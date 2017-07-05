How Does Goodyear Tire Compare With An Industry Counterpart?

Investment Thesis

Goodyear Tire (NYSE: GT) is a good addition to a stock portfolio because of anticipation of increased business from self-driving automobiles. It is also selling below its intrinsic value by 40%, so there is a 40% upside. Further, Goodyear Tire, due to new self-driving technology, is expected to go into fleet management services. This means that it will now manage fleets of self-driving vehicles and provide high-quality tires whenever needed; this is another area of growth for its present business. General Tire of Pakistan (KAR: GTYR) is a stock to watch over the next 5 years, because if the China One belt one road trade initiatives play out as planned, it will benefit from the expanded Pakistan-China economic corridor. Also General Tire of Pakistan needs to improve its annual report to better explain its financial performance.

Introduction

Goodyear Tire is an American-based tire manufacturer that supplies tires worldwide and is organized in 3 divisions– the North, Central, and South American division; European, Middle Eastern, and African division, and the Asian division. Goodyear Tire manufactures tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, and construction equipment. Goodyear Tire celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2009. Its industry counterpart, General Tire and Rubber Pakistan, is a tire manufacturer based in Pakistan that manufactures tires for automobiles, motorcycles, and rickshaws.

Management Analysis

Goodyear Tire General Tire of Pakistan 2016 2010 to 2015 2016 2010 to 2015 Annual Tire Units Percentage Change -0.06% -1.67% (annualized) 3.50% 8.31% (annualized) Net Sales Annual Percentage Change -7.81% -2.68% (annualized) -0.14% 8.35% (annualized) Operating Margin 10.30% Average 5.77% 17.17% Average 11.08% Net Profit 8.34% Average 3.44% 10.89% Average 4.85%

Goodyear Tire’s percentage change of annual tire units declined in 2016, which was an improvement from its annual decline from 2010-2015; this is because its international replacement unit tire sales increased in 2016. Goodyear Tire’s percentage of annual net sales declined faster in 2016 than the annual decline from 2010-2015 due to the deconsolidation of Goodyear Tire’s Venezuelan subsidiary and due to unfavorable currency translations from declining tire prices in the EMEA and Americas. The 2016 sales decline is primarily indicative of the pricing pressure on Goodyear Tire. Goodyear Tire’s 2016 operating margin was better than its 2010-2015 average operating margins. The 2016 margin is better because of the improvements made in the European, Middle Eastern, African and Asia Pacific regions, which had low raw material and conversion costs. Goodyear Tire’s net income was higher in 2016 than its annual net income from 2010 to 2015 due to the valuation allowances and decreased pension- related expenditures from the Venezuelan subsidiary’s deconsolidation. Goodyear Tire’s management performance was above average and beat its historic record from 2010-2015 on 3 of 4 metrics, and even though its annual net sales percentage declined faster, it was able to improve its operating and net margins in 2016. General Tire’s annual tire unit percentage increased in 2016 but less than the annual increase from 2010 to 2015 due to its slow farm and motorcycle tire delivery. General Tire’s annual net sales percentage remained flat in 2016 and was much lower than its annual percentage change from 2010 to 2015 due to the closure of 2 large tractor tire (farm tire) OEM customer plants. These closures eliminated any sales growth for General Tire. General Tire’s 2016 operating margin was higher than its historic average from 2010 to 2015, because its cost of sales was lower in 2016 due to reduced costs of finished and manufactured goods. General Tire’s 2016 net profit was higher than its historic 2010-2015 average due to the reduced cost of sales and interest expenses (as discussed earlier) that were reduced by short-term funding requirements in 2016.

Financial Analysis

Goodyear Tire & Rubber General Tire Pakistan LIQUIDITY MEASUREMENT RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Current Ratio 1.2 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.2 Quick Ratio 0.6 0.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.5 Cash Conversion Cycle 65 60 57 131 146 172

Goodyear Tire’s current ratio deteriorated from 2014 to 2016 due to cash reductions from capital expenditures, common stock repurchases, debt repayments, and the reduction of receivable accounts; Goodyear Tire’s quick ratio declined from 2014 to 2016 for the same reasons. Goodyear Tire’s cash conversion cycle worsened between 2014 and 2016 but remained at a reasonable number of days. The cash conversion worsened because Goodyear Tire continually held onto inventory for a longer period of time before selling it possibly due to market demand for tires. General Tire Pakistan’s current ratio improved from 2014 to 2016 because of the sharp drop in short-term loans thus reducing current liabilities. General Tire Pakistan’s quick ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016. General Tire Pakistan’s cash conversion cycle improved from 2014 to 2016 due to the collection period from customers and the time improvements made before selling inventory. Though General Tire Pakistan’s cash conversion cycle improved, it is over 120 days, which is still very high.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber General Tire Pakistan PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Return On Assets 7.8% 2.2% 14.1% 17.0% 12.3% 8.2% Return On Equity 30.5% 10.0% 96.7% 38.9% 33.4% 26.9% Return On Capital Employed 13.9% 4.1% 29.5% 24.4% 16.8% 11.2%

