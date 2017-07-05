GrowGeneration Set To Expand Sales Dramatically In The Legalization Industry

GrowGeneration (OTCQB:GRWG) is a top company to follow and possibly own in the marijuana legalization sector, with strong same-store sales growth, expansion into new markets, and an aggressive growth strategy. GrowGen for short, the company stands out as a “pick and shovel” play in one of the nation’s fastest growing industries. With recent expansion into two new states and planned expansion into three additional states, GrowGen will soon be serving the needs of marijuana growers in seven states. Although not currently profitable, the company has reported a quarterly profit in the past and the balance sheet checks out as clear. These factors make GrowGen a must follow and perhaps a must own for investors in the marijuana legalization industry.

Unless otherwise linked, all data and information for this article was obtained through the OTC Markets website.

GrowGen Sell Real, Legal Products

The marijuana industry is only legal on a state level, while the federal government still classifies marijuana as an illegal drug. The federal status creates many hurdles for companies trying to operate in the industry, not the least of which is a lack of access to banks. Selling marijuana is still a crime in the United States. Therefore, I prefer to focus my attention on so called “pick and shovel” plays, a term I recently learned in the comment to my article on Kush Bottles, another legalization company. Pick and shovel plays are so named because of the California gold rush in the mid 1800’s. One might not have made any money prospecting for gold, but those selling picks and shovels made a lot of money.

One set of companies grows, distributes, or sells marijuana to the public. Another set of companies provides products and services to the first set of companies. The companies dealing with actual marijuana are legal in some states, but illegal federally. The second set, the picks and shovels, are completely legal both at a state and federal level. GrowGen is in the completely legal category and the products the company provides are essential products within the industry.

Although GrowGen’s products are necessary for the industry, there is nothing proprietary about the company’s products. The company has stated repeatedly in press releases there are over 1,000 hydroponic stores in the U.S., while GrowGen has a mere 13 stores. Most of these stores are going to carry similar products and there currently is no one brand or product which dominates a fractured market. However, few companies will have the deep pockets of a publicly traded company raising money through equity, like in the case of GrowGen.

So why is there a need for such a store? Why not just plant some seeds in a field, fertilize the plants and make sure they have water? What is the big deal with these specialized stores? The answer is fairly simple, growing marijuana is a complicated process. For most plant based products, humans consume the fruit of a plant, but with marijuana, humans are after the flower instead. Seeds are the “fruit” of the marijuana plant and do not contain the desired chemicals which marijuana users seek. Seeds are not smoked, as they give off a foul taste and odor when burned, so the presence of seeds devalues the crop. Marijuana plants are either male or female and the males do not grow the flowers desired by users. Rather, males grow pollen sacks and must be killed off to prevent seeds from growing in the flowers of the female plants.

Additionally, if plants are grown from seed, each female plant will produce slightly different qualities and cause an inconsistent end product. Therefore, marijuana is generally grown using a mother plant with known characteristics and then cloning the mother plant to produce many plants with an identical end product. So, just to start a commercial crop there are specialized products and equipment, such as clone domes, clone gel, and other chemicals to induce root growth in clones. These are not the kinds of products found at Wal-Mart or Home Depot.

Because of the desire for consistency and to avoid pollination by male plants, high quality marijuana is usually grown indoors. The idea of fields of marijuana is a little bit far fetched and not likely to be a common sight in commercial operations, although there are outdoor growers. Thus, a grower has to provide all aspects of a plant’s needs in an indoor setting. Advanced lighting products, timers, carbon dioxide generators, watering systems, fertilizers, and many other accessories are needed to create an ideal indoor growing operation. Again, these products are not found in traditional department stores or home improvements stores. Traditional mom and pop green houses are also not likely to carry products needed in marijuana growing operations.

