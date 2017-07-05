If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 19

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled "If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today" which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update nine has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating about 236,800 page views to date.

As I mentioned in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates have, for the most part, focused on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and the modest changes to the portfolio holdings between updates. This article is the nineteenth update in the series though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance. To be clear, it has been a little over 21 months since the portfolio was initiated.



June 2017



The month of June was a bit odd in my view with the Federal Reserve again bumping the Federal Funds Rate up by 0.25% and the 10 year Treasury actually falling through most of the month to a 6 month low of 2.13%. The 10 year yield did climb back up to 2.35% over the last 10 days but for most of June, it fell. With the Fed following through on pushing up short term rates, the yield curve continued to flatten in June. Employment came in okay but not great. Traditional retail and overall auto sales dropped. Credit delinquencies continued to increase. Wage gains continued to fall and inflation remained subdued. In my view, economic growth (despite the official employment numbers) is weak. With the Fed continuing to raise short term borrowing costs, credit delinquencies will continue to rise and auto and retail sales will continue to fall. While not imminent, the seeds of the next recession are being planted. Typically, the Fed can push rates up by 2-3% before there is a marked impact on economic growth. It may be different today because we are starting from a lower growth rate.



On the political front, the replacement for the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a Obamacare) appears to be stalled in Congress with the republican majority not able to reach consensus on a bill that will pass both the Senate and the House. A revision to the US income tax code and an infrastructure bill seem to be getting more remote. The Trump administration is losing patience with North Korea's continued push to miniaturize nuclear warheads and develop a reliable ICBM to deliver them. China's inability or unwillingness to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions along with China's continued claim to islands (natural and manmade) in the South China Sea are causing continued friction between the US and China. If the Trump administration decides to swat the fly in North Korea, a larger confrontation with China is growing more probable.



As a result of all of the above, my risk meter is registering higher risk of an economic downturn in the next year. I'll discuss what this means for management of the portfolio at the end of this article.



Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of market close July 3, 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Readers who have been keeping up with these portfolio articles will note that the portfolio chart above looks very different from previous articles. This is due to Yahoo changing the format of the portfolio application with no ability to return to the previous format. The new format and functionality, I believe, are an improvement over the previous format but it does take some time to get familiar with the new layout.



During the month of June, the portfolio value held up very well despite increased volatility in several of the holdings. The markets initially priced REITs and other income stocks reflecting another rise in the FFR but it seemed that most of the air came out of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate balloon during the first three weeks of June. I've seen or read nothing that would indicate that the Fed has backed off its plans to continue raising the FFR in but the market appears to be responding with a big collective yawn. As noted above, the 10 year Treasury fell to a low of 2.13% The beatings on retail shopping center and mall REITs continued through most of June only to see some recovery during the 10 days.



In Update 15, I decided to include a new table summarizing the sales and the gains on each sale.

Source: Author

The links in the table above provide more detailed background on the sales of each equity. With the exception of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM), I'm pleased with the results achieved to date. While I did pick up some rich special dividends from CALM during the bird flu epidemic, I held CALM a bit too long and missed out on the best gains from CALM.



The dividends from the portfolio continue coming in as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column though June is a light month for collecting dividends.



Source: Author



The overall annual yield fell a bit in June as a result of valuation increases in the portfolio holdings.

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this article, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. There has been no change to that portion of the portfolio. However, because I've accumulated a significant amount of excess cash from the stock sales in January, February, and May, I have included the cash available for reinvestment now sitting in the settlement account.

Source: Author



Including the interest earned in June of $1160, the total interest earned since portfolio inception is $19,640 on the bank deposits. This brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains) including cumulative dividends and interest, since portfolio inception, up to $124,088 over 21 months and puts the total return percentage at 10.32% based on the original amounts invested and banked of $1,202,520. The total portfolio value as of July 3 has grown to $1,272216 with the roughly $54,000 difference having gone to pay for income taxes, for a rebuild of the front porch, a bit of leisure travel, and for a new Subaru to replace a 10 year old Honda Accord. An interesting note on the Subaru. Clearly, the owner of the portfolio could have bought something a bit more upscale to replace the aging Honda. At 69 years of age, she chose a Subaru Crosstrek with a 6 speed manual transmission. This was not by accident or because that was what was available on the lot. My sister-in-law ordered the Crosstrek specifically with the manual transmission because the dealer did not have any on the lot and she waited 6 weeks for it to be delivered. Yes, it is her daily driver. I hope I'm that ambitious when I get to be her age.



In addition to PFF, the portfolio consists of the following stocks: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI), Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES), Welltower (NYSE: HCN), AT&T (NYSE: T), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

Going Forward



As I discussed above, my risk meter is rising for all the reasons cited in the section above entitled "June 2017". Unless the economy, labor, and the political climate show some improvement, I am more inclined to take profits than I am to make additional investments. I rode out the 2009 recession and was able to make additional investments near the bottom of the trough. Given my sister-in-law is 69 years old, I'm not inclined to have her portfolio ride out the next recession. So, it may be that I am being overly cautious and overly conservative but I believe that is a better approach when you may not have several years to ride out the next downturn.



If there is a market correction or I find a truly undervalued equity, I may change my mind and make additional investments for this portfolio. However, in general, my current view is that taking profits and de-risking the portfolio is a prudent approach.