Due to its weakened profitability from 2014 to 2016, Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s return on assets declined. This was a result of the company’s elimination of net positive tax benefits from 2014. Without the tax benefits, Goodyear Tire’s income before taxes actually improved from 2014 to 2016. The improvement in income before taxes was 3.79% to 7.96%. Goodyear Tire’s return on equity and capital employed also declined from 2014 to 2016 due to the same reason the return assets declined. General Tire Pakistan’s lower cost of sales and interest expenses led to an improvement in return on assets from 2014 to 2016; the return on equity and capital employed improved for the same reasons.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber General Tire Pakistan DEBT RATIOS 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Debt Ratio 72.7% 76.1% 80.0% 56.7% 55.9% 69.1% Debt-Equity Ratio 266.3% 318.1% 399.8% 130.9% 126.8% 223.1% Capitalization Ratio 51.6% 56.4% 63.3% 23.8% 13.9% 4.7% Interest Coverage Ratio 4.2 2.6 2.5 12.0 5.3 3.3

Lower current assets and a reduction in long-term debt and capital leases resulted in a decrease in Goodyear Tire’s 2014- 2016 debt ratio. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s debt-to-equity ratio improved from 2014 to 2016 due to gains in shareholder equity from increased retained earnings. Goodyear Tire’s reduced long-term debt helped improve its capitalization ratio from 2014 to 2016. Goodyear Tire’s interest coverage ratio improved from 2014 to 2016 due to its increased earnings before interest and taxes from the reduced cost of goods and the general and administrative expenses. General Tire of Pakistan’s debt ratio and debt-equity ratio decreased from 2014 to 2016 due to increased property plant and equipment costs. It’s unclear how General Tire Pakistan is paying for the increases in assets (buildings, electrical installations, and new plants and machinery), because there is no corresponding increase in long-term debt or new issued shares. General Tire Pakistan’s capitalization ratio increased from 2014 to 2016 due to increases in long-term debt. General Tire of Pakistan’s interest coverage improved from 2014 to 2016, but with the increase in assets, one would expect this to be flat or deteriorate.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber General Tire Pakistan INVESTMENT RETURN 2016 2015 2014 2016 2015 2014 Price/Book Value Ratio 2.0 2.3 2.2 6.4 4.4 4.3 Price/Earnings Ratio 7.1 23.7 3.2 18.2 14.0 17.0 Price/Sales Ratio 0.6 0.5 0.4 2.0 1.1 1.0 Dividend Yield 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% 2.2% 3.8% 3.1%

Goodyear Tire’s price to book remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because its shareholder equity increased at the same rate as the stock price. Goodyear Tire’s price to earnings ratio increased from 2014 to 2016 due to stock price appreciation. The stock price appreciation was due Goodyear Tire being oversold and some anticipation for new lines of business in fleet management. Goodyear Tire’s price-to-sales ratio remained flat from 2014 to 2016; even though stock prices increased during this period, the sales decreased due to pricing pressure in North America and the Middle East. Goodyear Tire’s dividends remained flat from 2014 to 2016 because management boosted its dividends every year as the stock price appreciated. From its price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book value, Goodyear Tire appears to be priced in value territory. General Tire Pakistan’s price-to-book value increased from 2014 to 2016 due to its stock price appreciation. The price-to-book value shows that General Tire Pakistan is expensive. General Tire of Pakistan’s price-to-earnings ratio was flat from 2014 to 2016 because the stock price appreciation captured any increase in earnings. General Tire of Pakistan’s price-to-sales increased from 2014 to 2016 for the same reasons as the price-to-earnings increase. General Tire of Pakistan’s dividend yield declined from 2014 to 2016 due to the rapid increase of stock prices during the period. This is also why it’s technical partner, Continental Global, divested its 10% holdings. The dividends of 2.2% are just too low and Continental will also be entering the India-Pakistan region directly.

Future Outlook

Goodyear Tire’s current sales have declined over many years because of its reduced demand in key markets – North America and the Middle East. Goodyear Tire will see this effect reversed due to self-driving technology, in which automobile usage will double. Vehicles with self-driving autonomous technology will be driven more daily (an increase from 5% over a 24 hour period to 25%) in the next 20 years, and this will obviously require more tires and increase Goodyear Tire’s business in the long term. In a 2 to 5 year timeframe, Goodyear Tire will appreciate 40% based on its current intrinsic value. General Tire of Pakistan is taking advantage of the increasing business in the Pakistan – China economic corridor and the benefits of China’s lead one belt one road initiative. General Tire of Pakistan is already selling above its intrinsic value, so it is not likely to appreciate over the next 2 to 5 years. However, if the one belt one road initiative takes off, General Tire of Pakistan will be poised to take full advantage of this initiative.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.