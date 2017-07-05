Western Forest Products Found Its Place In The Forest: Niche Product Mix Creates 71% Upside

Please note that all the numbers used in this write-up are in CAD$

Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF) is a timber harvester that operates primarily in the East Coast of British Columbia, but also has some operations in the B.C. interior. Unlike other timberland harvesters, WEF doesn’t own the majority of the land it harvests; rather, it operates through a Tree Farm License (TFL) given by the Province of B.C. to certain timber companies. By comparison, WEF is a relatively small producer, producing 4.1 million cubic meters of timber in FY 2016. Other larger companies include West Fraser, Interfor and Canfor- all of which have the same operating structure in the interior B.C. (with the exception of West Fraser, which has operations in southeast US). What makes WEF different? Well, in my initial comparisons, I noticed that WEF has much higher returns than all of its competitors.

All of this data was taken from Morningstar, but when I did my own calculations, WEF’s ROIC was between 16% and 21%. Therefore, operationally, Western Forest must be doing something differently than its competitors, but I will discuss that shortly. Before, it is important to understand how the geography of British Columbia, and particularly WEF’s position in this region, contributes to a competitive advantage.

Over 90% of its operations are on the B.C. Peninsula, and it is worth noting that this area is not affected by the Mountain Pine Beetle. The MPB has ravaged Northern United States/ British Columbia since the 1990’s, feeding on trees that would otherwise be harvested. Many timber companies operating in this region harvest dead, low quality timber as a result of the proliferation of this Beetle- timber that typically sells for market lows. The Beetle infestation peaked in the 1990s and 2004, and has since then been cyclical. To give a sense of the severity of this infestation, here is a map:

You can also view the epidemic over time on National Geographic. Virtually all operations in the interior B.C. have been affected by this infestation. More than that, because the Beetles are ravaging this area, the Province of B.C. has decreased the Average Allowable Cut of timber, thus lowering the output/efficiency of companies in this area. Here is an excerpt from a recent article:

The beetle infestation peaked in 2004, and Nussbaum said the good news is that beetle populations are now down to near-normal levels. Forest companies have been salvaging that dead timber, but he said the pace of salvage operations is beginning to slow down. With the decline in the availability of dead timber, the province's chief forester is now dropping the sustainable harvest rate, called the allowable annual cut (AAC), to reflect this new reality of the Interior forest. Base-case numbers for one of the hardest-hit timber supply areas, Quesnel, show annual AAC dropping to 1.6 million cubic metres from four million cubic meters.

Quesnel is home to one of West Fraser’s largest sawmills. According to its 2016 Annual Report:

The current mountain pine beetle infestation in the B.C. interior reached a peak a number of years ago in terms of the annual timber mortality rate according to information published by B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations… The damage to the mature pine forests within our operating areas is significant.

Another thing this infestation does is severely contract the supply of high quality labor, thus increasing the prices for Western Forest’s timber, which brings me to my next point. What drives WEF’s high return on capital is its increased pricing power relative to other lumber producers. In 2016, WEF produced $980 per thousand board feet (mfbm). The same number for West Fraser was $530 per mfbm; for Interfor, it was $570 and for Canfor, $636. Of course, the fact that WEF is not affected by the MPB infestation is a contributor to this disparity, but not the sole contributor- WEF’s unique position on the coast of B.C. gives it one more advantage. Looking at the product mix of many of these companies, the majority is commodity lumber: saw wood, pine, etc. WEF’s portfolio is different in that its product mix consists of specialty timber that commands premium prices. As a whole, specialty timber makes up 56% of WEF’s volume, yet 80% of its portfolio value. To examine this, let us examine WEF’s largest segment of specialty timber: the Western Red Cedar tree (WRC).

WRC makes up approximately 29% of Western Forest’s product mix, but provides almost half of Western’s portfolio value. WRC is traditionally used for consumer products, and is ideal for outdoor, household furniture. WEF sells this product both domestically and in the US, and is currently the largest WRC manufacturer in North America. Here is also the area in which this species grows:

As you can see, the only area in which WRC grows AND isn’t affected by the MPB infestation is smack in the middle of WEF’s operations. I looked at companies operating in the Interior of B.C. (the right portion of the WRC growth) and none of them are producing WRC to the same degree (if at all). Taking a quick look at the largest operator in this region, West Fraser, it produces virtually zero board feet of WRC.

I’ve looked at WRC separately because of its high percentage in WEF’s product mix; all the other specialty products fall under “niche” products, but have similar characteristics and command similar pricing power to WEF (they make up 25% of volume but 32% in value).

However, the competitive advantage here lies not only in the production of specialty products but also the customers: the majority of Canadian timber companies conduct much of their operations domestically, but WEF generates over half of its revenue from international sales (25% not counting the United States). Firstly, the largest consumer of WRC is the United States, and WEF is leading in those sales. However, other countries, most notably Japan, are also importing an increasing amount of North American lumber; and these countries have increasing demand for lumber, specifically the niche products- with the exception of China- and this is driving franchise appreciation for WEF. Let’s take a quick look at Japan.

