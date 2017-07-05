Alibaba: Is Now The Time?

Alibaba’s (BABA) revenue growth has been phenomenal in the last five years as the Chinese e-commerce giant continues to expand its reach in its home country. Revenue growth accelerated from the 30% to 40% range in 2016, to the 50% to 60% range in 2017, as strong performance by the Core Commerce division was supported by triple-digit growth in Cloud Computing, Digital Media Entertainment and other initiatives.

Source: Alibaba Quarterly Results Press Release 2017, 2016, 2015

Source:Alibaba 4Q Presentation

At more than 56 times earnings, the market expects Alibaba to continue its stellar growth rate for a long time. But even if projected growth could justify such a multiple, does it offer an opportunity or a trapdoor to potential risk?

Let's take a closer look at Alibaba's growth prospects and try to address that question.

The quarterly growth rate surged mainly because Alibaba’s Core Commerce division brought in $4,587 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, representing growth of 47% compared to last year. Alibaba’s total revenue for the quarter was $5,605 million, with the Core Commerce division accounting for nearly 82%.

Though the other divisions are growing fast, they alone cannot move the needle for Alibaba. If they post strong growth numbers, it only helps improve the overall growth number for Alibaba, similar to what happened during the fourth quarter. During the quarter in question, Cloud Computing, Digital Media Entertainment, Innovation Initiatives and Other segments grew by 103%, 234% and 88%, respectively, which pushed consolidated revenue growth by 60% compared to last year.

Clearly, if we want to know how fast Alibaba can grow in the short to medium term, we need to take a closer look at its Core Commerce division, which includes China Commerce Retail and Wholesale, and International Retail and Wholesale. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Core Commerce unit grew nearly ten percent higher than the growth achieved during the fourth quarter of 2016.

In RMB Millions

Source: Alibaba Quarterly Earnings Release

The growth in Alibaba’s China commerce division was nearly identical, growing at around 40% during the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2016. It was the international division that made all the difference, nearly tripling its revenue of RMB 590 million during 4Q-16 to RMB 2,429 in 4Q-17, a YoY of growth of 312%.

“Revenue from our international commerce retail business in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 was RMB2,429 million (US$353 million), an increase of 312% compared to RMB590 million in the same quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of Lazada starting from mid April 2016 and also due to the growth in revenue generated from AliExpress. “ - Alibaba Q4-17 Press Release

AliExpress is Alibaba’s online portal that connects international buyers with Chinese businesses, and Lazada is an e-commerce company operating in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Alibaba invested $1 billion in Lazada in April 2016, and announced a deal last week to invest another $1 billion, which increased their stake in the company from 51% to 83%.

Lazada had $1.3 billion in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) in 2015, claiming to be the number one e-commerce player in the markets it was operating in, and its growth would add a lot of support to Alibaba’s overall revenue growth.

Alibaba prefers to take the inorganic acquisition route for its international foray, and the company has already made similar investments in India. After a series of investment rounds, Alibaba and its affiliate, Ant Financial, now hold a 62% stake in Paytm Mall, an online marketplace operating in India.

Alibaba now has a clear direction to move in the entire Asian region, covering China, India and Southeast Asia. The company had taken its time to move out of China, but the two investments it has made will now give them a clear entry point from where Alibaba can utilize its home-grown expertise and keep its revenues growing for the next several years.

Winning the Indian market won't be that easy, as Amazon (AMZN) is engaged in a pitched battle with Flipkart for the number one position. But the e-commerce market in the region is still in its early stages, and is expected to grow at 45% CAGR over the next several years to reach $28 billion in size by 2020.

Looking at its growth potential in new markets, it might seem a tempting proposition to jump in. But at 56 times earnings, a lot of that future growth potential seems to have already been priced in, leaving very little room for error. It’s a great company with solid growth potential, but selling at a bad price.

BABA PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.