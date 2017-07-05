Penn West Petroleum: A Survivor At Current Strip, But Growth Will Be Modest

Obsidian appears to be reasonably valued based on current strip, but could offer upside to over $2 USD with mid-$50s oil again.

SEC charges should not amount to anything significant given that Penn West/Obsidian had reported the accounting issues and restated its financials in 2014.

Penn West Petroleum (PWE) recently changed its name to Obsidian Energy (ticker symbol OBE on the NYSE) in order to rebrand itself. However, it was also charged by the SEC at around the same time due to past accounting issues. These issues were disclosed several years ago, and Obsidian also restated its financials at the time, so it seems unlikely that the SEC charges will have a significant impact on the company. Sluggish oil and gas prices are a larger concern though. Obsidian can do okay at current strip prices, but will be limited to modest production growth unless it wants to increase debt.

SEC Investigation

The SEC recently charged Obsidian and several of its former executives with accounting fraud for allegedly improperly reclassifying operating expenses as capital expenditures in 2012 to Q1 2014. As a result, operating expenses were said to be understated by 16% to 20%.

I concur with the assessment that the SEC charges will have minimal impact on Obsidian. The company self-reported the accounting issues to the SEC in 2014 and also restated its 2012 to Q1 2014 financial statements that year. The employees involved had their positions terminated in 2014 as well, while Obsidian settled shareholder lawsuits in 2016 for $53 million CDN ($41 million USD).

Obsidian believes that the SEC charges will not have a material impact on the company and other examples of SEC penalties appear to bear this out. For example, Diamond Foods ended up paying $5 million to settle accounting fraud charges (and nearly $100 million for the related shareholder lawsuit) where it was accused of inaccurately reporting costs.



Production Growth And Long-Term Breakeven

Obsidian estimates that it can grow production by 3% per year over a five year period while spending within cash flow at $50 WTI oil and $2.75 CDN AECO natural gas, which would translate into roughly 35,000 BOEPD production from key development areas by the end of 2021. Growth could increase significantly to around 9% per year at $55 WTI oil and $3.00 CDN AECO natural gas, which would result in approximately 45,000 BOEPD in production from key development areas by the end of 2021.

Source: Obsidian Energy

The growth rates suggest that Obsidian's average corporate breakeven point over the next five years is roughly $47 WTI oil and $2.75 CDN AECO natural gas. A $1 CDN change in natural gas prices has roughly the same effect as a $2.50 to $3.00 change in oil prices. Therefore Obsidian's long-term breakeven point would also be around $45.50 WTI oil and $3.25 CDN AECO natural gas or $48.50 WTI oil and $2.25 CDN AECO natural gas.

Obsidian's long-term breakeven point is somewhat higher than what I had estimated before, and appears to be due to Obsidian's assumptions for modest increases in D&C costs and the ending of its Peace River joint venture carry. Obsidian is currently carried on 90% of its Peace River capital and operating commitments by its joint venture partner, and forecasts this to end by the end of 2017.

The current 2018 strip is $49.06 WTI oil and $2.51 CDN AECO natural gas. This is slightly above Obsidian's long-term breakeven point and indicates the potential for slight production growth (1% to 2%) while spending within cash flow. AECO natural gas prices have slumped due to pipeline maintenance and infrastructure constraints. The differential versus Henry Hub is forecast to remain elevated as Western Canadian natural gas production growth is expected to outstrip local demand and export capacity growth. While natural gas is of secondary importance to Obsidian, weak natural gas prices may keep Obsidian's growth in the low-to-mid single digits.

Valuation

Obsidian appears to be priced for high-$40s WTI oil and mid-$2 CDN AECO natural gas currently. Investing in Obsidian is essentially a bet on modestly higher oil (and to a lesser extent gas) prices. If oil and gas prices stay at current levels, production growth is expected to be modest. At $55 WTI oil and $3 CDN AECO natural gas, Obsidian's production will increase fairly quickly and it would probably have a value of a bit over $2 USD per share.

Conclusion

The SEC charges should not have a significant impact on Obsidian given its previous self-reporting of the accounting issues and its restatement of the financial statements. Any SEC penalties to Obsidian should be pretty small and may be covered by insurance.

Oil and natural gas prices are of somewhat greater concern though. The current pricing situation is not terrible for Obsidian. It appears still able to grow production modestly at current strip prices beyond 2017, but growth would be constrained to the low-single digits unless it outspent cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PWE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.