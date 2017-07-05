Tesla Story Becoming Increasingly Fantastic As Business Model Falls Apart

Tesla (TSLA) announced Q2 delivery numbers on Monday. The Company built over 25,000 cars and delivered over 22,000 cars, which indicates an ongoing oversupply and inventory build-out situation. At first blush, deliveries of 22,000 appear to have met the guidance but there is more behind the numbers.

Parsing The Narrative

Let’s parse out the press release:

Firstly, we note that the Company has NOT announced “in-transit” vehicles this quarter. This is the first time the Company has deviated from its practice of disclosing in-transit deliveries in the recent past. Note also that we have already noted Tesla is dipping in to the in-transit well to make it appear that its deliveries are meeting guidance when in actuality they do not appear to be.

Given the Company’s arguably ongoing history of misleading investors, not announcing vehicles-in-transit likely means that Tesla missed the guidance once again. The demand problem and the inventory build-out are worse than they appears to be.

The press release also says that:

“The major factor affecting Tesla's Q2 deliveries was a severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs, which are made using new technologies on new production lines. The technology challenge grows exponentially with energy density. Until early June, production averaged about 40% below demand. Once this was resolved, June orders and deliveries were strong, ranking as one of the best in Tesla history.”

For the 5 out of last 7 quarters, the Company claimed manufacturing problems of one kind or another. This is the same company that is cutting short Model 3 testing and is attempting to accelerate the Model 3 at unheard of rates. But, is this ongoing manufacturing narrative even true?

Clearly, manufacturing is not the company’s competency and there may be some truth here but we are skeptical of this explanation. Consider that later in the press release the Company says:

“We always want our customers to experience the newest versions of Model S and X while their cars are in service, so we added fully loaded, newly built cars to our service loaner fleet. We always want the service loaner Tesla to be *better* than the customer car being serviced. The customer should never suffer for something that is our fault.”

In other words, the Company’s loaner fleet is now stuffed to the gills with the same 100 kWh models that it has problem delivering to its customers. Not only that, the Company was doing the same “stuff the loaner fleet” thing last quarter when the production exceeded supply. It is fascinating to note that the Company did not start stuffing its loaner fleet with 100 kWh loaners until it became increasingly clear last quarter that the Company’s supply exceeded demand.

We now have at least two consecutive quarters of production robustly exceeding deliveries and the Company building up its 100 kWh loaner fleet but for some strange reason does not have enough 100 kWh cars to supply customers. Part of this anomaly certainly can be explained by Tesla’s long international delivery pipeline; even here, consider that 100 kWh is only a small part of the Company’s product mix. Readers can decide if the narrative has any credibility. We suggest that the incredulity of the narrative here is beyond the pale.

What is also undeniable is that, with Tesla’s production exceeding sales, Tesla’s inventory continues to rise. The cumulative number of cars produced but not sold has now crossed a staggering 16,000. That is more than 2 months of inventory for a Company that built its reputation as a build-to-order company. Part of this is loaner fleet but that does not change the magnitude or the nature of the problem.

Unit Decline In Spite Of Market Expansion

We submit that the exponential growth narrative of the Company has been long dead and is being obfuscated by the management’s slippery narrative. Let’s consider some facts here:

Tesla delivered 24,821 cars during Q3 2016 – well above the dubious 22,000 deliveries in Q2 2017. Since Q3 2016, Tesla has entered several new markets and has further claims to have ramped the manufacturing capacity.

In terms of new markets, Tesla has more recently added sales and service operations in New Zealand, South Korea, and UAE. One would think the addition of these new markets would have resulted in unit growth but, in spite of the new market additions, Tesla sales have flatlined.

Part of the reason is that as subsidies decline for BEVs around the world, sales in existing markets are continuing to flatline or decline. Please see a telling image from fellow contributor Andreas Hopf on how Tesla products are doing in established markets. From this image, it appears that peak Tesla is a thing of past in existing markets.

The bottom line is that, in spite of new markets and the large pent-up demand in the newly opened markets, Tesla is seeing a decline in deliveries. However, stalled or declining deliveries is only half the problem.

