What Does Blue Apron's IPO Tell Us About The Market Climate?

By Parke Shall

We think the recent IPO climate and the candidates that have been pursuing initial public offerings recently are indicative of the type of bubble that the market is currently in. The quality of IPOs in names like Blue Apron (APRN) is indicative to us not only of a weakening market environment, but an anemic pipeline of companies to soon be taken public. This, in and of itself, points to the end of an economic cycle and likely a coming correction in equities. Let us explain.

A large topic of discussion last week was the initial public offering of Blue Apron. Originally thought to possibly be priced in the $15-$17 range, the IPO sputtered as it drew closer and shares eventually opened last week at about $10 per share. On the day of the company's IPO, it actually traded relatively well, as it appeared that somebody was keeping a bid at about $10. We'd guess this was the underwrites and bookrunners for the IPO, keeping a bid so that the company's first day of trading on the public market was not a total disaster in terms of optics.

On its second trading day, as soon as some volume came in, the stock fell.

This was the fall that many people were anticipating given Blue Apron's underwhelming financials that it posted in its prospectus pre-IPO. The company was able to turn one profitable quarter, but its net income loss has been growing substantially over the last few years.

In addition the P/L being suspect, the company's balance sheet in its prospectus shows us that it has negative equity. It shows an $84m working capital deficit and about $310m to $320m in both total assets and total liabilities. A closer look at the P/L shows that its most recent quarter was almost as unprofitable as all of 2016 was for the company. There doesn't seem to be any indication of operating leverage, despite growing revenue.

The IPO last week was considered nothing more than a disappointment across the board. When an IPO values your company at less than the round of financing prior, it is almost counterintuitive to the IPO process as a whole.



While Blue Apron was the individual story last week, we think that its IPO sends out a message about the type of market climate that we are currently in.

When an economy is in a boom and when real needs are being filled by new companies in the free market, there should be an influx of companies going public. The quality of the companies going public speaks to the market climate. And a great market climate where the economy is blooming and legitimate needs are being fulfilled by new companies, the quality of IPOs should be great. There should be companies with legitimate cash generation prospects, if they are not generating cash already, and companies with a niche that is going to last them for years to come. But seeing too many IPOs of similar companies or too many IPOs of companies with doubtful financial pictures can be an indication that we are once again near a market top.



For instance, during the tech boom, there were a lot of IPOs of companies that should've never existed. Companies that didn't generate significant cash and had no realistic prospects of generating cash all rushed to go public to raise capital "while the gettin' was good". Companies in the early 2000's that turned out to be disasters included Pets.com, eToys and GeoCities, among others.

Over the last few years, similar tech disasters have also IPO'd. Take Pandora (NYSE:P), Yelp (YELP) and GoPro (GPRO) to name a few:

Ultimately what wound up happening was investors starting to chase bets on companies that were never worthy of investment capital to begin with. Before you know it, you have 10% of an entire exchange made up of companies that have no real cash generation prospects and everybody is looking around at each other wondering who is going to be the first to pull the fire alarm.



As the NASDAQ saw in the early 2000's, when one person finally does decide they want to pull the fire alarm, everybody usually follows right behind them. The rush to sell drives the price of assets lower and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy that continues over and over.



Ultimately though it is the quality of the companies that are being taken public that helps derive the outcome. If a company has a cash flow stream or a large asset base backing it, the valuation and the multiple can only compress so far before buyers will step in. However, in the case of a company with no cash flow stream to leverage and no asset base, there becomes no floor for the stock. When you clump too many of these companies together and serve them up to the public markets all at once, it creates a climate that could result in a serious correction. One of the biggest prospects for this year or next year was also going to be Uber (Private:UBER), which is embroiled in so much controversy it doesn't even have an executive suite right now. It looks like their planned IPO was going to have to be pushed back, which could create some difficulties for the company given the fact that they are burning hundreds of millions of dollars a quarter.



The Blue Apron IPO was pretty much laughed at by most people on the Street that we speak to. The pre-IPO prospectus was laden with page after page of risks and the company's financials paint doubtful picture for its future. What we have to ask at this point is, "if this is the best that we have to go public with, what commentary does that make about the overall market?"

