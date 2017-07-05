ZTO Express - A Potential Portfolio Gem - Video

The market is expected to grow at above 20% per year which makes ZTO relatively fairly or even cheaply priced.

The $1.4 billion from the IPO is being invested in growth through new hubs and infrastructure.

Those who listened to the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) shareholder conference back in May may have heard Charlie Munger discuss the fact that there are many more buying opportunities in China (NYSEARCA: GXC) than in the U.S. (NYSEARCA: SPY). In line with such a statement I have rechecked my Chinese stock list and decided to make a short video analysis with commentary on the stocks I find interesting investments. One such investment is a growth company, ZTO express (NYSE: ZTO). Its valuation is similar to the one FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and UPS (NYSE: UPS) have but the growth is above 40% per year and expected to be above 20% for the foreseeable future. If you are interested, check my video analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.