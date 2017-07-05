Catching A Falling Knife Like American Eagle Outfitters?

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) took a deep plunge right after declaring their Q1 2017 results in May 2017:

This was the result of poor performance as earnings severely dropped due to pressure on margins and higher delivery cost as online sales are picking up. With AEO’s current dividend yield over 4% and a low PE valuation (under 11), it seems an interesting pick. Let’s dig deeper to see if there is an opportunity here.

What Makes American Eagle Outfitters a Good Business?

American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer operating in the fashion industry. AEO is a leader in U.S. in the jean segments.

The company manages more 1,053 stores across the world but is mainly concentrated in the U.S. with 813 AE stores and 87 Aerie stores. In other words, 90% of its business is on American soil. It also has 189 international licensed stores.

The company currently has two growth vectors in Aerie, its intimate apparel for women; line of business and its online store. Aerie shows 13 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth (2017 RBC conference) while their online business went from 22% of their total sales in 2016 to 26% in their first quarter of 2017.

Revenues & Earnings

How AEO fares vs. My 7 Principles of Investing

We all have our methods for analyzing a company. Over the years of trading, I’ve been through several stock research methodologies from various sources. This is how I came up with my 7 investing principles of dividend investing. Let’s take a closer look at them.

Principle #1: High Dividend Yield Doesn’t Equal High Returns

My first investment principle goes against many income-seeking investors’ rule: I try to avoid most companies with a dividend yield over 5%. Very few investments like this will be made in my case (you can read my case against high dividend yield here). The reason is simple; when a company pays a high dividend, it’s because the market thinks it's a risky investment… or that the company has nothing else but a constant cash flow to offer its investors. However, high yield hardly comes with dividend growth and this is what I am seeking most.

We can’t say that AEO dividend payment history has been the most exciting lately. In fact, the payout has remained flat for the past 3 years. The yield has been up and down over the past 10 years going as low as 1% to as high as 5.50%. At this stage, the recent stock price drop boosted AEO yield up to 4.40% which makes it very interesting without screaming a sell alert at the same time.

AEO meets my 1st investing principles.

Principle#2: Focus on Dividend Growth

Speaking of which, my second investing principle relates to dividend growth as being the most important metric of all. It proves management’s trust in the company’s future and is also a good sign of a sound business model. Over time, a dividend payment cannot be increased if the company is unable to increase its earnings. Steady earnings can’t be derived from anything else but increasing revenue. Who doesn’t want to own a company that shows rising revenues and earnings?

American Eagle Outfitters isn’t part of any elite dividend grower groups like the Aristocrats or the Achievers. With a flat dividend payout for the past 3 years and no virtual uptrend over the past 10 years, AEO doesn’t qualify at all as a dividend growth company. So far, its sole point of attraction is the deep dip of its stock price pushing the yield to an interesting level.

AEO DOES NOT meet my 2nd investing principle.

Principle #3: Find Sustainable Dividend Growth Stocks

Past dividend growth history is always interesting and tells you a lot about what happened with a company. As investors, we are more concerned about the future than the past. This is why it is important to find companies that will be able to sustain their dividend growth.

While AEO isn’t the most generous company with its shareholders, the dividend payout is by no mean endangered. In fact, management disposes of a good margin to even increase their distribution. Since it doesn’t seem to be at the center of their model, let’s just expect the dividend to remain the same for several years to come without any danger.

AEO meets my 3rd investing principle.

Principle #4: The Business Model Ensure Future Growth

AEO has built a solid brand in American Eagle Outfitters and it is now playing in L Brands (LB) playground seriously with Aerie. Stealing market share from another competitor is always a good way to grow your business until the day the competitor bites back and margins go even smaller. The recent talk about AEO buying Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) could help the company consolidate its strong position in the apparel industry.

Unfortunately, AEO also evolves in a very difficult industry where margins are going down thanks to the online stores picking up more sales every day. As AEO sales move online, margins will decrease and their brick & mortar stores will feel empty. This is another long-term problem management will have to address.

AEO doesn’t show enough growth vector in their business model and therefore DOES NOT meet my 4th investing principle.

Principle #5: Buy When You Have Money in Hand - At The Right Valuation

I think the perfect timing to buy stocks is when you have money. Sleeping money is always a bad investment. However, it doesn’t mean that you should buy everything you see because you have some savings aside. There is a valuation work to be done. In order to achieve this task, I will start by looking at how the stock market valued the stock over the past 10 years by looking at its PE ratio:

While looking at the current graph, it is obvious AEO hasn’t been valued as such of a great deal for a long time. It is especially rare in this market with such high valuation for so many companies that you can find a stock trading under 11 PE ratio.

Digging deeper into this stock valuation, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. As a dividend growth investor, I rather see companies like the big money-making machine and assess their value as such. Unfortunately, it is very hard to value AEO using the DDM as there hasn’t been any dividend growth rate for a while. For this reason, I’ve used a 3% growth rate and a 10% discount rate. If you invest in a falling knife, you want to make money out of it.

Here are the details of my calculations:

Hum…. This is not exactly the kind of result you expect to get from a stock that already lost 25% of its value. As a dividend growth stock, AEO shows barely any value.

AEO DOES NOT meet my 5th investing principle

Principle #6: The Rationale Used to Buy is Also Used to Sell

I’ve found that one of the biggest investor struggles is to know when to buy and sell his holdings. I use a very simple, but very effective rule to overcome my emotions when it is the time to pull the trigger. My investment decisions are motivated by the fact that the company confirms or not my investment thesis. Once the reasons (my investment thesis) why I purchase shares of a company are not valid anymore, I sell and never look back.

Investment thesis

In this case, the investment thesis is quite simple; you go for the high yield and the hope that the stock price will bounce back. Looking at the short-term, the dividend payment is not at risk, making AEO a solid yielder. However, there isn’t much in my analysis telling me AEO will bounce back and find the path for growth again.

AEO shows more a bet than investment thesis and DOES NOT meet my 6th investing principle.

Principle #7: Think Core, Think Growth

My investing strategy is divided into two segments: the core portfolio built with strong & stable stocks meeting all our requirements. The second part is called the “dividend growth stock addition” where I may ignore one of the metrics mentioned in principles #1 to #5 for a greater upside potential (e.g. riskier pick as well).

As mentioned in my investment thesis, an investment in AEO now is a bet on a leader in a suffering industry. You expect AEO to find a way to grow again and look forward to a stock price bounce back. In the meantime, you can get paid to wait with a 4%+ yield. There is definitely a growth potential if AEO finds a twist to turn the table again, but it remains risky.

AEO is a growth holding.

Final Thoughts on AEO – Buy, Hold or Sell?

In the light of this analysis, AEO is certainly not a buy. I didn’t find enough growth vector or other arguments showing how a price recovery is feasible over a short period of time. There are lots of risks involved as AEO is evolving in an industry where growth will be limited in the upcoming years and margins will continue to be under pressure.

Disclaimer: I do not hold AEO in my DividendStocksRock portfolios but intend to purchase the stock.

