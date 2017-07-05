Gold And Gold Miners - Switching Gears, Gold Has Bottomed

Shorting Gold and Gold Miners Have Made A Killing In The Last Five Weeks

Gold futures closed at 1,224.74 before Independent holiday, down 5 weeks in a row or a drop of 5.60% from its recent high of 1,298.80. I made a bearish call on May 29th in my article “Gold And Gold Miners – Why I Am Shorting Gold And Gold Miners Now”

In that article, I wrote that

Its daily chart showed a mini-breakout last Friday and the chart pattern is quite similar to its March to April pattern. If that is the case, gold may go up to 1,300 area next.

and

Gold and gold miners will pull back from their recent highs – a double top.

Gold did run to 1,298.80 high one week after my bearish call , just 1.20 point shy of 1,300, then turned turn. See its weekly chart below:

Please be noted that gold recent weakness is not due to strong US dollar. US dollar is still in clear downtrend and it dropped from 97.44 to 95.99 in the last five weeks. See USD weekly chart below:

Now gold is at its key support level. If breaking down further, gold price will find support at 1,200 level, then 1,190. But I have reasons that gold will not fall below its current support and will rebound from here.

See SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) daily chart below:





After today's drop, its technical indicators all fell into deep oversold territories: Stochastic reading at 4.04, a low never seen before and at a possible double bottom. RSI at 31.46, is the lowest reading this year.

Its 60-min chart also showed that its price is at the support level of its downtrend trend line:

Based on above observations, I am now making the call for a gold bottom. First key level to watch is GLD 118.00, which is the top of its recent downtrend trend line. If GLD can break out 118 level, the real trend reversal will be confirmed.

A Review Of My Recent Calls on Gold and Gold Miners

I have made 5 calls on the gold and gold miners' next moves so far this year. See the chart below:

Feb 27, a bearish call – “Gold And Gold Miners - Prepare For A Pullback”. Gold price dropped 9 days in a row after my call and went down from 1,257.40 to 1,201.90.

March 14, a bullish call – "Gold And Gold Miners - Pullback Is Over". Gold price made a big run, up from 1,201.90 to 1,289.10.



April 23, turned bearish – “Gold & Gold Miners - A Small Pullback Or A Deeper Correction?” Gold price made a deeper correction and dropped to 1,214.40 low before bounced.

May 14, turned bullish again – “Gold And Gold Miners – Gold Price’s Run Will Start This Week” Gold price made three week run and went to as high as 1,298.80.



May 29, big bearish call – “Gold and Gold Miners – Why I am Shorting Gold and Gold Miners Now” - Gold price dropped 5 weeks in a row so far and touched 1,219 low before Independent holiday.

July 04, sixth call in 2017 - "Gold And Gold Miners – Switching the Gear. Gold Is Bottomed" - ?????

So far all my calls are quite accurate. But past performance can never be used to predict future results. Prepare for possible failure and act accordingly.

Conclusion

Gold price has been in free fall last 5 weeks after my bearish call I made on May 29th. Now I am calling for a possible trend reversal.

Only time can tell whether I make the right call.

Even I may make a right call, the strength of the rally is still unknown at the moment. I will keep watching its development and will make updates from time to time.