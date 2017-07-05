Emerging Markets: Mexico - Political Risk Is Still There

Nevertheless, the political risk of upcoming elections and NAFTA renegotiations is still significant, making economic forecasts difficult.

Since the beginning of the year, Mexican equity has been outperforming S&P 500.

The recent U.S. elections triggered sell-offs of Mexican assets, and thus, Mexican equity showed significant underperformance. After the election results, I expressed a contrarian opinion about Mexican equity.

Yet, since the beginning of the year, the MSCI Mexico Index has outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by 11.13% and the MSCI World Equity Index by 28.02%, making Mexican equity one of the best performing emerging markets assets.

The performance of MSCI Mexico Equity Index (MXMX, MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MXEF), MSCI World Equity Index (MXWO). Source: Bloomberg Terminal

In addition, the performance of the Mexican equity ETF was superior relative to the S&P 500 Index ETF: iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) outperformed SPDR S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 29.35%.

At the same time, the hedged Mexican equity ETF iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) underperformed SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF by 14.20%, leading to the conclusion that the equity performance was driven by the currency appreciation.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Since the beginning of the year, the Mexican peso was the best performing currency among Emerging Markets currencies and returned 19.24%.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

All in all, the performance of Mexican equity looks attractive, and in this article, I will analyze the current conditions and express my outlook on Mexican equity.

Political Risk

Trump's rhetoric regarding the border tax, wall, and cancellation of the NAFTA trade agreement was the primary driver that depreciated the peso. Even though the new administration hasn't implemented a border tax and didn't cancel NAFTA, the risk shouldn't be taken from the table.

For the time being, it appears that the administration has more pressing concerns, such as healthcare and taxes that will potentially delay NAFTA renegotiations.

Reasonably, the formal renegotiation of NAFTA could start anywhere between August and September. Notably, the Trump Administration is not advocating for a 25% border adjustment tax.

Thus, investors should be prepared for possible short-term volatility as renegotiation outcomes for multinational companies are unknown, and markets hate uncertainty. However, the renegotiation of NAFTA is not the only issue.

Mexico's own upcoming presidential elections carry significant political risk in the next year. We have seen populism growing around the world and how harmful it can be: Latin America is a great example.

The current administration has a meager rating and is not expected to retain power. Andres Manual Lopez, the leftist candidate, has a strong chance of winning the elections based on the recent polls.

Economic forecast

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

GDP growth is expected to decline to 1.5% from 2.4% by the end of the year. Nevertheless, it is difficult to model GDP growth due to the significant uncertainty over the NAFTA renegotiations and upcoming elections.

Current Account

The U.S.A. is the primary Mexican trading partner and the source of the trading surplus.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Overall, for the first quarter of 2017, Mexico experienced current account deficit, implying that imports exceeded the exports. Therefore, the unfavorable renegotiation of a trade agreement with the United States will put downward pressure on the current account deficit.

Monetary Policy

Monetary policy is another issue to be considered. The inflation rate is expected to rise from 5% to 6.1% in the second quarter and gradually decrease to 3.7% by the end of the year, which is within the Central Bank's target range of 2-4%.

One of the priorities of the Central Bank is to maintain a stable peso. On June 22, 2017, Central Bank increased interest rates by 0.25% to 7% in an effort to support the currency. Given current economic forecasts, further interest rate hikes shouldn't be expected. In fact, Central Bank will likely cut interest rates to boost economic growth.

Fiscal Policy

On the fiscal policy front, one of the primary goals is to decrease the budget deficit. The deficit fell from -2.6% to -0.7% of the GDP from 4Q 2016 to 1Q 2017.

The government is focusing on curbing tax evasion and lowering tax allowance, which can raise additional revenue, bringing the budget into surplus for the first time since 2008 and strengthening social spending.

Foreign Direct Investments

At the same time, foreign direct investments have been volatile since the election. March 2017 data shows net outflows from the country. For the last year, foreign currency reserves have decreased significantly due to the Central Bank interventions needed to support the peso.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

On February 21, 2017, Central Bank introduced non-deliverable forwards auctions settled in pesos to support liquidity in the markets and Mexican companies that have revenue in pesos but costs in US dollars. Over time, the markets cooled down, and the peso achieved momentum, hitting 10-month highs.

