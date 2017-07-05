Pier 1 Facing Substantial Headwinds

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) is a specialty retailer of home products including decorative accessories, furniture, candles, houseware, bedding, gifts and seasonal décor. Products are sold through 1,007 physical stores (~80% of sales) and online through pier1.com (~20% of sales). Merchandise is primarily imported from international suppliers. Merchandise from China accounts for 58% of sales, while India accounts for 16%, Indonesia and Vietnam for 13%, other Asian and European countries for ~8% and the United States accounts for under 5% of sales.

The brand targets female consumers in a niche between mass market and high-end, and has a market share of ~2% of the overall home products industry. The brand is known for its ‘treasure hunt’ feel of searching for unique decorative pieces within stores.

Investment Thesis

Faced with increasing competition, Pier 1 successfully tried to shift to an omni-channel business model. While they achieved their goal of quickly growing online sales, they failed to manage the cost structure accordingly, depressing profitability. By adding on variable expenses onto a fixed cost base (that is already experiencing negative operating leverage), Pier 1 has put an enormous amount of pressure on their cost structure. Pier 1's only real option is to close stores, which they will need to do aggressively to counteract the negative operating leverage from declining same store sales. This is only going to pressure the top-line. The mismanaged cost structure, coupled with ever increasing competition, has caused a large decline in Pier 1’s profitability and stock price. The trend is only set to continue as the company faces even stiffer competition, increasing cost pressures on flat to declining sales, all with a leverage on the balance sheet (term loan equivalent to 2x turns of EBITDA) and a history of generous returns of capital to shareholders which has created high expectations.

The Switch to E-Commerce

In 2013, the company embarked upon an omni-channel strategy, and targeted to grow e-commerce as a percentage of sales from 1% in 2013 to ~10% in 2016. To do so, the company launched pier1.com, and invested heavily in headcount and IT infrastructure to make the switch. The move into e-commerce was extremely successful from a top-line perspective. By 2016, Pier 1 surpassed its 10% goal with e-commerce representing ~16% of sales, in 2017 e-commerce accounted for 20% of sales.

From a profitability standpoint, the shift to e-commerce was far less successful due to the changing cost structure of the business model. Originally, Pier 1 had two main costs factoring into COGS. The first is merchandise cost (historically ~40% of sales), which is the cost of the products procured from their suppliers. The second is store occupancy cost (historically ~15% of sales), or the fixed cost for rent and labor for maintaining physical stores. E-commerce introduced a third element – delivery & fulfillment costs. Fulfillment costs are a variable expense, and have introduced a large amount of pressure on margins.

(Source: Company Filings. All charts/tables in $'000s unless otherwise noted)

The Consequence of Growing E-Commerce Sales

Pier 1’s e-commerce strategy was targeted to grow share and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Growth in e-commerce has allowed for a 7.3% cumulative growth in top-line since 2013, despite a 12.5% decrease in in-store sales. For a management team focused on growth (and partially compensated on it as well), this is something to be proud of. For a minority shareholder concerned with returns on capital, this isn’t ideal.

As shown in the table above, higher e-commerce sales have led to higher delivery & fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales. This alone has created over 300bps of margin contraction since 2013. Meanwhile, store occupancy costs have stayed largely flat, while merchandise margins have contracts by almost 300bps. This contraction in merchandise margin is thanks to a management team which once again is focused solely on growth. When faced with the overly promotional and a desire to push e-commerce sales higher, the easy solution is to cut prices and provide deals such as free shipping.

The two tables below break down the cost structure for both sales channels:

(Source: Company Filings. Variable Costs include Merchandise Cost, Delivery & Fulfillment Cost. Fixed Costs include Store Occupancy Costs, SG&A, and D&A).

SG&A expenses have also been pressured by growth in e-commerce sales. While the costs associated with renting and staffing two additional fulfillment centers is included in COGS, the costs of implementing new Point of Sale devices in each store, increasing the buyer team, and hiring additional personnel to focus on the online portion of the business has ballooned SG&A. In total there has been an estimated ~$100m in additional SG&A costs since 2013 associated with the e-commerce buildout. However, there’s been another ~$160m that has been capitalized which will impact the P&L in future periods. In Q4’17, Pier 1 stopped disclosing e-commerce spend, but it is shown below through FY Q3’17.