The Problem Goes Beyond Deliveries

Adding new markets does not come cheaply for Tesla. To add a new region, the Company must build out its sales, service, Supercharger, and destination charger infrastructure. In addition, the Company will also have to expend capital on product customization, regulatory affairs, and other country/region-specific needs. All of this implies a significant ongoing R&D and SG&A spending growth without any corresponding growth in revenues.

What this means is that Tesla’s capex, overhead, and SG&A continues to increase in absolute dollar terms as well as percentage of revenue.

The SG&A problem, in particular, is acute. As we have written in the past, Tesla’s so-called gross margins are meaningless given that the SG&A costs by themselves parallel the Company’s gross margins. Tesla’s SG&A costs at above 20% of revenues are more than 2 times industry norms. It is easy to see that, given Tesla needs newer markets to keep sales levels flat, this problem will continue.

Beyond SG&A, Tesla has a massive cash burn in terms of growing operating infrastructure. Let’s look back at the quarter when the Company first reached the current level of sales.

In Q3 2016, the Company added 17 new stores and service centers, and ended the quarter with 251 total customer support locations. At the end of Q3, the Company had 715 Supercharger locations, 4,461 Supercharger connectors, 3,222 destination charging sites, and 5,447 destination connectors.

In Q4 2016, the Company added 14 new stores and service centers, and ended the quarter with 265 total locations. At the end of Q4, the Company had 790 Supercharger locations and 5,043 Superchargers, 4,148 destination charging sites, and 7,110 destination connectors

At the end of Q3, the Company had 828 Supercharger locations.

By the end of 2017, the Company plans to get to 10,000 Supercharger connectors and 15,000 destination charger connectors. In other words, Supercharger connections will grow by nearly 100% and destination charger connections will grow by nearly 110% during 2017.

In addition to these, Tesla has also added over hundred mobile trucks in the last few months to take the load off service centers

While the sales and service center growth is necessary in part to support the growth needs, this logic does not hold water with Tesla. Assuming Tesla delivers close to 100,000 units in 2017 as being guided, Tesla’s installed base in 2017 would likely grow from about 185,000 to about 285,000. That is a growth in installed base of 54%.

However, 54% is far less than 100% and 110% growth in Supercharger locations.

The Model 3 also does not explain the growth because the Model 3 in 2017 is at best a very limited California phenomenon.

Bogus Model 3 Narrative

On the subject of the Model 3, the press releases says:

“The first certified production Model 3 that meets all regulatory requirements will be completed this week, with a handover of ~30 customer cars at our Fremont factory on July 28.”

This is a complete bogus manufacturing narrative from Tesla.

Does delivering to 30 customers about a month after production begins any sign of volume manufacturing? That is 1 unit per day!

We expect that these hand-built units, whose only purpose is to keep up an ongoing Model 3 myth, will cost the Company nearly $100,000 apiece. Thus, creating massive losses for Tesla for each unit delivered.

It is laughable that Mr. Musk has couched this as an “ahead of schedule” event (see Elon Musk tweets below). In actuality, this shows the ongoing slippage in Model 3 narrative.

Note that the Model 3 was supposed to get to 100,000 or so unit production in H2 2017. More recently, this became 1,000 units per week in July, 2,000 units week in August, 3,000 units per week in September, and 5,000 per week before the end of the year.

By any reasonable narrative, what is happening with the Model 3 can only be described as schedule slip. We expect things to get much worse for Tesla as this half-baked product is rushed to market.

Wrapping It Up

Coming back to near-term prospects, Tesla will also have to soon reduce production of the Model S and X to match sales and that is going to create an underutilization problem and a further increase in losses and a drag on cash flow.

What this above analysis tells us is that the opex is accelerating more rapidly than the installed base – even for existing products. Combined with anemic sales, we have accelerated cash burn, worse than expected operating cash flow and free cash flow. The need for cash has become direr.

We continue to highlight that Tesla does not have a sustainable business model and is completely dependent on capital infusions for survival.

The management narrative is increasingly fantastic and not credible.

All it takes is a dislocation in capital markets to have Tesla spiraling towards a disaster. The chances of bankruptcy remain significant.

Our view of TSLA: Sell Short