Due to the above factors, companies like GrowGen exist in their own retail category, called hydroponic stores. The term hydroponic refers to the lack of actual dirt used in the growing operations. Instead of a plant growing in dirt inside a pot, a large percentage of marijuana is grown without actual dirt. Instead, the roots are either suspended in air and constantly misted or grown in an alternative medium utilizing flowing or dripping water. The water contains an ideal mix of nutrients and is constantly circulated through the room full of plants. Often the nutrients are catered to the specific variety of marijuana and the specific week in the plant’s growth cycle. With all of the complexities of marijuana cultivation, hydroponic stores need to be staffed with knowledgeable sales representatives and face little competition from other retailers. GrowGen operates in a highly specialized retail environment.

GrowGen’s Rapid Expansion

Most brick-and-mortar retailers have been challenged in the last ten years and indeed there has been a rash of bankruptcies. Online retailers have quickly taken a large share of the retail space. However, there are specialty retailers still in growth phases and able to exist despite the online competition. Hydroponic stores are undoubtedly specialty retailers and the law actually helps the physical stores versus online competition. Since marijuana is illegal at the federal level, commercial growers are unable to establish bank accounts, nor are the end marijuana retailers. Business is conducted in cash in many instances. With no access to credit cards, purchasing products online for a grow operation is not feasible. For the legalization industry, brick-and-mortar stores have a unique advantage over online stores.

At the end of 2015, GrowGen had six stores, and in 2016, the company expanded to ten stores. Currently, the company has 13 stores. With 1,000 existing hydroponic stores in the U.S., there is ample opportunity for the company to expand through acquisitions. Another aspect of the company’s expansion is the increase in the number of states served. The company began operation in Colorado, where nine stores are currently in operation. Then, the company expanded to California, with two current stores. Now the company has also added a store in Nevada and Washington. Each state also has a distribution center, which will facilitate additional expansion plans in each region.

The most recent acquisition in Washington highlights some of the core concepts currently in place for hydroponic operations. The store is only six years old and had an annual run rate of $1 million in sales. In the acquisition press release, Mr. Lampert, CEO of GrowGen, states:

"By leveraging the established brand presence, along with our proven model, we are confident we can at least double sales in this region over the next year… We are expanding the sales organization to target the large number of commercial growers in the region. In addition, we will improve profitability of the operation by taking advantage of our scale, volume purchasing power, and our growing outside sales organization."

The Seattle store is a newer retail location and can realize improved margins by joining the GrowGen team, while also rapidly increasing sales. The company retained existing staff and the former owner will stay on with the company as a salesman to try and capture additional commercial growing accounts. The company states the current operation serves only 50 of the 2,000 commercial growers in the Northwest. One can easily see the growth potential of GrowGen as illustrated by this latest acquisition.

The company’s main objective is to aggressively grow existing stores by acquiring additional commercial accounts at each store and to also expand into different markets. The number of regions where the company operates, store count, sales, and same-store sales have all been a boon for the company. As the company scales up at the and corporate level, both gross and net margins should expand with the increasing economies of scale. All this expansion should bode well for future earnings and help to support a long-term investment thesis.

GrowGen By The Numbers

For the most part, I do not look into companies unless the company is currently profitable. With GrowGen, I take an exception. The company was profitable for one quarter of 2016 and one quarter of 2015, but has not had a trailing twelve-month’s profit yet. The net loss is mostly due to the company’s rapid expansion. That said, the net loss is not too terrible for such a rapid expansion. In the trailing twelve months, the company lost $662,000 on sales of $9 million. Gross profit was 26.5%, which is a decrease from previous levels. The company explains this decrease as an increase in commercial accounts, which bring in a much larger amount of sales but also come with lower gross profits. A chart of the reported history of company sales is clearly up and to the right.

The company expanded sales from $4.4 million to $9 million in the same period, or a 105% increase in sales. The sales increase was not only driven by a higher store count, but in the most recent quarter, same-store sales increased 18%. In the retail industry, same-store sales growth of 18% is quite astounding no matter the industry. The company predicts $15 million in sales for the full year of 2017, which would be an 88% increase in sales. In retail, there are few industries where such great growth is achievable, but the legalization industry is itself a new industry and therefore can support such rapid increases.