Japan is the forth largest importer of international wood. Since its forests began depleting at an alarming rate in the early 1900s, it has imported lumber from China and, most recently, North America. Since the 1900s, domestic lumber production has gone from over 80% to under 20%:

Let us run some rough numbers. According to this article, Japan was projected to import about 9.61 million cubic meters (cbms) of log and lumber in 2015. If we assume that Japan continues to import ~15% of timber from Canada, that means it imports about 1.4 million cbms from Canada (this may be a weak point in my analysis since the chart was accurate as of 1999- I couldn’t find a more recent statistic). WEF produced a total of 6.65 million cbms in 2016, and 17% of its volume is classified as “Japan Specialty”, so 1.13 million cbms goes to Japan. Therefore, 80% of Japan’s total imports from Canada come from WEF alone and WEF supplies over 10% of Japan’s total international lumber demand. The point to be noted is WEF depends heavily on international markets, and benefits extensively from increases in international lumber demand because of its niche product mix- to give an example, in 2011, when the tsunami hit Japan, its demand for lumber peaked, and in that same year, WEF’s revenue grew 28%.

Valuation

To value this company, I use Bruce Greenwald’s three tiers of value approach: asset value, earnings power value and growth. Beginning with the asset value, I noticed one entry on the books that may have needed adjustments. The company owns $57.6 million in timberland on the B.C. Coast on the books with a total area of 57,558 acres. If we look at land sales in the region, however, we notice that this value is grossly understated. The first plots of land I looked at were through a quick internet search in the open market- these lands were not all necessarily timberland- some were cleared out and others were more suited for an estate- but they gave me a rough sketch as to how much this land was worth (yellow values are averages and red values are outliers).

I then looked at a company called Couverdon Real Estate. Couverdon is the real estate arm of another Canadian timber company, Timber West, after Timber West realized that its forestry operations were contracting; Couverdon was a far cry, an attempt to salvage what resources Timber West had left. Because they were previously owned by Timber West and because they are located on Coastal B.C., these lands have much more in common with the timberland owned by Western Forest.

Using the average prices of each of the calculations, the value of this land is anywhere between $128.7 and $250.2 million. As a check on these numbers, in 2016 the company earned $109 per cubic meter of its owned timberland. Therefore, it earned a total of $31.1 million. As a base case, if we assume the company will produce this much for the next five years, and discount the cash flows by 10%, we get a present value of $148.9 million. In reality, the company is appreciating the value of this land as it earned $98 per cubic meter in 2015, and grew it to $109 by 2016. Substituting these values in for the $56.7 million yields an asset value of anywhere between $595 and $715 million.

Moving on the Earnings Power Value, the company made $110 mm in operating profit in 2016. Adding back depreciation/amortization gives us about $140 mm. Now, WEF has $56 mm in capex, but this includes growth capex. To calculate growth capex, I took the 5-year average change in PPE/change in revenue ratio, and multiplied it by the 2015-2016 revenue growth, yielding $46 mm in growth capex and about $10 mm maintenance capex. Subtracting that from the $140 mm figure gives us $130 million distributable cash flow. This figure does not include one-time charges like $4 million restructuring expense and a $14 million settlement income from the Province of B.C. Using a 35% tax rate, the earnings figure we get is $84.3 million. An 8% cost of capital seems reasonable for a company with zero debt, a growing/stable earnings history in an industry facing headwinds, and this gives us an EPV of $1.05 billion.

The ~$300 to 400 million difference between the EPV and asset value is called the franchise value and Greenwald writes that growth within the franchise is valuable. WEF’s revenue has had a 5% CAGR for the past five years. In addition, because of the housing revitalization in the United States as well as increasing demand from China and Japan, the timber industry as a whole, but specifically international timber companies like WEF, face notable tailwinds. The question lies in what value we should place on this growth. Well, in figuring out the growth rate, we can assume growth slows down in coming years, so we can subtract a percentage point or two. Also, because WEF relies so heavily on the international market, it is reasonable to conclude that the growth of the firm will be in line with the growth in international demand. According to the same article I cited above, Japanese import of American logs is expected to increase by about 3% YoY. U.S. housing starts are expected to increase to 1.6 million in 2021 compared to about 1.2 million today, a 6% CAGR. I will settle on the 3-year average growth rate for WEF, 4.61%.



The value of growth depends on two factors: the ROC/R and G/R, R being the cost of capital. To understand why, let us do some algebra.

When we calculated EPV, we assumed a zero-growth case. It follows that we can establish a ratio of the present value of the firm over the EPV and the result is a “growth multiplier” that can be used to obtain the PV of the firm. It can be shown that since PV=CF*(1/R-G) with R being the cost of capital which we said was 8% and G being the growth rate, and since EPV=(capital employed)*(NYSE:ROC)/cost of capital, the growth multiplier becomes an expression dependent on ROC/R and G/R.

In this case, growth adds a significant margin of safety and potential upside for this investment. This table below summarizes the calculations.

Risk

In 2015, many US lumber producers lobbied the Senate to investigate alleged lump sum subsidies given to Canadian lumber producers on the grounds that it hurt US competition. This US-Canada softwood dispute has been at a standstill for the past 12 months. If US producers win, the United States will impose duties on lumber imports, hurting Canadian lumber producers. In the first quarter 2017, the US authorized countervailing duties of almost 20% for lumber imports from Canada, creating a USD $8.8 million financial obligation for WEF. Preliminary findings of the dispute as a whole are expected to be released in the second quarter 2017. If duties are imposed, this will negatively impact WEF exports to the United States.

