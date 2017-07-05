Dogs Of The Dow Works Well For Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY

It might be possible to use the “dogs of the Dow” method to pick ten winners within this ETF.

Thesis

The “dogs of the Dow” is an investment strategy of reallocating a portfolio by buying the lowest performing stocks the year after the poor performance. The same logic might apply to certain ETFs. In an actively managed ETF, asset managers have already done the hard work of identifying solid holdings. It may be possible to rotate through the sector by identifying low performers (“dogs”) and buying them long for a year.

Describing the strategy, according to Wikipedia:

“Proponents of the Dogs of the Dow strategy argue that blue-chip companies do not alter their dividend to reflect trading conditions and, therefore, the dividend is a measure of the average worth of the company; the stock price, in contrast, fluctuates through the business cycle. This should mean that companies with a high yield, with a high dividend relative to stock price, are near the bottom of their business cycle and are likely to see their stock price increase faster than low-yield companies.”

Implementing Dogs of the XLY

It was pretty easy to calculate the annual return for all the holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLY). Then it is just a matter of ranking the holdings from lowest to highest performers for each year. The Dogs of the XLY approach is to ‘buy’ the Year X low performers in Year X+1. For instance, identify the lowest 10 in 2009 and buy those stocks in 2010. With each year the portfolio is reallocated so that the next group of low performers are purchased and added to the portfolio.

As a cautionary note, this strategy should occupy only a portion of your portfolio, depending on risk tolerance. Consumer discretionary stocks have historically performed well but this sector may be considered high risk due to the higher growth stocks.

Over the past 10 years, the bottom ten holdings in XLY have gone nowhere: their average annual return is 0%. This is the equivalent of saying that if you could somehow predict the worst 10 performers of XLY each year and buy them at the beginning of the year then your portfolio would not budge with equal weighting of these holdings. But how do these “dogs” do the next year?

To identify the “dogs of the XLY” I considered the following top 33 holdings within XLY:

Ticker Stock Ten-Year Return (%) AMZN Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) 1031.9 CMCS Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) 366.0 * HD Home Deport (NYSE: HD) 511.3 DIS Disney (NYSE: DIS) 239.8 * MCD McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) 168.1 PCLN Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN) 1649.6 SBUX Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) 515.0 TWX Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) 115.5 CHTR Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) 892.6 * NKE Nike (NYSE: NKE) 238.1 NFLX Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) 4262.3 GM General Motors (NYSE: GM) 0.65 TJX TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) 409.7 F Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) 77.50 MAR Marriot International (NYSE: MAR) 238.6 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) 59.70 TGT Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) 4.70 CCL Carnial Corporation (NYSE: CCL) 59.30 NWL Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) 125.2 YUM Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) 174.6 CBS CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) 149.4 DLPH Delphi Automotive (NYSE: DLPH) 320.7 ROST Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) 881.0 ORLY O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) 695.1 OMC Omnicon Group (NYSE: OMC) 81.20 VFC V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) 230.4 RCL Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) 198.4 DG Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) 210.8 EXPE Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) 157.9 ULTA Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) 1826.5 DLTR Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) 798.5 AZO AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) 428.0 BBY Best Buy Co. (NYSE: BBY) 18.40

Table: These 33 holdings are the top weights in the XLY ETF. The * in the left most column indicates companies that make up the Dow Jones, therefore also potential ‘members’ of the dogs of the Dow. The ten-year return is listed in the right column. There are the notable standouts like AMZN and NFLX. Stock data were accessed from Yahoo Finance.

The next table shows the breakdown of "dogs" and "notdogs" by year. How to the "dogs" do the next year?

Year assessed YearDog NextYearDog YearNotDogs NextYearNotDogs 2009 0.182 0.425 1.006 0.460 2010 0.137 0.102 0.604 0.116 2011 -0.313 0.311 0.305 0.283 2012 0.022 0.576 0.409 0.558 2013 0.192 0.217 0.725 0.153 2014 -0.047 0.309 0.268 0.114 2015 -0.120 0.189 0.300 0.067 2016 -0.089 0.138 0.188 0.081 Average Return 0.00 0.28 0.48 0.23

Table showing the annual returns as fractions for XLY dogs and not-dogs. Reading the top row of numbers, that is the year 2009, the bottom 10 XLY holdings returned 0.182 or 18.2%, much lower than the average from 23 “not dogs” XLY holdings that had 100% gain in one year. The “NextYearDog” column shows how the 2009 low performers returned 42.5% the next year, in 2010. This is comparable to the “notdogs” of 2009 that returned 46% in 2010. Each row shows a new set of “dogs” and “notdogs”. Stock data were accessed from Yahoo Finance and compiled by the author.

Stepping back for a minute, it is clear that the “dogs of XLY” can give a solid alpha performance, the year after they were dogs. The average from 2009 to 2016 is 28% return per year. This “dogs of the XLY” strategy is going in the right predictive direction. The following set of graphs plots the previous table entries for three select years, although the pattern was mostly consistent. Running statistical comparisons also showed the patterns of “dogs” versus “not-dogs” AND “year 1” versus the “next year” were significant 8 out of 10 years considered. This means that 80% of the years considered showed a crisscross pattern, that is dogs rise the next year while the “not-dogs” tend to drop, albeit often slightly.

Figure: three example test scenarios for the “dogs” and “notdogs” of the XLY. The red bar graphs show how the bottom 10 holdings did for a given year. The darker red shows how these exact 10 holdings did the year later. The “dogs of the XLY” in 2011, 2014 and (year to date) 2017 clearly show that the bottom 10 stocks in XLY in a year tend to do well the next year. The charts were generated by the author and data were accessed from Yahoo Finance.

The “dogs of the XLY” pattern showed this rebound performance effect in 8 out of 10 years considered, that is from 2008 to 2017. One year later the “dogs of the XLY” will sometimes beat out the average return from 23 other top holdings in XLY. This is shown in the figure when you compare dark red with dark green. This may simply reflect the reversion to the mean. But it is noteworthy that this effect is robust over 1 and 2 year cycles, which is suitable for long horizon swing traders or buy and hold folks deciding on when to get in / add to their portfolio.

In support of the “dogs of the XLY”

The tables and figures presented make a case of buying the lowest annual performing holdings of XLY in December and letting them ride the year later. This approach tended to produce impressive alpha levels, that is 28% annual returns, which is more than double the annual return of XLY over the last ten years. Sector exposure to consumer discretionary companies is generally a good thing: these companies are household names and many are blue chip stocks. This strategy is quite similar to the dogs of the Dow; there are even a handful of overlapping stocks.

Arguments against the “dogs of the XLY”

The “dogs of the XLY” has worked out but it may not be unique to this ETF. I did not check other ETFs. I only back-tested to 2008, mostly out of convenience and access to all 33 holdings during this period. These are things to keep in mind if you like the “dogs of the XLY” approach. I choose XLY because I like this sector and its holdings; it has large market cap companies that typically show strong growth. A downside of this approach is the large number of trades that would be required, which could prove costly to a retail investor: ten companies to buy at the beginning of the year and presumably those same ten to sell at the end of the year, and the trades continues each year.

Conclusion

The year over year cyclical nature for some holdings within XLY is fairly striking. There are clearly outliers among the list of holdings because they are never in the bottom ten of XLY. For instance, if you have held AMZN for ten years that you are doing well in the Consumer Discretionary sector (and any sector that matter!). However when you want to add to this sector in a meaningful way, this article shows that picking from the lower performers is actually a pretty solid idea: 8 out of the last 10 years this strategy has done well, with an average 28% annual return for “dogs of the XLY” one year later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.