The growth though has come at a cost to shareholders. The first share count I have found was 9 million at the end of 2015. At the end of March, the company had 13.3 million shares issued and outstanding and the share count has increased with every reporting quarter. Additional capital raises will likely drive the share count significantly higher in the near future until operations are able to support the company’s expansion. Even more confounding for investors is a new share count of 14.5 million shares as of June 13th and an offering by existing shareholders of 8 million shares. Essentially, many early investors are selling out. This will increase the liquidity of shares, which in the short term may be a big negative, but in the long run may be beneficial as to how the shares trade. Certainly this will allow larger shareholders to take a larger stake in the company down the road.

The capital raises are a necessary evil for GrowGen. Although share dilution is not ideal, this form of capital raise is better than a debt offering, from my perspective. Negative cash flows from operations were nearly $1 million in the most recent quarter, but the silver lining here is an outflow of $943,000 for inventory. Again, this is part of the rapid expansion of the company. Cash flows are likely to be negative for some time. If given a choice, I would much rather see a company raise cash through equity than taking on large amounts of debt.

Although the numbers, with the exception of sales, are not pretty, such numbers are expected from a company in the early stages of what should be a massive expansion. At some point, there will be a critical mass reached where the company can fund expansion through operations, but until then, sales are likely to look great and other balance sheet and income statement items are likely to be bland to ugly.

GrowGen Has Many Risk Factors

As with any legalization play, the number one risk is a crackdown by the federal government. Currently, the federal government has not taken a hard stance against companies and consumers in states where marijuana is legal. However, if the federal government should crack down on this industry, companies like GrowGen will quickly cease to exist. Sure what GrowGen does is completely legal, but the end consumer, for the most part, operates illegally. There will still be a market for the same products even if the government stance should change, but commercial scale operations would cease to exist and only small black market operations would survive. The smaller operations would not be enough to support the current hydroponics industry and without a doubt the rapid growth of GrowGen would come to a halt.

Nothing about GrowGen is proprietary. There are many distributors of hydroponic equipment and there are no dominant brands in the market. In this sense, legalization at a federal level becomes a risk. If box retailers can find a way to enter this market, the smaller operations will face significantly more competition. Currently, the quasi-legal status has kept the larger corporations out of the legalization market.

For investors, the immediate risk is the recently filed prospectus for existing shareholders to sell up to 8 million shares. This will undoubtedly increase the liquidity and in all likelihood will drive down the price of shares. Since the company trades on the OTC market, increased liquidity may be a difficult challenge for investors, as larger institutions will not readily buy shares of OTC companies. Shares on this exchange are often subject to wild price swings, large spreads between the bid and ask, and lots of share price manipulation. But if the company should uplist in the future, the increased liquidity may be absorbed by institutional investors.

Conclusion

At Monday’s closing price of $1.91 a share, the company is valued at around $28 million, or roughly twice predicted 2017 sales. With no profits and the constant threat of dilution, there is little support for this price or any other price. However, this is mostly based on past or known information. The unknowns of the future are what make this company a potentially attractive buy. If the company is able to expand to 25, 50, 100 stores over the next few years, the economies of scale will likely phase out the need for additional equity raises as profits begin to appear on the bottom line. Although I do not see the company making a profit in 2017, I could see the bottom line turn positive in 2018, especially the second half.

An investment in the company now is an investment in the future growth prospects of a small and aspiring company. Myself, I would not be buying shares until after the 8 million share offering has cleared and are out in circulation. But, after the offering, shares at a lower price would indeed seem attractive. There are very few publicly traded companies in the marijuana legalization sector which are completely legal, growing rapidly, and which have not taken on a lot of debt. GrowGeneration is a standout in this space, and as the industry matures, the company is poised to be a top investment idea for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.