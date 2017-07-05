Discover Financial: Don't Ignore This High Yield

The stock already offers one of the largest net payout yields in the market.

My previous investment thesis on Discover Financial Services (DFS) was only enhanced by the recently updated capital return plans of the large financial. The fears of rising credit card delinquency rates that sent the stock down this year wasn't shared by the Fed.

The stock now trades near the yearly lows. Should investors use this weakness to load up on Discover Financial as the company increases capital returns



In probably a surprise to those that sold Discover Financial this year, the large financial got a sizable bump to capital returns. As part of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, the Fed had a non-objection to the financial increasing the dividend to $0.35 from $0.30 and allowing share buybacks of up to $2.23 billion over the next four quarter ending June 30, 2018.

The new dividend yield is 2.2% and the stock buyback far exceeds the trailing amount for the last year. Also worth noting, Discover had $1.95 billion approved last year and spent the full amount.

The Fed stress test found that most of the large financials passed with flying colors and Discover Financial was no real exception. The CET1 ratio clocked in at a minimum of 10.4% during the severely adverse scenario outlined by the Fed. The financial easily surpassed the minimum 4.5% capital ratio.

So the delinquency issue doesn't actually come into play according to the Fed leaving an incredible amount of capital available for return to shareholders. The stock is only worth $23.6 billion so the buyback alone approaches 10% of the current valuation.

The net payout yield that combines the net stock buyback yield and dividend yield presently sits at a rather large 10.4%. Discover already rates in a top 10 position for stocks with market caps in excess of $10 billion. This new capital return plan could actually jump the net payout yield to roughly 12% with the stock at the current price.

The key investor takeaway is that Discover Financial is too cheap offering one of the top yields in the market and planning to increase capital returns to shareholders. Use this weakness to load up on one of the few financials trading down for the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DFS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.