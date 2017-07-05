MCBC Holdings: The Bull Run Isn't Over Just Yet

The bull case for boat manufacturer MCBC Holdings (MCFT) I laid out in October had two simple pillars:

Boating stocks as a whole, including industry leader Brunswick (BC) looked too cheap, trading at single-digit EBITDA multiples and low double-digit P/E ratios despite economic optimism and the clearing of a post-financial crisis glut in new boats; and Of that group, including smaller rivals Malibu Boats (MBUU) and Marine Products (MPX), MCFT looked like the cheapest and best play.

One of two hasn't been bad:

MCFT data by YCharts

chart since 10/21/16

Pillar #1 turned out to be solid, as the boating space has had a torrid run. Optimism toward cyclicals jumped coming out of the election, leading multiples across the space to expand. And whether the concerns that kept BC below $50 and MCFT at single-digit EPS multiples were cyclical or secular (my best guess was a combination of the two), clearly market sentiment has changed over the past 9 months.

As for as the second pillar goes, despite the fact that MCFT has modestly underperformed MPX and MBUU, the valuation gap has narrowed significantly:

MCFT/MPX/MBUU Multiples, 10/21/2016

Stock EV/EBITDA P/E MCFT 6.4x 9.2x MBUU 9.2x 11x MPX 11.9x 18.1x

MCFT/MPX/MBUU Multiples, 7/2/2017

Stock EV/EBITDA P/E Year End MCFT* 9.3x 15.4x June 2017 MBUU** 8.6x 14.3x March 2017 MPX*** 19.3x 29.4x March 2017

* - author estimate based on FY17 guidance from MCFT

** - pro forma for Malibu's recent purchase of Cobalt Boats, based on commentary from post-acquisition call

*** - multiples include reported GAAP figures with stock-based comp added back to create proper comparisons

The reason is the lack of growth for MCBC Holdings. Through the first nine months of FY17, Adjusted EBITDA for MCFT grew just 2%. For Malibu, the figure rose 16%. MPX posted 22% EBIT growth in its Q1 (ending March), with EPS jumping to $0.15 from $0.10.

As a result, the story at the moment for MCFT looks very different from what it did last year. Boating stocks still aren't terribly expensive - BC is at 15.5x 2017 consensus EPS estimates, with MCFT and MBUU in the same neighborhood - but they're not as cheap as they looked before the election. Given the cyclical aspect of the space, and still-present secular fears ('Uber for boats', millennial demand, etc.), mid-double-digit EPS multiples intuitively seem more reasonable than the near-peak valuations assigned BC, MBUU, and MCFT last summer. As a result, I've argued this year that both Brunswick and Marine Products were near fair value, though Malibu's acquisition of Cobalt makes its story a bit more intriguing at the moment.

Meanwhile, the valuation gap for MCFT has closed, and it's underperformed peers so far this year. After a 75%+ run from pre-election levels, that would seem to imply taking profits in MCFT, and looking elsewhere in the space (or beyond).

But I'm not quite ready to let MCFT go just yet - though I don't see another 75% gain ahead over the next 9 months. There's probably still some room for the boating space to take another leg up, and MCFT management sounded extremely optimistic on the Q3 conference call. MasterCraft products look well-positioned, with the XT series driving demand. International sales - still a small amount of MCFT's total - are stabilizing, and at the moment it still looks like the U.S. has several years of growth left. There's enough room for MCFT to continue its run from here.

The bull case for MCFT isn't as easy, or as strong, as it was a year ago. And it's quite different than it was in 2016, or at the time of the company's IPO in 2015, for that matter. But the current bull case still is viable, even if the run in MCFT probably is closer to its end than to its beginning.

YTD Performance

Purely from a fundamental perspective, there's probably some cause for concern toward MCFT based on the results of FY17 so far. Q2 and Q3 results both missed consensus estimates after a Q1 beat. Q3 margins were impacted by an unexpected spike in rebates, and Q2 revenue declined YOY. Per the 10-Q, YTD unit volume is up less than 1%. Gross profit dollars have actually declined (albeit barely), Adjusted EBITDA has risen 2%, and non-GAAP EPS moved from $0.94 to $0.95. And after Q3, MCFT pulls down full-year margin guidance, moving the Adjusted EBITDA margin target from above 19% to near 19%.

