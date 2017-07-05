ExxonMobil: Caught Between A Rock And A Hard Place

ExxonMobil is a key partner with Qatar's enormous LNG industry while also developing massive oil reserves off the coast of the UAE.

Hopefully the energy trade between both nations helps keep the peace, especially when factoring in the military presence of two key NATO players in Qatar.

As the spat between Qatar and a handful of mostly Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia continues, ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is caught in an awkward situation. The oil & gas giant has material operations in nations on both sides of the conflict.

It doesn't look like a military intervention is likely due to both America and Turkey having a military presence in Qatar. The concern is more around the economic blockade of Qatar and the long term impact if no resolution is found.

Common ground

The energy trade between the UAE and Qatar offers up some common ground. Qatar supplies the UAE with about 2 Bcf/d of dry gas from the North Field, and in return oil & gas related cargoes have been able to travel to both nation's ports in the same trip. Some of that gas goes to Oman as well, another GCC member.

Due to the economic ties between Qatar and the UAE, it would appear neither side wants to rock the boat too hard when it comes to energy. The UAE needs Qatari gas to keep its lights on, short of switching to other supplies for electricity that are far more expensive. Considering ExxonMobil Corporation has a large presence in both nations, that is great news.

Qatar

Qatar is home to the North Field (South Pars if it's being developed by an Iranian led venture) in the Persian Gulf, probably the largest gas field in the world. Condensate is also produced from the North Field. To commercialize what the IEA sees as 50.97 trillion cubic meters (1,800 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas and 50 billion barrels of condensate in place, Qatar turned to LNG exports.

As the largest exporter of LNG in the world, Qatar has become a very wealthy nation and ExxonMobil has been a key part of making that possible. Through its partnership with Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil has an interest in 62.2 million metric tons of gross annual LNG production capacity (that is enormous) and 2 Bcf/d of gross flowing gas capacity at the end of 2016.

Due to very strong domestic demand growth for natural gas, Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil moved forward with the Barzan Gas project back in 2011. Train 1 is almost complete with Train 2 not far behind, which will add 2 Bcf/d of dry gas supply to local markets.

Most of that will go to the "power and water sector", which means generating electricity and supporting the operations of a major utility company. Rising domestic demand provides an outlet for upstream growth as the global LNG market is well supplied and will remain so until the early-2020s.

The government of Qatar imposed a moratorium on development of the North Field back in 2005 so the state-run energy firm could better understand the impact of surging production on reservoir pressure. That moratorium was lifted in April of this year.

On Tuesday, Qatar announced plans to increase production from the North Field to support additional LNG production. Qatar Petroleum increased the size of a project in the southern part of the field to 4 Bcf/d of gas, increasing the North Field's production capacity by 20%. This will support a 30% increase in annual Qatari LNG production, boosting capacity to 100 million metric tons within seven years. ExxonMobil Corporation may stand to benefit assuming it plays a role in development, which isn't clear.

While noting the coming glut in LNG supply, keep in mind Qatar's gas production costs are very low and it has the capacity to build off of existing infrastructure which drives down development costs. The nation may drag down LNG prices with this expansion, but as a very low cost producer with stable government finances (given the current situation), Qatar has one of the strongest hands to play.

U.A.E.

In the United Arab Emirates, ExxonMobil is a partner (28% interest) in the Zakum Development Company (or ZADCO) along with ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, 60% stake) and JODCO (Japan Oil Development Company, 12% stake). That venture is developing the massive offshore Upper Zakum oilfield with an estimated 50 billion barrels of oil in place.

Dubbed the Upper Zakum 750 project, UZ750 aimed to increase output from the oilfield by 200,000 bpd, increasing total Upper Zakum production to 750,000 bpd through a $10 billion investment. The field's production capacity has so far been increased to at least 640,000 bpd, and ZADCO aims to complete the expansion this year.

ExxonMobil bought into the Upper Zakum concession back in 2006 with the deal ending in 2026. Due to the success the venture had, Exxon and the government agreed to extend the term of that concession to 2041. Larger low cost of supply production streams are in Exxon's best interest, however, it is projects like these all over the world that are flooding the market.

Final thoughts

Investors should note that while it doesn't appear a military conflict is likely, ExxonMobil Corporation's large investments in the region give cause for concern. International assets are major earnings and cash flow generators for the energy giant, even though ExxonMobil Corporation is getting just a sliver of the profits. Any impact, especially on its Qatari operations, would be material.

To read more about ExxonMobil Corporation, check out its petrochemical division (source of over half its 2016 income) or its offshore upstream operations in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.