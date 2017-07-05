Gritaly: Where Do We Go From Here

I see no reason to take profits at this juncture, and am continuing to hold despite being up double digits on both positions.

While the US Markets (SPY) have stair-stepped higher to start 2017, some of their European counterparts have taken the elevator. Greece (GREK) is up nearly 30% to start the year, with Italy (EWI) also up double digits. Both indexes are among the top performers for ETFs this year, despite being the least likely candidates going into the new year. While a pause and some consolidation would not surprise me, I see no reason to cash in the chips just yet. Both indexes remain bullish on all time-frames, have sentiment levels that are divided into both camps, and have just exited their bear markets. Time-frames, have sentiment levels that are divided into both camps, and have just exited their bear markets.

After being long the S&P-500 last year and riding a raging bull 20% higher near my price target of 2400, I was expecting a year of consolidation or a slow grind higher for 2017. For this reason, I combed through all of the other country ETFs at the end of Q4 in an attempt to spot where new leadership might emerge from. It was on New Year's Eve that I spotted a very interesting setup for both GREK and EWI, and detailed this in my article "EWI, and detailed this in my article "What Do Italy And Greece Have In Common". I was quick to be criticized for my bullish theses on both countries, as apparently my knowledge of where a market is going is tied to my tourism history in the corresponding country. By this logic, vegetarians should stay far away from the Cattle ETF (COW) as they're doomed for failure by trying to trade it. Despite the detractors' dim-witted comments, I went long on the first trading day of this year, and have stayed long since.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For those that have been following me for the past year, it should be no secret that I prefer looking at the bigger picture and place the most weight on the monthly and quarterly charts. It should also be no secret that one of my favorite indicators to use as a barometer for bull and bear markets is the 20-month moving average. What Italy and Greece both had in common at the end of Q4 was that they were markets emerging from the rubble of a violent bear, while printing inside & up patterns on their quarterly charts. In addition to this, both markets were banging their heads up against their 20-month moving averages, and reclaiming these levels seemed inevitable.

So why is it that I'm not taking the 30% gain in GREK and running? Let's take a look at the charts:

(Source: TC2000.com) (Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above quarterly chart of Greece, the index recorded back to back inside & up patterns that have helped to propel the market higher. The first image above shows the chart when I first entered the trade for educational purposes, while the second image shows the updated chart. Moving onto the below chart, GREK is back above its 20-month moving average, and per my indicator exited its relentless bear market in March.

(Source: TC2000.com)



Zooming into the daily charts, we can see the index is acting well on all of its time-frames. The index exploded higher in Q2, and recently consolidated but found support above its 50-day moving average. The 200-day moving average is now rising at a steady pace for the first time in several years, and there's no disputing this is a bull market on every time-frame.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what would change my mind and tell me it might be worth taking some profits? Let's look at the below chart.

Given that the 20-month moving average got me into this trade, I'll also be relying on it to trade the core of this position to warn me on when to get out. The 20-month moving average currently sits at $7.95, therefore I have roughly zero risk on this trade now from my entry $8.04.

In addition to my core stop using a monthly close below the 20-month moving average for the majority of my position, I am swing trading one portion against the 50-day moving average. This means that if GREK ever closes below its 50-day moving average, I will be taking profits on 1/3 of my position, while riding out my core. The 50-day moving average currently sits at $9.80 which means that I will lock in a minimum of a 20% gain on the first leg of this position assuming I am stopped out next week.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Let's move onto Italy..

(Source: Hot Spot Media/Alessio Adreani)

Not only are the landscapes of Italy beautiful, but the country's chart going into 2017 was equally 'bellissimo'.

While it's been a while since I posted any updates on Italy since my article 6 months ago, hopefully fellow Italians on Seeking Alpha were comforted by the fact that "Nulla nuova, buona nuova", or "No news is good news". The reason I had not posted any updates was because I was not eager to take any profits, and I prefer to zoom out and let a chart play out when it's in bullish alignment like EWI has been. As mentioned several times before my goal is to catch the "big swings" in a market, and the easiest way to do this is by zooming out and doing less.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The chart above was what prompted me to take a position in the Italy ETF as the index was sitting on a 20-year support level near $20.00, and had recorded a bullish inside and up pattern. This gave me a very nice risk to reward proposition if this pattern played out as I had an easily defined stop level below $20.00 to begin the trade. The below chart is an updated look at the setup, and we can see that we've printed two strong green quarterly candles since.

The Italy Index is in bullish alignment on its quarterly, and has no real meaningful resistance until the $31.50 level (the top of its falling wedge shown below). For this reason, I see no reason to take profits yet but will be watching this level in case we do run into a roadblock there.

(Source: TC2000.com) (Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the monthly chart below, we've got the index back above its 20-month moving average, while this indicator attempts to flatten out and turn higher. This is where my stop lies on the core of this position, while I have a more aggressive "swing stop" closer to current price levels. The 20-month moving average currently sits at $24.44 and a monthly close below here would take me out of this position. This means that I have roughly zero risk on this position also, as my entry was at $24.45.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into the daily chart, we can see that the index is acting very well as it continues to respect its 50-day moving average on every pullback. My stop for the swing portion of this trade is below $27.00 on a daily close where I would peel off 1/3 of this position. A close below $27.00 would mark new 20-day lows as well as a violation on a closing basis of the 50-day moving average. Having said that, I would remain long with 2/3 of my initial position and the core of my position against my core stop mentioned above at $24.44.

Despite massive moves in Italy and Greece in the first half of 2017, I see no reason to ring the register just yet. Both country ETFs are bullish on every single time-frame, continue to outperform most markets, and long is not wrong at this juncture. Unless either index closes below its 20-month moving average on a monthly close, I will remain long the core of my positions. Thanks to a lucky entry in Q1 of 2017 my stops are now moved up to break-even, and I can now worry about the upside on these trades.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWI, GREK, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

