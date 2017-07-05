Kinder Morgan Profiting From Coming LNG Boom

Pipelines that feed its competitors' LNG operations will generate larger and larger streams of income for Kinder Morgan as well.

Kinder is building its own export facility, making use of infrastructure already in place at the Elba LNG Terminal.

A look at how Kinder Morgan Inc is playing the coming US LNG export boom.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is well aware investors want payout growth to return, but before that can happen distributable cash flow growth needs to return as well. The need to cut its massive debt load forced it to sell off assets, the right call but one that when compounded with the weak energy market reduced its DCF per share this year and last. The coming US LNG export boom will help the firm turn that around in more ways than one.



Kinder Morgan's LNG plan

Back in 2015, Kinder Morgan gave Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) $630 million in return for the 49% of the Elba Liquefaction Company (abbreviated ELC) that the midstream firm didn't already own. Shell has subscribed to all of the Elba LNG's capacity under a 20-year contract.

Located near Savannah, Georgia, this is a relatively modest LNG development with the capacity to produce and ship off 2.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas each year. That is equal to 350 million cubic feet of gas per day.

At the time, Kinder Morgan noted "this transaction is approximately $630 million, bringing its total incremental investment in all the liquefaction and terminal facilities at Elba Island to approximately $2.1 billion."

Two years later and Kinder Morgan was selling off 49% of its 100% stake in ELC to EIG Global Energy Partners for $385 million. What really drove that move was Kinder Morgan's desire to split the costs of finishing the project. Excluding capitalized finance costs, Kinder estimates the remaining costs net to the firm to be $1.3 billion.

Investors should note that the Elba Liquefaction Company "will own 10 liquefaction units and other ancillary equipment". The ELC's purpose is to "receive and liquefy natural gas, and deliver liquefied natural gas to the Elba Terminal for storage, export, vaporization, or other delivery at or from the Elba Terminal."

It is Southern LNG Company (known as SLNG), a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, that actually owns the Elba Island LNG Terminal. That terminal is connected to several major pipeline networks, has 11.5 billion cubic feet of LNG storage capacity, and 1.755 Bcf/d of peak vaporization send-out capacity. Built during a different era, the Elba Island LNG Terminal is being upgraded so it can liquefy natural gas and export LNG all over the world. Kinder Morgan is using existing LNG infrastructure to drive down development costs, at least in theory.

Kinder Morgan is also making upgrades to the 200-mile long Elba Express pipeline that connects the Elba LNG Terminal to various gas pipeline networks. Additional compression capacities are being investment in to support larger volumes on that pipeline which run through South Carolina and Georgia. Kinder Morgan owns and operates the Elba Express through its EEC subsidiary.

So when Kinder Morgan noted that its total investment was $2.1 billion back in 2015, management was referring to the firm's total investments in the ELC, SLNG, and EEC ventures.

Kinder Morgan got the go ahead to export LNG from the Elba development to nations with free trade agreements with the US back in 2012. American LNG projects really need the ability to export to non-FTA nations, nations like India, China, Japan or Spain, to make economic sense. At the end of 2016, the development got approval to export LNG to non-FTA nations.

Management aims for some of those liquefaction units to come online by the middle of 2018, with the rest of them becoming operational by early-2019.

According to its investor presentation, at the beginning of 2017 Kinder Morgan expected the ELC capex to come out to $1.44 billion, the SLNG related capex $434 million, and the EEC capex is expected to be $102.2 million. Combined, that is $2 billion. With the ELC capex split, that comes down to the ~$1.3 billion figure management has been touting.

The company aims to fully cover its 2017 growth capex with organically generated operating cash flow streams, so it can continue selling off assets and keep paying down debt.

Bigger picture

LNG spot prices have been dragged down by Brent moving lower and due to rising supply, either from new facilities coming online in America and Australia, or coming back online like the Angola LNG venture. Supplies under long term contracts have also become less lucrative as those prices are pegged to Brent, and buyers always have the option in a well supplied market to play hardball (particularly major state-run buyers where geopolitical concerns came into play).



It isn't entirely clear, but considering Kinder Morgan's ownership of the midstream infrastructure (EEC, SLNG) supplying and supporting operations at ELC, the downside of low LNG prices may be partially mitigated by stable midstream cash flow streams.

Taking a step back, Kinder Morgan still gains by having its domestic competitors complete their LNG facilities. It is the midstream giant with the pipeline networks making it possible. Pipelines generate income by charging a toll per Mcf of gas transported through the system at varying rates.

Volume is what matters, with LNG or Henry Hub prices having a minimal impact on cash flow beyond the impact that has on volume. With rising US LNG exports comes larger volumes of natural gas that needs to be transported from upstream plays to coastal LNG facilities. Below is a look at some of those projects.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc

This midstream giant has also been a key partner in helping boost US gas exports to Mexico through pipelines. Kinder Morgan handled roughly three-quarters of US gas exports last year and saw its volumes increase by 20% versus 2015 levels. Management plans to keep expanding this asset by further increasing Kinder's pipeline capacity to Mexico.

Final thoughts

Sometime during the second half of this year, probably closer to December than July, Kinder Morgan Inc is supposed to release its revised dividend guidance. The idea is that payout growth will return on the back of these developments coming online.



Kinder Morgan Inc's LNG export ambitions may look unappealing in the short term but keep in mind this is an investment that should be viewed over a much longer time horizon. Cost advantaged US exports are set to become a major player in the global LNG market, and ten years, twenty years from now that Elba LNG facility will still be relevant, still producing cash flow that can be paid back to investors.

Until then, Kinder Morgan Inc is also profiting off of its competitors by building the necessary infrastructure to connect unconventional gas plays to LNG facilities along the coast. On top of enabling rising US gas exports to Mexico.

While Kinder Morgan Inc has its problems it is making heady on fixing those concerns, which interested investors can read about here. If you want to read about Kinder Morgan's largest growth project and the various pitfalls it needs to deal with, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.