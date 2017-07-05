Blue Apron: Down But Far From Out

WhileBlue Apron didn’t raise the desired $3 billion from its initial selloff, it canrely on a still impressive $2 billion to fund future initiatives such as itscookware and wine services.

Blue Apron (NASDAQ:APRN), the meal-kit delivery service aiming to dominate America’s home-delivered grocery industry, stumbled in the days following its lucrative foray into the stock market. Following what was initially a blockbuster IPO, shares tumbled by 4% to around $9.60, draining much of the optimism for the company’s short-term future.

Blue Apron is walking its current tightrope carefully; the company must manage expectations to keep itself on a realistic track toward growth while reinsuring shaken investors who may have cold feet following its post-IPO performance.

A tall order

While Blue Apron raised nearly $2 billion from its initial sell-off, it was aiming for the $3 billion mark, and may struggle to fund future initiatives without additional sources of capital. At this rate, the company may struggle to resurface in the market and rise past its last valuation of $2 billion in 2015.

In order for Blue Apron to rekindle investor’s confidence, it will need to prove it can recruit and retain more customers in the long run. Unless greater numbers of customers begin ordering more meals per month, or more keep enrolled in their delivery service for longer periods, the company may struggle to climb out of its current hole.

Blue Apron isn’t entirely without a paddle, however. Its past successes, such as when it went from $340 million in sales in 2015 to $795 million in 2016, offer a buoy for concerned investors to cling to. The company has shown the potential for growing family benefits in the past, but now must demonstrate it’s capable of a repeat performance in the wake of the mammoth Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM).

The company is still banking heavily on its recent expansion of its fulfillment operations, no doubt eager to send the message to investors it won’t be kowtowed by Amazon’s latest move. It may have to lean more heavily on its budding cookware and kitchen accessories services, should it hope to raise sales revenue.

Riding the meal-kit boom

Blue Apron’s future hopes continue to rest on the expected boom in the meal-kit delivery market. Online grocery shopping has exploded in recent years; one-quarter of online respondents to a Nielson survey reported that they ordered groceries online, and a whopping 55% claimed they were willing to do so in the future.

Should the company tap into this rising market, it may find the foundation it needs to build an empire. If Blue Apron continues to build relationships with existing customers while luring in new consumers, it may yet rise to become a delivery behemoth capable of rivaling Amazon.

Blue Apron has made a name for itself in part by edging out the competition and providing high-quality goods. One of the few meal-kit services that successfully found its niche, Blue Apron may yet kill off much of its serious smaller competitors in the coming years. If it successfully vanquishes any other would-be meal-kit giants, the company could devote all its resources to tackling Amazon’s entry into the marketplace.

Should it wish to remain truly viable in the long term and beat back the competition, however, Blue Apron may need to change its marketing strategy. The company spent a staggering $52 million in order to add around 160,000 new customers, and will need to expand its consumer base further should it hope to actually turn a profit. Following the lackluster performance after its IPO, the company’s ability to fundraise in the long-term may be called into question by shrewd investors.

With a net income of only $3 million thus far into 2017, Blue Apron’s future may then have to rely on its ability to squeeze as much as possible from whatever funds it can scrape together. By aiming to surpass its current 8 million deliveries a month, it may inspire new confidence and reassure shaken stock holders.

Blue Apron may not have gotten the market valuation that it wanted, but it still has more than enough funds needed to reignite its endeavor to dominate the increasingly digitized grocery delivery sector. Investors worried about its performance shouldn’t be entirely scared off; it may be down, but Blue Apron is far from out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.