It's not a particularly impressive performance in what looks like a reasonably strong market. As noted above, in the context of peer performance, MCFT's numbers seem underwhelming at best. Meanwhile, P-E sponsor Wayzata Investment Partners completely exited its stake via two secondaries late last year - at prices of $13.35 and $13.45, respectively. And MasterCraft settled patent legislation with Malibu in May, costing it an upfront payment of $2.5 million and a unspecified royalty going forward.

FY17 simply doesn't look like a very good year for MCFT - at least so far. After Adjusted EBITDA increased from $1.7 million in FY12 to ~$41 million in FY16, profit growth looks like it might be stalling out. Much of that growth was driven by improved execution, which turned into gross margin expansion: gross margin rose from 11.1% to 27.6% over that same period. But gross margin seems likely to be roughly flat this year, at best. Heading into the year, MCFT was a turnaround play benefiting from a cyclical swing in its business; but the numbers suggest that story might be over. Indeed, Wayzata's exit - at prices 30%+ below current levels - might imply that MCFT's former owner made such a judgment.

All told, there's a reasonably simple case for the run in MCFT to be over soon - if not close to immediately. The valuation gap has closed. Yet both Brunswick and Malibu are outgrowing MCFT at the moment. Unit volume figures suggest MCFT may have lost share in calendar 2016. Looking forward, Brunswick is the market leader, and Malibu has an interesting opportunity with Cobalt (MBUU shares spiked on the news of the acquisition before retreating). Both might be considered better choices at similar multiples.

Meanwhile, the rally in MCFT shares seems to have paused, at least somewhat, since early May. The strength in the sector as a whole clearly has raised expectations for the next few quarters, if not next few years. I certainly wouldn't blame anyone for taking profits after such a huge run against the backdrop of relatively unimpressive performance. But I think there's enough here for one more leg in the MCFT rally - at least.

The New Bull Case For MCFT

The bull case for MCFT has changed since its IPO at $15 not quite two years ago. (Bear in mind that MCFT paid a $4.30 per share special dividend in June 2016; its returns have been better than the ~30% post-IPO gain in the share price would suggest.) In fact, there's basically been a different bull case for each fiscal year MCFT has been public:

At the IPO, MCFT still had more room to improve margins and benefit from what looked like multi-year strength in the U.S. boating market, in particular. Much of the progress had been made at the time MCFT went public, but it still drove 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA growth, and 370 bps of gross margin expansion, in FY16. Investors weren't impressed, however; MCFT didn't trade above its IPO price until after the special dividend was announced. Even in November 2016, MCFT's total return had been almost zero.

As FY16 plays out, the high-growth story looks like it might be running out of gas (no pun intended). Original FY17 guidance was for low- to mid-single-digit growth in revenue and 50 bps+ in Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. It looks like the low-hanging fruit has been captured, particularly on the margin front. But MCFT at $11-$12 is cheap enough that even that type of growth should drive the stock higher, assuming the boating industry as a whole shows continued strength. For the most part, this case plays out (even if MBUU and MPX were modestly better choices).

The bull case now is a little more difficult - but still intact. Essentially, MCFT is a bet that management is right looking forward, and that the boating market still has room to continue its growth.

As for the market, it's a bit of a 'feel' argument at this point. There are secular concerns, whether a general lack of interest from millennials or the possibility of an "Uber for boats" type model depressing demand. Demographic shifts probably have a long-term impact, and indeed boat unit sales have steadily dropped over the past few decades. But pricing has been an issue as well; former Brunswick CEO Dusty McCoy worried in 2013 that "as an industry, we're beginning to price ourselves out of business." But most of the major manufacturers - including high-end MasterCraft, with its XT lines - have worked to provide more entry-level products.

The "Uber for Boats" concept continues to grow, with a short and simple Google search showing new concepts in Chicago, Charleston, Lake of the Ozarks, and Croatia (run by Uber itself). But the nature of boat usage - generally limited to weekends, particularly holiday weekends - doesn't lend itself well to that model. Meanwhile, boat rental and even fractional-ownership models have existed for decades.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a gentle, long-term decline in boat ownership, if only because (pardon my stereotypical and simplistic analysis here) it appears younger generations are less mechanically-inclined, which is an impediment to fully enjoying (and properly maintaining) privately-owned boats. But cyclically, and in the mid-term, there's still room for the current market strength to play out:

Source: Brunswick June presentation

The industry still is ~40% below levels before the financial crisis. That crisis caused a huge amount of disruption in the industry. Barely-used boats were dumped on the market by foreclosures and bankruptcies, swamping demand for new boats. But that glut appears to be worked through, given commentary from MCFT management and other firms - and in fact, at this point, it's exceedingly difficult to find a used boat that isn't perhaps too old or too used (a fact confirmed by my own experience buying a boat last year).

