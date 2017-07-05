New Opportunities Can Continue To Drive The Old Dominion Story

The growth of e-commerce and a greater focus on streamlined supply chains are creating new opportunities in LTL trucking that arguably play to Old Dominion's strengths in IT and service.

Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL) is a good example of why it pays to keep an eye on good companies even when their share prices/valuations get a little steep. I thought Old Dominion looked interesting last August amid a marked slowdown in the industry (including the company's first year-over-year declines in tonnage in seven years), but the nearly 40% gain in the share price since then was even more than I had expected. While that is a strong performance next to ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) (not to mention truckload carriers Heartland (NASDAQ:HTLD) and Knight (NYSE:KNX)), I will note that both Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) and XPO (NYSEMKT:XPO) have done better (though XPO isn't a pure LTL trucking company).

Old Dominion is back to what I would call its more typical valuation situation – relatively expensive compared to its likely medium/long-term earnings and cash flow prospects unless you are willing to give a relatively generous premium for its superior quality. In the “gotta own something” world of institutional investing, though, I can appreciate why Old Dominion is popular now, as the company's performance and the stronger underlying recovery are supporting upward estimate revisions. What's more, Old Dominion's established strategic advantages should enable the company to continue gaining share in the competitive trucking space.

Service Still Matters

One of the more persistent bear arguments on Old Dominion is that the company is about as well-run as it can be and it's going to be hard for the company to continue outperforming. In fact, some go as far as to argue that the service improvement efforts underway at Saia and other LTLs are whittling away Old Dominion's competitive advantages and that the company is due for a stretch of underperformance as a result.

I'm skeptical. Saia has indeed been prioritizing both higher service levels (newer equipment, better on-time performance, etc.) and geographic expansion into the Northeast, but it has weaker pricing (due in part to its mix) and its service quality performance, claims ratio, and operating ratio aren't really ODFL-caliber at this point. Likewise for ArcBest, which has a pretty spotty track record overall for operating performance. As the LTL market evolves, I believe these criteria will become even more important – just-in-time systems break down when deliveries don't arrive on time and in the expected condition.

XPO is certainly a threat (as it is already larger than Old Dominion), but for whatever threat that improving service quality under XPO's ownership may represent, there's also a net benefit to Old Dominion from the fact that Con-way is no longer a major source of pricing irresponsibility in the market. What's more, Con-way has long been stronger than Old Dominion in terms of the percentage of shipments delivered in two days or less (one of several service quality markers), so it's not as though there's much new there.

I would also note that Old Dominion continues to reinvest in technology. Management budgeted for $45 million in IT-related capex for 2017. To give some context, Saia spent a little under $9 million in 2016 on IT-related capex. ArcBest doesn't report its spending in such easy-to-follow fashion, but total non-revenue equipment and non-real estate capex spending in 2017 is projected to be between $19 million and $44 million and that includes spending on “other facility and handling equipment” in addition to tech-related investments. Technology is an under-appreciated edge in Old Dominion's performance, as it helps improve on-time performance and capacity utilization (keeping the trucks as full as possible as often as possible), and I believe the company has staked out a stronger lead here than many bears want to acknowledge.

Ongoing Growth Opportunities

Old Dominion has plenty of room to grow. The company isn't yet a 10% market share player in the less-than-truckload market despite its national presence. Old Dominion still has meaningful capacity available within its existing service center footprint (around 20% by my estimate) and is looking to expand its existing footprint (the number of service centers) by another 15% to 20% in the coming years. To that end, the company recently announced the opening of a new center in Pennsylvania and is earmarking about half of its $385 million 2017 capex budget for real estate.

What's more, the LTL market is changing in ways that I believe can favor Old Dominion. In particular, I believe e-commerce and just-in-time inventory management (and its impact on segments like expedited services) are meaningful exploitable opportunities.

In the past, many companies (retailers, most notably) would build regional distribution centers in rural areas and use them to serve urban areas in a sort of hub-and-spoke model where they would use truckload carriers to move product from those DCs into the urban area, delivering from store to store and returning to the DC. That model is changing as e-commerce is bypassing the store floor; many companies are now locating smaller fulfillment centers within urban areas and using LTL carriers to move smaller amounts of product more quickly to those centers. This is an opportunity for Old Dominion to capture business that previously would have gone to truckload carriers (and/or dedicated fleets).

E-commerce and more careful supply chain management are also changing the logistics needs of customers. Because e-commerce is challenging that old hub-and-spoke model and making larger, more distant warehouses less practical, many LTL carriers are starting to offer short-term “warehousing” to customers within their own service centers – given that available capacity within Old Dominion's network, this represents an opportunity to basically “rent” that space.

E-commerce and just-in-time inventory management are also putting a greater premium on delivery predictability. Numerous industrial companies have sought to reduce costs by “streamlining” their supply chain – which often means shrinking the on-hand inventory and placing more burden on suppliers to deliver exactly the desired amount of components/supplies at exactly the right time. Too late and production lines have to stop (or run slower); too soon and working capital costs move up and the company may or may not even have the space available. This has led to growth in “must arrive by date” shipping, with the sending party often facing meaningful fines from the receiving party if the shipment(s) arrive either too late or too early.