(Source: Company Filings/Earnings Calls Commentary)

The True Cost of E-Commerce Sales

The variable cost structure of e-commerce sales (delivery & fulfillment expenses) have proved to be a huge headwind to profitability and contributed over 300bps of gross margin pressure over the past few years. But, the costs displayed aren’t indicative of reality. The reality is that online sale gross margins are being overstated by approximately 1000bps. Pier 1 labels e-commerce sales as any sale that is ordered through their website, and includes sales made at a store’s PoS, and sales made from home but picked-up in store. These two categories together make up 75% of online sales, with management only indicating that each is “over 1/3rd of online sales”. It is unsure as to whether these two categories are mutually exclusive, but it is likely safe to assume that in-store pickups (the more important category) accounts for approximately 35-40% of sales.

The mismatch here is that the delivery & fulfillment expenses displayed on the P&L statement only apply to online sales that are delivered to a customers’ home, which is only 60% of online sales. In effect, the cost displayed is only applicable to a portion of the total online sales displayed. For most pick-up in store purchases, the product is already at the store. In the case where it isn’t already stocked, Pier 1 simply throws it on the back of the next scheduled truck replenishing inventory to that store at no incremental cost. So, essentially 40% of online sales have no shipping expenses.

The end result is that delivery & fulfillment costs aren’t 15 cents per dollar of online sales as they appear on the P&L statement, but actually closer to 25 cents per dollar when adjusting for the amount shipped to home. This reduces gross margins for online goods from an average of ~40% over the past 4 years to ~30%, making online sales delivered to the home a significantly less profitable channel than brick & mortar. Pier 1’s management team has a number of reasons to blend ship-to home and picked-up in store online sales. First, if people knew that shipped-to home online sales were 1000bps less profitable than brick & mortar, they would be far less tolerant of a massive capital outlay towards growing online sales. Second, Pier 1 may not be pushing promotions by offering discounts/sales on items to take share, but instead be trying to take share through free shipping promotions. In either way, the e-commerce model is not nearly as profitable as it appears. In fact, EBITDA margins for the ship-to-home business have averaged 0% since 2012. This is crucial as when Pier 1 decides to close stores and loses the ability to use stores as mini-DCs, ship-to-home will play a larger role, creating a greater margin headwind.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Why the Omni-Channel Model has Failed

The decision to invest heavily in e-commerce was not necessarily a bad one. The issue was one of execution. The launch of e-commerce was too successful, and the management team was unprepared for the impact, even stating “We did not expect customers to engage our brand through Pier1.com with quite this much enthusiasm”. The management team was formerly compensated solely on a targeted Adj. EBITDA level, and beginning in 2015 was compensated on a mix of Adj. EBITDA and e-commerce sales growth. That may have incentivized management to push e-commerce sales and accelerate the growth rate.

The rapid success of e-commerce resulted in the company being unprepared to reorganize the cost structure to better align it with an omni-channel model. E-commerce was projected to be 10% of sales in FY16, but was actually 16% of sales, growing to 20% of sales just a few months later in Q1 2017. Rather than the ‘Crawl-Walk-Run’ strategy to e-commerce that management reiterated numerous times, expressing their interest in slowly building out that facet of the business, it was more of a ‘Crawl-Sprint’. So instead of cutting excess costs by closing stores and streamlining SG&A, Pier 1 was instead rushing to deploy capital to build out the necessary infrastructure to allow for e-commerce growth to continue. In FQ2’15 the company moved up their plans to obtain a second distribution center by 2 years. The first DC was operating far over capacity and the second was rushed online. The result was supply chain inefficiencies and difficulties throughout 2015 which then led to a large inventory buildup in 2016, requiring use of by using excessive promotions, depressing gross margins by 310bps in 2016.

The other issue is that the omni-channel model is an extremely difficult one. Until a balance is reached between e-commerce and in-store sales and costs, an omni-channel retailer will never be as profitable on a relative basis as a pure physical or pure e-commerce retailer. As a pure e-commerce Pier 1 would be approximately as profitable as it was at peak margins as a pure physical retailer, with delivery costs at ~14-15% of sales equivalent to store occupancy costs. However there isn’t as much operating leverage in the e-commerce model (which is both good and bad). As e-commerce grows as a percentage of sales, costs associated with being a physical retailer need to be cut aggressively – which Pier 1 has failed to do.

Pier 1 has also heavily tied their online sales to their stores. 95% of total sales ‘touch’ a store through an in-store purchase, an in-store pickup, or an online purchase made using a store PoS. By management’s own admission, the ‘stores are working as showcases’ for e-commerce. Though management hasn't acknowledged it, this action of pushing e-commerce sales through stores has led to accelerated decline of in-store sales. With e-commerce sales tied to stores and expanding as fast as they did, management was unable to close enough stores fast enough.

What’s Next for Pier 1?

