through the first quarter. In the graph above showing the returns of value versus the market benchmark, one can see that Value's gains peaked in early March as rates crested.

Why has value investing worked historically? Why has the S&P 500 Pure Value Index outperformed over this long sample period? Value investing has been extolled since the days of Benjamin Graham, and put into most visible practice by his pupil, Warren Buffett.

It necessitates understanding the difference between a stock that is valued too low by the market and a stock that is a "value trap" because changes in the business or its industry have created a structural headwind. Value investors then need to have the fortitude to hold their investment when investor sentiment runs counter to their investment themes.

On average, individual investors do not have these attributes. Due to cognitive biases, they tend to join the bandwagon in good times and exit the market in turbulence. Even in 2016, a year in which the S&P 500 produced a total return of 11.96%, DALBAR indicates that the average equity mutual fund investor earned only 7.26%, a gap of 470bp. Juxtapose those average returns versus the 16.43% average return from my "5 Ways."

Investors simply could not hold the market portfolio or capture these factor tilts successfully. The commodity crash in early 2016, Brexit in mid-year, and the Trump election all tested the resolve of emotional investors. Systematic value investing works to buy out-of-favor companies and sectors when the market is the most pessimistic. Part of the long-term gains from value is simply capturing the irrational behavior of many individual investors.

Below is the historical cumulative returns of stocks based on their book-to-market ratio (i.e., stocks with a high book-to-market ratio would be undervalued). This is an excerpt from the aforementioned Kenneth French's long-run data series. The graphs below are excerpted from my article The Value of Value, published in June 2016.

A cumulative return series of the cohorts below should further illustrate this tremendous long-run outperformance. The incremental 328bp return for the highest book-to-market cohort versus the lowest book-to-market cohort translates into 14x more cumulative wealth over the 90-year horizon.

Note from the first chart that the value factor has been higher-risk as measured by the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns. That is also true in my "5 Ways" series, as the Pure Value Index replicated by the Guggenheim S&P Pure Value ETF [RPV] is the only one of the five representative indices that has had higher variability of returns than the market.

Value has delivered long-run outperformance, but that outperformance has been compensation for its higher risk. Is there a way to tactically allocate to value strategies?

Below I have broken the returns of the book-to-market cohorts into two separate groups, based on the annual performance of the S&P 500 [SPY]. In down years for the broad market index, the value factor has not materially underperformed; however, in up years for the S&P 500, the value factor has generated material outperformance. In the 65 "up" years in the sample set, the highest book-to-market cohort has delivered annual returns approaching 25%.

Thus far, in 2017, we have seen an exception to this rule. In an up market, value is trailing. Financials, by far the largest part of the value index, have lagged. Information technology, the largest part of the S&P 500 and materially underweight in value funds, has outperformed. The market has favored growth to value in 2017. Of the 44 semi-annual periods in this dataset, 1H17 has seen the 10th largest bout of underperformance versus the broad index.

For long-term investors with a buy-and-hold approach, the value factor has generated absolute outperformance over the long-run recorded history of modern finance. Thus far, in 2017, value has lagged due the overweight to underperforming financials and underweight to the tech megacaps that have dominated.

Over the next several days, I will be publishing updated results for three additional proven buy-and-hold strategies to generate market-beating returns that can be replicated through low cost indices. Hopefully, a continued discussion of the merits of these factor tilts in evolving market environments will be of value (pun intended) to Seeking Alpha readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.