With its strong IT network and service reliability, this is an opportunity for Old Dominion. ODFL has been operating an “MABD” service for about two years now, and in some cases, the company has been able to reduce its customers' fines by tens of thousands of dollars per month. I'd also note that Old Dominion already has a rather large exposure to “industrial” customers, and I believe that puts them in a good position to benefit from expanded just-in-time production (which could be boosted by on-shoring more manufacturing) and industrial e-commerce.

Expediting is a roughly $5 billion market (versus the $35 billion to $40B LTL market), growing around three to four times faster than GDP. Companies like XPO, FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and ArcBest already have solid presences here, but I believe the growth in e-commerce and the increasing streamlining of supply chains creates an opportunity for Old Dominion to expand its offerings. Likewise with last-mile services, a market more than twice the size of expediting and growing even faster; I do not expect Old Dominion to ever become a “door-to-door” shipping company, but there are many service opportunities being created by the growth of e-commerce. Moreover, the overall theme here is one of moving larger numbers of smaller shipments to more locations with more demanding delivery requirements – that creates a significant logistical burden that I believe favors Old Dominion's sophisticated IT system and gives the company a real competitive edge.

Trucking Is Back

Weakening tonnage trends, both for Old Dominion and the less-than-truckload (or LTL) industry as a whole, certainly spooked investors in 2015 and 2016, with Old Dominion shares seeing a roughly one-third peak-to-trough downward move. While Old Dominion did have the rare-for-it experience of two straight quarters of negative year-over-year tonnage per day numbers, operating ratios still remained quite healthy and the company really didn't lose much ground even as it refused to chase business.

Now the recovery seems to be underway. Old Dominion saw its daily tonnage turn positive in December and it has remained positive since then, with the last three reported months (March, April, May) up 0.5%, 4.3%, and 5.8% respectively. To provide some context, the ATA has reported industry-wide tonnage growth of 0.7%, contraction of 1.8%, and growth of 4.8% for the same months (though the April number was subsequently revised, without a revised number provided for the yoy comparison). While it is well worth remembering that the ATA figures cover trucking as a whole (and LTL trucking is a small portion of the overall trucking industry), I think the numbers supporting the underlying premise that the market is improving and that Old Dominion is doing well on a relative basis.

It's not just tonnage that is improving. When Old Dominion reported May metrics back in early June (June metrics should be available soon), the company reported quarter-to-date yield (price) improvement of 3.5% excluding fuel surcharges. Both the tonnage and pricing growth are coming in better than expected and it would seem that rate increases are holding up well.

Helping matters, the truckload side of the industry seems to be strengthening as well. Spot rates have been recovering since the start of the year, and June saw dry van spot rates up about 10% over the prior year. Although Old Dominion doesn't really compete with companies like Knight and Heartland (whereas Saia does do some truckload business, and focuses especially on spot-priced backhaul lanes), truckload conditions do spill over into the less-than-truckload segment. When there isn't enough capacity (and/or prices get too high), customers and truck brokerage providers will turn to LTL carriers and basically use them as “swing capacity”. Strengthening conditions in truckload, then, generally mean better conditions for LTL as well.

The Opportunity

The underlying recovery in tonnage is good news for Old Dominion, as is the improvement in yield. Wage cost growth seems to have stabilized and spending on purchased transportation has been declining. Recruiting and retaining good drivers is always going to be a challenge for the industry (and Old Dominion can be a demanding employer), but I expect that Old Dominion will be able to translate these recovering volumes and yields back into operating ratios in the low 80%'s (lower is better) in the coming quarters.

I think it will be very hard for Old Dominion to go much below the low 80%'s with its operating ratio, so I don't expect much in the way of operating margin improvement beyond 2019/2020 unless the company shifts the business in a more meaningful way (which I don't expect). Likewise, the company is always going to need to spend on rolling stock and IT. If there is more upside to operating margins than I expect, it will likely be driven by IT-generated operating efficiencies and ongoing increases in asset utilization will be positive for the free cash flow outlook.

Even with my expectation of 6% long-term revenue growth and improving operating/FCF margins, Old Dominion doesn't really work on a DCF basis for me, and it seldom ever has (only when the market is really down on the sector). If you're willing to accept/use a required rate of return in the neighborhood of 6% to 7%, that's a different story but I rarely use a required rate of return that low and certainly not for a company with the sort of cyclical exposure that an LTL carrier has.

There are other ways to skin a cat, though, and some of them generate a more attractive return profile. My ROE-based approach suggests a fair value close to $90, while my EV/EBITDA model supports a fair value of around $80 to $85.

The Bottom Line

All of those fair value estimates are below today's price, but then I'm not entirely surprised that Old Dominion would be richly valued. The economy seems to be doing pretty well now, with industrial companies sounding increasingly confident that the recovery is underway. What's more, institutional investors are often trapped in a “gotta buy something” frame of mind and if you have to own stocks in an expensive market, why not at least own shares in a well-run company that gives credible guidance and that is seeing the benefits of a secular recovery (including upward earnings estimate revisions)?

All told, then, I remain bullish on Old Dominion as a company and I won't be surprised to see the stock continue to perform well for a while. Unfortunately, the baked-in expectations don't leave a lot of easy money for me unless the underlying market and Old Dominion prove quite a bit stronger in 2017-2019 than I currently forecast.