Pier 1 is continuing to push through with their omni-channel strategy. To eliminate some of the cost pressure, they have announced plans to close 100 stores net of new openings by the end of FY’19, and have closed 50 as of the end of Q3 FY17. 100 stores represents about 10% of the current store base today. Using current sales levels, 100 store closures should lead to a roughly 150-170bp expansion in margins.

The decision to close stores is somewhat of a Catch-22. If Pier 1 closes stores, top-line declines at an accelerated rate. Approximately 95% of sales ‘touch’ a store (100% of physical sales and 75% of online sales) whether through a purchase at the store, a customer making an online purchase and opting to pick-up in-store (>1/3rd of online sales), or a customer using a store’s PoS to order online (>1/3rd of online sales). By closing a store, Pier 1 runs the risk of losing not only physical sales, but online sales as well, especially those placed on a store’s PoS. The company has indicated that ~110% of online sales have been recaptured post-closing (100% of online and a ~3% of physical sales switching to online) for the 50 stores closed since FY’15. As competition continues to intensify in both online and physical retail, recapture ratios will likely decline. The online sales most vulnerable are those placed on a store’s PoS, and to a lesser degree those that are associated with in-store pickup. As more stores close, customers will be less likely to travel an outsized distance to make a purchase using a store’s PoS or opt to pick up in-store. Some of those may convert to just regular online sales, but they also will be vulnerable to switching to competitors with similar offers but in more convenient locations.

Another issue with closing stores is there will be a decline in in-store pickup. As previously explained, Pier 1 has used that as a tool to perhaps mask the true profitability of online sales. Currently they have averaged 40% gross margins since 2013. However, true online sales (those that aren’t picked up in store), have averaged 30% gross margins – a full 1000bps lower. Online sales shipped to a store benefit from the cheaper distribution costs of piggy-backing on standard brick & mortar inventory refreshes (which goes into store occupancy costs), and have a significantly lower distribution cost than an individual item sent to someone’s home. As stores close and Pier 1 can no longer use them as mini DCs, a greater percentage of online sales will shift to be home delivery, and Pier 1 may see even greater margin pressure from delivery & fulfillment expenses than anyone is expecting.

If Pier 1 elects to not close stores to prevent an accelerated decline in sales, they still lose. While sales won’t decline as fast, the fixed cost portion of COGS in store occupancy costs will remain constant, and as physical sales continue to decline, that cost will de-lever and become a larger and larger headwind on profitability. The decision to close stores is probably the correct one – but it is more delaying the inevitable than a true solution. Pier 1 may need to sacrifice market share and aggressively close stores to lower their fixed costs and stay in business.

Capital Allocation – Creating High Expectations

Since 2013, Pier 1 has paid out $102m in dividends (just under 20% of the current market cap), and spent $566m repurchasing ~25% of the outstanding shares. In total, Pier 1 returned 144% of the current market cap ($668m divided by the market cap of $462m) to shareholders. Consistently buying back stock as the price declines is not a bad form of capital allocation. But taking on leverage when the business is declining to buy back stock is. So to facilitate this capital outlay, Pier 1 took on a $200m term loan in 2015, as “buying back stock at the current price is a terrific deal”, which relative to historical prices, it was. However, relative to the actual value of the business, it may not have been a terrific deal.

In 2017 as the business continued to deteriorate, Pier 1 has tapered stock repurchases significantly. The business spent $13m repurchasing shares in the first 9 months of FY 2017 vs. $72m in the same period of time in FY 2016, $178m in FY 2015, and $114m in FY 2014. As cash flow continues to deteriorate, Pier 1 will eventually lose their ability to repurchase stock without incurring additional indebtedness. After ceasing share repurchases, the dividend payment will be next.

Cutting the dividend payment may be a trigger for a further de-rating of the stock. Currently at its depressed valuation it yields 5.5%, though there are unlikely to be any substantial holders who own Pier 1 for its dividend. Pier 1 has steadily grown its dividend every year, and if it continues at its historical rate it will pay out $0.36/share in FY 2018, or a cumulative payment of $30m. Pier 1 will likely begin to struggle to make dividend payments beginning in the middle of 2018.

Typically the company draws down on its revolver in Q2/Q3 as the working capital cycle requires a heavy build of inventory going into the holiday season. That creates a large FCF headwind and typically turns FCF negative. The dividend and working capital requirements are funded via the revolver, which is promptly paid off as cash releases from the balance sheet in Q3/Q4 as inventory is liquidated. However, as profitability is pressured due to the omni-channel model, it will be more difficult for Pier 1 to repay the revolver in full with it covering working capital requirements and dividend payments.