The industry looks healthy, even though it does appear pricing was rather aggressive last year (a situation that may not change). Macro factors should be beneficial, notably a stock market at all-time highs. Obviously, there's cyclical risk involved in MCFT and its peers. But I think it's far too early to start pricing in peak or near-peak multiples into boating stocks. And I think there's still room for the sector's run to continue - albeit perhaps not at the same pace as that seen since the election.

If that indeed is the case, the question becomes: why MCFT - particularly after what looks like a disappointing YTD performance? One key answer is that the performance at retail actually was much stronger than the reported numbers suggest. Per the Q3 conference call, retail demand rose 35% year-to-date on a global basis. Inventory is very healthy, and MCFT is guiding for a strong (and seasonally key) Q4. Revenues are guided up 5-8%, and Adjusted EBITDA margins 100 bps+. Management didn't tip FY18 guidance (despite a series of analyst attempts), but on the call, CEO Terry McNew repeatedly cited optimism toward FY18 numbers.

If you listen to both the Q3 and Q2 earnings calls, it does sound as if MCFT is well-positioned for the next 12 months, at least. International sales are rather small (9.3% of YTD revenue, per the 10-Q), but MCFT management has been incrementally more positive on the key Canadian market over the past few quarters. An effort to advertise prices nationally over the winter appears to have combated MasterCraft's perceived high price point (wholesale ASPS are $81K) and generated interest in the XT lines. Management has said that buyers previously looking at used boats have instead considered the XT once they've understood pricing.

Meanwhile, the continuing exodus from sterndrives (one more reason why MPX's valuation seems so out of place) could help demand for MasterCraft performance boats. Dealer leads are up, and so is optimism (and inventory). And MasterCraft's place in the growing sport of wakeboarding continues to be secure (though Malibu is targeting that market as well).

There's still a solid outlook for MCFT going forward, even if FY17 numbers look a bit muted. Long-term targets of high-single to mid-double-digit EPS growth keep the valuation still attractive - assuming the industry stays healthy for a couple more years. And in that scenario, I still like MCFT in the space. MPX doesn't look attractive from a valuation standpoint. I'm not real thrilled about Brunswick's fitness business, and MCFT is probably a higher-reward bet given its size and pure-play nature.

The only alternative is MBUU, which admittedly is intriguing. Post-Cobalt, it seems like a higher-risk and higher-reward play than MCFT, given higher gearing and the opportunity and potential for disruption from what is a relatively large acquisition to digest. For now, however, I'm happy to stick with MCFT, while considering a position in MBUU.

Valuation

There's going to be a 'garbage in, garbage out' problem with valuing MCFT from a modeling standpoint. Trying to estimate where in the cycle the boating industry as a whole sits is hard enough, between macro (and stock market) influences and the continuing, if lessening, impact of the last decade on supply and demand. That judgment both impacts the fundamentals for MCFT as well as its multiple; valuation obviously is very different if we assume a cyclical peak in 2019 versus 2025.

But there's enough at the least to suggest that MCFT's current multiples aren't a terribly big ask. Analysts are expecting double-digit EPS growth next year, which seems reasonable given post-Q3 commentary. That in turn puts the forward P/E in the 13-14x range. Free cash flow generally tracks net income rather well here (D&A and capex both are relatively minimal, in the $3-4 million range), and that type of multiple implies low-single-digit growth going forward.

That in turn suggests a multiple pushing a cyclical peak and/or a slowdown in profit growth come FY19 (or sooner). Given the health of the industry at the moment, and MasterCraft's current positioning, both seem a bit too conservative. MCFT still has room for margin expansion - it's targeted 19-21% Adjusted EBITDA margins against high-18 in FY17 - and share gains could ramp up revenue increases in the mid-term. There's minimal leverage on the balance sheet (the leverage ratio is sub-1x) which could allow for accelerated shareholder returns or a purchase of its own.

There's still a multi-year path here toward $2 in EPS, which in turn should support a share price closer to $30. And while that path probably takes 4-5 years, it still suggests double-digit returns over that period. In the near term, Q4 looks like it should be strong, and FY18 expectations seem reasonable against current commentary.

There are risks here, obviously, both within and (more importantly) without MCFT's control. And I'm not as aggressively bullish on MCFT as I was before the election. But there's enough to see more upside in MCFT going forward, particularly through the Q4 report in September. All told, MCFT's run doesn't look like it's over quite yet.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.