(NASDAQ) BRUSSELS/MILAN/ROME, July 4 (Reuters) - The European Union has approved a 5.4 billion Euro ($6.1 billion) state bailout of Italy's fourth-largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena <BMPS.MI>, taking the total amount of Italian taxpayer funds deployed to rescue banks over the past week to more than 20 billion euros. Outside Greece, Europe has not seen such big state bailouts since the aftermath of the global financial crisis, raising political concerns about the continued use of public funds to mop up losses at badly run banks despite the introduction of new EU rules designed to prevent this. In a statement on Tuesday, EU state aid regulators said Rome could inject the 5.4 billion Euros aid into Monte dei Paschi after the bank agreed to a drastic overhaul, including the transfer of bad loans to a special vehicle and a salary cap for senior managers... "This capital injection could only be approved after junior bondholders and shareholders have contributed to the costs of restructuring, in line with 'burden-sharing' requirements under EU state aid rules," said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Besides the state capital injection, junior bondholders and shareholders will contribute 4.3 billion euros from the conversion of junior bonds into equity. ***At the same time Monte dei Paschi has earmarked 1.5 billion euros to compensate retail junior bondholders who are the victims of mis-selling, it added.***"

[The asterisks are my own.]

Please look carefully at the last paragraph, marked in asterisks. Please look at it VERY carefully. If you are having trouble with it, then allow me to translate it for you.

It means that the institutional junior bondholders are going to have their positions converted into equity as they contribute 4.3 billion euros to the recapitalization. It also means that the Italian junior bond holders will get all of their money back because the bonds were "mis-sold."

This is a crock. I will leave it up to you to label what kind of crock it is but I have my own word for it. This is why I keep telling you and telling you not to invest in European banks. Not senior debt, not junior debt, NOTHING!

The EU and the ECB will put the nationals in front of you each and every time, as exemplified here, by the two other Italian banks, by the Landesbank and by Banco Popular. The European bond market is RIGGED in favor of the local residents and I would take your money and FLEE before it is forcibly taken from you.

This morning, I go a step further in my thinking. If the European Union can treat institutional bond holders this way in the banking sector, then it can certainly treat bond holders in the same fashion in other sectors. What I am stating here is that the risk is now horizontal, meaning that European bond owners may now reasonably expect, in a time of crisis, that their positions will be subordinated to local residents, regardless of the type of bond, and regardless of the class, from the most senior debt to the most junior debt. You, as an institutional holder, are going to be at the back of the line. The very back of the line!

I would also state that there is vertical risk. We now have four real life examples of the EU creating new classes of bonds by fiat. To think that senior debt, even the most senior, debt such as covered bonds, will fare any differently is now a fantasy, in my opinion. The European Union has now made a clear distinction between local debt and institutional debt, politics has superseded both the laws and regulations, and decisions will be made to protect the European residents while you, as an institution, pay the cost of their politics.

There is no due process, no regulatory boundaries, as I state, with impunity, that institutional bond owners, of all classes, are now subject to a "lawless" process in Europe. An indenture means nothing when the laws that regulate it have no meaning. The EU, obviously, thinks that they can get away with this type of behavior as they characterize the local bonds as "mis-sold."

I recall the Greek bond crisis. The bonds governed under local Greek law were treated in one fashion and the bonds governed under British law were treated in another fashion entirely. Well, in my view now, the European Union's bonds are now like being treated under Greek law. Everything will be done for the local residents while the external bond owners get crushed by political expediency.

I think this will apply to German bonds, French bonds, the bonds of the Netherlands et al and there will be no exceptions. What is happening with the Bremer Landesbank bonds is a prime example of my thinking. They can just stop paying their interest payments because they feel like it. How convenient for a borrower.

Keep your eye on the 10 year Treasury. We are now slightly behind my 2.32% line in the sand. If we break it significantly then 2.50% is on the horizon. Something to bear in mind.

I am also watching WTI oil carefully this morning. We are at $46.35 as I write my commentary. I do not expect it to hold. If the United States does things correctly, in my opinion, we will begin to ramp up our production of both oil and natural gas and increase our supplies. We should tax imported oil and give tax credits for exporting oil and natural gas and besides breaking the back of OPEC, we can balance our own budget in the process.

We are at a once-in-a-lifetime position now, because of our shale oil technologies, and we should take advantage of it immediately. That is my view. America can now be the great disruptor.