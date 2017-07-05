Sparton: Low-Risk Merger Arbitrage Opportunity With 36% Upside

Summary:

Ultra Electronics (NYSEARCA:ULE) is in "advanced discussions" to acquire Sparton Corp. (NYSE:SPA), yet the deal price remains undisclosed. The complexity/lack of transparency has left SPA trading at $22, well below what I believe is a plausible transaction price (>=$30) given my view of SPA's earnings power and the synergies between both entities, netting 30% upside.

Background:

I’ve covered Sparton for over 4 years, so I could talk about the business and history in detail. To keep this short and sweet, I’ll focus on the opportunity at hand. For more background, reference this great article by Lisa Peng 40% Upside For This Takeover Target.

Sparton Corp (SPA) has two businesses, manufacturing & design services (MDS) and engineered components & products (ECP). MDS is a contract manufacturing business for medical device/industrial customers. The focus of this post is on ECP, but I'll include a little more info on MDS later in the post as it's not as relevant to the matter at hand.

ECP is home to SPA’s “crown jewel” sonobuoy business, mission-critical underwater sensors used to track and detect enemy submarines. This is a high-margin, high-quality business where >50% of sales are contracted to the US Navy. ERAPSCO, a JV formed by SPA and ULE, is the sole provider of sonobuoys to the US and foreign governments.

In April 2016, the interim management team at SPA announced a sales process with hopes of concluding this process by F3Q17 (i.e. May 2017). After very little discussion regarding the process, on Saturday, June 24, 2017, ULE announced it’s in “advanced discussions” to acquire SPA.

The deal price remains undisclosed, but I believe it is materially above today’s trading price.

Sum of Parts Valuation = $30:

The ECP segment generated ~$29mm of EBITDA in FY16, and I am estimating ~$23mm in FY17E (due to lower engineering revenues which are lumpy). However, this business has "on" years and "off" years, and from my experience, given this cyclicality, FY18E should look more like FY16. I am estimating $28mm for FY18E and adding back $4mm of corporate SG&A that is allocated to the segment for a total of $32mm in ECP EBITDA (see more on my thoughts re: corporate SG&A below).

$32mm * 10x EV/EBITDA (a discount to ULE’s 11x multiple) = $23 share price for ECP alone (using $87mm of debt and ~10mm shares out).

MDS, which ULE plans to sell post acquisition, is worth at least $70mm (or $7/share). FY17E MDS EBITDA is $10-$11mm, and I am adding back half of the corporate SG&A of $9mm for a base of $14-15mm of EBITDA. MDS has had its share of issues (losing customers, delayed projects, botched acquisition, etc.) but finally seems to be turning a corner. I'm using trough EBITDA and a 5x multiple which feels adequately conservative for this analysis.

$23 for ECP + $7 for MDS = $30 which is 36% above today’s closing price of $22.

I am assuming ULE can wipe out all/most of the remaining corporate SG&A (~$13-$14mm). If the goal was to run both entities standalone, I would have a different view. Since ULE plans to sell MDS and already has a robust corporate structure of its own in the same business lines, I feel comfortable eliminating this from the sum-of-parts valuation.

Risks:

The only real risk, in my opinion, is the DoD blocking the deal. I view this as a low-probability outcome because: 1) sonobuoys are already sole-sourced from the JV ERAPSCO, so the DoD currently works with only one partner 2) ULE could (and should) maintain both company's sonobuoy manufacturing facilities, appeasing any DoD fears of supply interruption 3) ULE is headquartered in the United Kingdom, a friendly nation and home to a multitude of DoD partners including Rolls Royce and BAE Systems (note: ULE is ranked as one of the top 100 defense contractors whereas SPA isn't even on the list) 4) This is pure speculation, but it would be foolish for ULE or SPA to announce deal talks without getting an initial green light from the DoD.

Dragged Out Process:

ULE has a right of first refusal to buy SPA's 50% of the ERAPSCO JV, so effectively they have the right of first refusal to buy SPA. On the Q2 conference call mgmt gave assurances that a deal process would be wrapped up by the Q3 conference call.

"The final topic I would like to discuss before turning the call over to Joe McCormack is on the Board's previously disclosed decision to explore potential acquisition of the company. That process is ongoing. And while we are not in a position to provide additional information at this time, we do expect to conclude the process by our next earnings call." ~Joe Hartnett CEO

I speculate that SPA had an offer in hand from another acquiror that they were planning to announce on the Q3 Conference Call, and ULE exercised their ROFR with a higher bid forcing SPA to extend the process.

The Opportunity:

Small caps are inefficient. The interim management team has given very little in the form of disclosure/updates re: the process, and the lack of communication combined with quarterly misses has left investors with no confidence in the business and leadership.

Additionally, most sellside analysts have dropped coverage/stopped updating their models, leaving little discussion around the situation. My conversations with buyside analysts that follow SPA leads me to believe there is a view that ULE is the sole bidder and therefore “full value” won't be realized (hence the stock trading at $22). In those conversations however, there was little discussion/awareness around ULE’s right of first refusal, which given the sequence of events, would suggest ULE is topping an existing bid. Needless to say, the proxy should be an interesting read.

I am long Sparton because this is an interesting and low-risk opportunity to take advantage of an already announced deal before the price is disclosed.