(Source: Company Filings)

While building inventory pre-holiday season is normal for most retailers, Pier 1 employs a high amount of seasonal inventory. This creates a positive asymmetry as if Pier 1 were to experience a poor holiday season, they will be forced to liquidate that inventory at heavily discounted prices (more discounted than normal since it is seasonal). In forcing inventory off their balance sheet to release cash, they experience gross margin and merchandise margin pressure.

Competition as the Catalyst

Competition is the soft catalyst for not only continued, but accelerated decline of the business. While Pier 1 faces competition from the usual players such as, Home Goods, JC Penny, Wal-Mart, Pottery Barn and other retailers, the stiffest competition is coming from online-only retailers like Amazon and E-Bay, or more specifically, Wayfair.

(Source: Company Filings)

Beginning with brick & mortar players – Pier 1 is struggling against both mass market and specialty retailers. The slowdown in sales that Pier 1 is experiencing isn’t an industry-wide phenomenon, it is Pier 1 losing market share.

A number of other brands have gained a substantial amount of share of both brick & mortar and online. HomeGoods, owned by TJX, has been growing same store sales at mid to high single digits on top of opening new stores, and has announced a new home furnishing store concept they will be rolling out in the second half of 2017. Where Pier 1 is at a store base of 1,000 looking to shrink, HomeGoods is planning on opening an additional ~450 stores to bring their count to 1,000, with 85 of those openings planned for 2017. As each new store opens, that becomes a competitor for both the brick & mortar and the e-commerce portions of the business, as such a high percentage of Pier 1’s e-commerce sales touch retail locations. Other brick & mortar retailers have been gaining share, with Pottery Barn, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Restoration Hardware, Ethan Allen, and Burlington all growing ahead of Pier 1, while JC Penney’s home furnishing business and Bed Bath and Beyond have shrunk considerably.

On the online only side, Wayfair is the biggest threat to Pier 1. Wayfair’s business model allows them to be considerably more promotional than Pier 1 or other home furnishing players, which only adds to the pressure on margins. The incumbent business model (Pier 1's) centers around sourcing goods from low-cost suppliers in Asia, and chasing high merchandise margins. With material spreads between cash input costs and retail prices, incumbents can take share through promotional pricing. Meanwhile, Wayfair has up-ended that model by sourcing from European/North American suppliers, where they act as an intermediary for those goods to be purchased (thereby never taking inventory risk). Instead of centering their business on creating as wide a spread as possible on the Gross Margin side, they can be extremely aggressive pricing to take share, as they can derive the majority of their profitability through operating leverage and superior distribution capabilities. Also by not taking inventory risk, the working capital management becomes far easier, and they never need to worry about building/clearing inventory. It also allows them to offer a huge array of products (over 8 million vs. 15,000 for Pier 1).

Currently, Wayfair is taking ~40% of the growth in online home furnishing. They have 8.3m active customers, they have their own distribution network capable of reaching 99% of the U.S. within 2 days, they have over 1,000 engineers and data scientists dedicated to improving customer sourcing, customer retention, and their supply chain. Wayfair’s capabilities of selling home products online far surpasses that of their competitors. Wayfair uses 3D renderings of objects for websites rather than expensive seasonally specific photography. In addition, they are working at using 3D images of furniture that a consumer could then overlay in a photo of their home in order to display how a certain item would look in a their own home. Beyond imaging technology, substantial data collection and interpretation allows Wayfair to assess why customers are / are not making purchases. Wayfair also uses this data to send out millions of personalized promotional e-mails daily to customers to incentivize purchases. Pier 1 on the other hand does not appear to be using big data to better understand the process. They don’t even have an app (whereas Wayfair has multiple). When you search Pier 1 on the app store, an advertisement for Overstock.com appears.

The online-only competition doesn’t stop at Wayfair. Amazon and E-Bay are both active in home furnishing & décor, though they don’t break out their level of sales or growth for each department. Pier 1 is facing increasingly stiff competition from these players in the online-only space (in addition to e-commerce channels of other omni-channel retailers), as well as tougher competition in the brick & mortar channel as well, with TJX opening a new concept, and both specialty retailers and mass-market players outpacing Pier 1.

If Pier 1 is to compete on share, they will need to compete in a sustained promotional environment. As an example, taking a look at the landing pages for Wayfair, AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main (all Wayfair brands), as well as Pottery Barn shows the level of promotions.

