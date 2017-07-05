I'm Saying Goodbye To Greenbrier, For Now

In spite of the above, the stock is not cheap relative to its own past. I must part with my shares of Greenbrier until valuations become more compelling again.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) are basically flat since I last wrote about the company. The argument I made in that article was that Greenbrier shares have gotten ahead of themselves and that it was time to reduce the exposure to Greenbrier. Since writing that article, I've done a great deal of reading and have concluded that it might be worthwhile for investors to take their gains on this company and exit the position completely. I outline my reasoning below by reviewing the backlog, and by looking at how expensive the stock itself is relative to its own past. Although the shares trade at a discount to the market, they are by no means cheap relative to their own past.

Active investors like us start from the premise that there's a disconnect between intrinsic value and share price. At some point, though, shares may line up with, and then possibly exceed intrinsic value. In short, markets tend to "overshoot." In my view that's what has happened to Greenbrier. When I initially recommended the purchase of shares, they were trading at a ridiculously low multiple relative to the business' prospects. Since then, however, the shares have risen handsomely (though they've stalled recently). I think Greenbrier has stalled because the market perceives (correctly) that there will be a few strong headwinds for the next few years.

It seems that the growth in freight railcar orders will take some time. For instance, according to an article published in Railway Age, demand will only start to rebound in 2019, much later than previously thought. According to Economic Planning Associates analyst, Peter Toja,

"Orders of 18,799 cars through the first three quarters of this year were far outpaced by assemblies of 47,519 cars, sending backlogs down from 111,000 at the beginning of the year to 77,600 units at the end of September…we anticipate a general softening in deliveries for most car types during the next two years before we see a pickup of assemblies once again in 2019."

Since this new backlog number brings the size of the backlog to about 5 quarters of work at current production levels, there are still years of work ahead. The problem is that stocks are a claim on very long dated future cash flows, and once the current backlog ends, what happens then?

I think another problem that Greenbrier may face relates to rail traffic itself. There are currently about 350,000 rail cars in storage as a result of very diminished rail traffic in 2016. To put this figure in perspective, this backlog represents 4.5 times the size of the overall backlog. This obviously represents a huge overhang that will reduce the number of orders in future. That said, obviously all 350,000 cars will not re-enter service, but for every mothballed car that does, is another car that need not be manufactured by the likes of Greenbrier.

Although 2017 has shown improvement relative to 2016, rail traffic this year is still well below the traffic levels seen during the heady days of 2014 and 2015.

Lastly there are the political risks that may mute one of the few bright spots in rail traffic (automotive). Given the ongoing rhetoric coming out of Washington, this is yet another source of risk for railcar manufacturers. In my view, the political miasma isn't sufficiently strong to counter the economic benefits of manufacturing autos in Mexico. Free (ish) trade simply makes too much economic sense for political nonsense to get in the way over time. In the short term, though, political noise creates uncertainty and uncertainty is risk.

It could be argued that the problems I've highlighted so far are short term in nature, and that the medium to long term future is bright. The problem is that that brightness is already reflected in the stock's price. Gone (for the moment at least) are the days when an investor could buy these shares at multiples in the single digits. In my view, the relationship between the stock and the underlying business is such that there's not much upside (and a great deal of downside) left at this point. For that reason that it's with a heavy heart that I bid goodbye (for now) to my shares of Greenbrier. In the coming weeks, I'll be looking for a replacement for this capital, and would be interested in hearing about other opportunities. I'll also look to re-purchase these shares if the market becomes irrationally pessimistic about the business again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The choice for my circumstance isn't available. I am long Greenbrier at the moment, but as I say in the article I will be selling my shares.