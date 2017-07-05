Strategies For Owning Macy's

By Parke Shall

This is going to be a little bit different of a Macy's (M) article from ones we have written in the past. We think we have pretty much clearly made our bullish case for being long Macy's and for those that want a refresher, you can view all our past articles about Macy's here. Generally, we believe the company to be under-priced, not because of its earnings multiple but also because of the power of its multi-billion dollar off balance sheet asset base in its real estate. For a refresher on that thesis, you can read any one of our past articles.



Today's article is about a couple of different methods to get long Macy's depending on your risk tolerance. This article is really only for people that have already decided that they do want to have some long exposure to the company and perhaps are looking to consider different ways of putting a position on. And we wanted to explore a couple strategies and talk about the potential positives and negatives of owning certain asset classes are associated with Macy's.



Some of the most conservative ways to invest in the company include buying into any number of the company’s bonds. While we have mostly written about investing in the stock, we did take some time several months ago to pen an article about why we like owning the bonds. Macy's currently has $6.7B in debt and the bonds can sometimes come under pressure as investors watch the cash flow stream begin to wane and start to consider whether Macy's will be able to spout off as much free cash as it has in the past. Every time the company has been downgraded or anytime they miss estimates, the bonds wind up under pressure. We actually think the bonds are the safest play because the value of the company’s real estate far exceeds its total enterprise value right now (EV is about $13.4B and real estate has been estimated to be worth $10 billion to $20 billion) and the future cash flows are essentially just a kicker at that point. One way or another, we don't see Macy's bondholders ever getting stiffed, even if the legacy business simply just falls apart. In the interim, as you can see from the chart below, the company continues to manage its debt load and interest expense:

M Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts M Total Interest Expense (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

And so the bonds are probably the most conservative way that you can invest in the company. The yield on these bonds ranges and you can get a full work up of the company’s capital structure here, which will help you get a view on the company’s outstanding trading debt.



The second way that you can invest in Macy's is obviously by buying stock. Owning the stock offers a couple of perks that options and bonds don't. First, there's no time limit, so you can hold onto the stock for as long as you would like. The company right now is cranking out a significant yield of over 6%, which you are entitled to when you hold the common stock.

M Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Finally, holding common stock gives you a safe and covered opportunity to write calls in the case that the stock appreciates or you want to simply hedge bets and try and juice your yield a little bit further in an instance where you think the stock may not move for a little while.

As a stockholder, you are afforded to all the rights that any shareholder of the company has, including voting at the company’s general meeting and participating in shareholder-centric activities.



The third way to own the company is through options. There are a million different option strategies that you can take on to get long exposure to the company. You can write puts or go long calls, there are various spreads that you can put on to have exposure to the company moving in both directions and of course there are nearly infinite amounts of strike prices and expiration dates to choose from. The advantage of using options is that you are going to get a little bit more leverage but, of course, you are racing against the clock as options decay in value over time.



Using these three instruments, one should be able to build a position in Macy's in an extremely aggressive or extremely conservative matter; or anywhere in between.

The way you set up your own strategy is going to depend on the on your risk tolerance, but also your thesis for owning the company. Somebody who owns the company to collect the dividend may employ a different strategy than somebody who wants to capitalize on the value of the real estate or is expecting an activist or acquirer. Conversely, somebody who is looking for a long-term add to their bond portfolio is going to position themselves very differently than somebody waiting on an activist or acquisition catalyst.

Ideally, here's what all three options are best suited for:

Macy's bonds (lowest risk, lowest return): Owning the bonds is the most conservative way to get long exposure to the company. Again, because bonds are senior in the capital structure to the equity we believe the bonds are a near certainty in terms of being paid back with interest. They get preference in a liquidation scenario. Our confidence in the bonds comes from the significant asset base the company has in its real estate. In a case where Macy's enters into a transaction to unlock its real estate, the equity would probably appreciate more than 25% in a given day. The bonds, however, may only move slightly higher to par from about 85, representing gains of less than 20%. Again, this is the least amount of risk but for a much smaller potential payback. Macy's common stock (moderate risk, moderate return): The stock pays a dividend now that annually rivals the bond coupons, but the risk profile is increased slightly as is the potential reward. While the price of the bonds may only appreciate slightly while paying their coupon, an operational upswing or multiple expansion could easily see the equity return double digit percentages while still paying a fairly impressive yield. In a short term catalyst situation, the equity would appreciate meaningfully and would pay more than the bonds. However, you are taking a step down on the capital structure and or bearing the risk associated with that in a liquidation scenario. Macy's options (highest risk, highest reward): Options obviously give you leverage but also are a great way to take small speculative bets on an activist involvement or a real estate spin off, two likely scenarios that we see potentially coming down the pipe for the company. While options do present the most risk of total loss, especially in the strategy that we decide to use, upside could be exponential. Unexercised options give you no claim to assets in a liquidation scenario and expire in time, making the risk profile with options the most profound.

We wanted to share what our ideal allocation would be and what we believe could we be the best way to get exposure to essentially three theses at once. About 50% of our position in Macy's would be in common stock. This gives us the flexibility to write calls and it also ensures that we're going to receive the quarterly dividend. While the company may wind up cutting its dividend to help service its debt eventually, we will continue to scoop the fat 6% yield until such time. We would allocate about 25% of our position to owning the bonds, as well. While these may not appreciate as much as the equity in a positive catalyst situation, we believe the yield is almost risk free (note: we said almost). Finally, about 25% of the position we would allocate to options.

(From there, we would take about 80% of our total options position and keep that in long dated calls to have access to some leverage. The remaining 20% allocated to options we continuously roll over in out of the money short dated calls that are generally priced between $25 and $30 as extremely low cost speculative bets that could pay off significantly if the company deals with real estate or finds itself at the hands of an activist investor or acquirer)



One can twist and tailor this combination of these three assets to come up with a strategy that suits not only their thesis, but also their risk profile. We hope this article has been informative and has helped those with positions and those considering positions to identify all the tools that they have access to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.