Considering the current account deficit and net investments outflows, maintaining a stable peso will be even more challenging for the Mexican Central Bank. Given the current economic conditions and political risks, the rally will unlikely to continue, and an exchange rate around $18-19 per peso can be expected for the coming year in the scenario of no negative events.

Credit Risk

Currently, Mexico has 56.30% debt-to-GDP ratio, which is lower than other Latin American emerging markets countries (Brazil, Chile). Still, the leverage is higher than South Africa, Turkey, and India.

Leverage ratio (Debt-To-GDP): Mexico (GDDBMXCD), Brazil (GDDBBRAZ), India (GDDBINDA), South Africa (GDDBSOAF), Chile (GDDBCHIL), Turkey (GDDBTURK).

Moody's rating is A3 (negative outlook), S&P rated BBB+/A-2(negative outlook), and Fitch rated BBB+ (negative outlook). A negative outlook implies that rating agencies expect to downgrade in the near future, which will create a higher interest rate for the Mexican government and Mexican companies looking to borrow funds.

Declining currency reserves decrease the government’s ability to continue to support the currency and pay off the debt.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

What, then, are the investment opportunities?

The answer is equity investments. Investors can choose between unhedged investments (iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF and hedged investments ( iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF). iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF allows for an additional currency risk, which adds volatility and can either enhance returns or decrease them.

Moreover, the cost of hedging is incorporated into a higher expense ratio of the fund - 0.51% vs. 0.48% (unhedged). Both funds are using full replication of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index, implying entirely passive strategy.

It is worth taking a closer look and comparing two broad-based emerging markets ETFs, iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF fund and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO). Mexico is the 6th largest country and comprises 4% of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF portfolio.

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Mexican equity is cheaper than the average emerging markets equity: P/E - 23.44 vs. 29.54 and P/CF - 13.77 vs. 18.04.

Mexican equity also has a higher ROE due to the higher asset turnover but lower profitability and leverage.

While the dividend payout ratio is lower for Mexican equity, the dividend yield is greater than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF: 4.23% vs. 2.92%.

Comparing the different industries, iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF doesn't have any allocation to the energy and information technology sectors.

Since the beginning of 2017, energy sector companies significantly underperformed worldwide. iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF has 56.78% allocation to the cyclical sectors (consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, materials, and real estate), making it sensitive to the expected slowdown in the economy.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF has a 41.53% allocation to the non-cyclical (consumer staples, healthcare, telecommunication services, and utilities) industries that perform better during economic uncertainty.

For further analysis, I have taken the top 10 largest holdings as a sample from the portfolio population of 61 securities.

Source: Authors table based on the company websites and Financial Times (analyst ratings)

Most of the companies have diversified business across the globe and will most likely be affected by global growth.

From the sample, only Grupo Bimbo-A (Ticker: BIMBOA), Grupo Mexico B (Ticker: GMEXICOB) and Cemex CPO (Ticker: CEMEXCPO) are particularly sensitive to the potentially adverse renegotiations of the NAFTA deal, and most of the companies do core business in Mexico and are susceptible to Mexican economic growth.

Analyst recommendations include:

Five stocks have "buy" recommendations above average among analysts following the company;

Three stocks have between "buy and hold" recommendations above average among analysts following the company;

Two stocks have "hold" recommendations above average among analysts following the firm.

Thus, the bottom line includes:

The underperformance of Mexican equity driven by fear of Trump's administration transformed into significant outperformance since the beginning of the year.

The outstanding performance was driven by the currency appreciation and delay in the NAFTA renegotiations.

The primary political risk lies in the upcoming Mexican elections, which may lead to a populist taking over power, higher foreign direct investment outflows, further currency depreciation, and, as a result, Mexican equity underperformance.

The NAFTA renegotiation risk is not as significant as elections in Mexico.

The Trump Administration may delay NAFTA renegotiations due to its focus on healthcare and taxation, which hold top priority.

The economy is forecasted to slow down for the next year. However, it's hard to project the outcomes of the NAFTA negotiations and their adverse impact on the Mexican economy.

Mexican equity looks attractive relative to average emerging markets equity based on the fundamentals.

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF and iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF are balanced funds heavy in the cyclical and defensive industries, companies that do diversified business, and top holdings hold high analyst recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWW, VWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.