(Source: Wayfair/Pier 1 / Pottery Barn Websites)

A common theme which is now practically becoming a norm is free shipping over a certain threshold ($49), or completely free shipping in order to increase order conversion online. Shipping promotions are an easy way to gain traction with customers. Any additional shipping promotional activity that Pier 1 engages in will pressure delivery & fulfillment costs as a percentage of sales, while promotions of the items themselves will affect merchandise margins. In either scenario, variable costs grow as a percentage of the total cost structure. With higher variable costs and a declining sales on a high fixed cost base, Pier 1 will continue to see substantial pressure on margins and profitability.

(Source: Company Filings / Author Estimates)

Valuation:

Looking at the future cash generation of the business and its looming debt maturity in 2021 (which is likely refinancable but will result in a substantial increase in financing costs) , the true value of the equity will eventually be zero. Faced with increasing competition and a broken business model, the company will continue to face headwinds until it can no longer service its debt payments. The rate at which that happens is unclear (though it is likely to occur when the term loan matures in 2021), and the return on time for a short to $0 doesn’t make a compelling case.

(Source: Company Filings. Forward Multiple Estimates are consensus analyst estimates from Bloomberg).

Looking at peers, Pier 1 trades at a moderate discount on a T12M EV/EBITDA basis, and a more substantial discount when using consensus forward estimates. However, Pier 1 has substantially under earned peers over the last 3 and 5 years, and is one of only two companies to have EBITDA decline in the past 3 and 5 years. However, analysts expect an improvement in EBITDA to $128.7m, or a 7.0% margin in FY’18 from the $109m in FY’17. If you take management at their word that store recapture ratios will keep up, promotional activity won’t increase, and that profitability will rebound in the face of competition and a poorly managed cost structure, that is a possibility. But if you think new and existing competitors will keep with their strategies to take share via promotions, that recapture ratios from stores closing will decline as people are less incentivized to travel farther to a Pier 1 to make an order / pick up products, and that as online continues to grow as a percentage of sales fixed costs will prove a headwind, it is a possibility that EBITDA won’t grow by ~25%, but instead decline by ~50% to $47m as EBITDA margins contract from 6.4% to 2.7%. That puts the business at a 14.1x FY’18 EV/EBITDA multiple – a 75% premium to the rest of the industry that will be earning EBITDA margins on average 4x higher than Pier 1. A 7.0x multiple (assuming no de-rating) on estimated EBITDA of $46m would net an EV of ~$323m, which when backing out net debt of $47m leaves equity value of $276m or $3.40 per share, 38% below the current market value.

If you believe the multiple should reflect the fundamental underperformance of the business, there is a case for a substantial de-rating. If the industry trades at 8x forward EV/EBITDA, and Pier 1 under-earns the rest of its piers by 48%, they should trade at a 48% discount on a multiple basis, or 4.2x. If Pier 1 were to de-rate to 4.2x with an EBITDA of $46m, the business would be left with $126m in equity value after debt, 72% below the current equity value of the business.

Risks:

There’s a number of things that could go right for Pier 1 and delay or even possibly reverse their decline. The first is proposed corporate tax cuts. Pier 1 currently has a 39.0% tax rate, and would benefit from a tax cut but only marginally. In all likelihood, Pier 1 will be losing money on a GAAP basis pre-tax in 2018. Even if they don’t, margins are so thin that there is little absolute impact on the P&L statement from a tax cut. A cut in taxed from 39% to 15% would certainly look impactful on a relative basis, as in FY 2017, a 15% tax rate would have boosted net profit by 28%. But, that's an absolute increase in net profit of $10m, and netting an additional $10m in profits doesn't go a long way to dealing with their debt obligations.

The second thing that could potentially go right for Pier 1 is a leadership change. At the end of 2016, Pier 1’s CEO of the past 10 years, Alexander Smith, stepped down. Currently, the Chairman Terry London is stepping in as interim CEO. While an operational turnaround would be extremely difficult to execute, there may be someone willing to take the short-term pain of cutting down the cost structure aggressively. Store closures and layoffs may cause sales to decline precipitously, but could lead to a turnaround in margins if the business manages to convert enough of the brick and mortar sales lost to store closures to e-commerce.

What is more likely than an operational turnaround is a potential buyout. Activist investors Alden Global (who recently sold their stake from ~10% of the company to ~4%) may be motivated to sell the business as a way to quickly monetize their stake. At the depressed multiple, it’s definitely a possibility that a financial or strategic player may want to try their luck at turning around the business. However, if it becomes clear to a potential acquirer that the possible ‘savior’ of the business (i.e. online sales) are substantially less profitable than what first appears, they may be less incentivized to purchase the business.