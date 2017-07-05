FAAMG Out, Financials & Biotech In

However, this is unlikely to continue. Why Financials and Biotech look like good bets for the rest of 2017.

The so called FAAMG stocks were responsible for a good portion of the gains in equities in the first half of 2017.

The second half of trading for the markets is likely to be very different from the first half of the year.

“It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves.” ― William Shakespeare

My regular readers over at Real Money Pro know I have made three predictions heading into the second half of 2017. First, the FAAMG stocks that led the market higher throughout most of the first half of 2017 will underperform in the second half of the year. Second, things are looking up for the financials and they should outperform the market in last six months of the year. Finally, M&A activity will return to the biotech sector. After underperforming the market significantly over the past two years, the main biotech indices broke through upward resistance levels in late June that had been firmly in place since very late in 2015. They should also beat the market in the back half of 2017.

If the first half day of trading in the second half of 2017 is any indication, I believe all three predictions stand a good chance of proving prescient. Financials rose nearly one and a half percent in Monday’s half day of trading. This sector started to perk up in June after being roughly flat through the first five months of 2017. Major banks just passed their annual stress tests which will allow them to raise dividend payouts and increase stock buybacks.

The Federal Reserve will also continue to hike interest rates a quarter point at a time and the yield curve is starting to steepen. This will be beneficial to net interest margins, which is a major driver of earnings at banks and will also help returns at insurers’ debt portfolios. The industry will benefit from less regulatory focus from the new administration and should be a primary beneficiary if Congress manages to pass significant tax and regulatory reforms. I prefer cheap names to play this theme like Voya Financial (VOYA) and Synchrony Financial (SYF). Both sell for less than 10 times next year’s earnings and have some insider buying in recent months.

Every one of the so called FAAMG (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL)) stocks were down in trading Monday as the NASDAQ posted a half percent loss while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posted solid gains. At the beginning of June, these five large caps represented just over 40% of the NASDAQ’s ~20% gain for the year at that point. Obviously, this is not sustainable on a longer-term basis. As economic growth accelerates from the first quarter’s 1.4% level, investors will probably allocate funding to other growth parts of the market and away from these ‘Nifty Fifty’ like names.

While we did not get any M&A transactions in Monday’s holiday shortened trading session, the biotech sector did post a decent gain. I don’t expect deal activity for the industry to pick up in a notable way until the fourth quarter. By then the drug and pharma giants should have a better idea of what if anything is coming down the pike as far as significant tax reform. Given these large concerns have hundreds of billions ‘stranded’ in their overseas operations, any sort of ‘tax holiday’ could lead to a spike in M&A to close out 2017.

I personally like companies with newly approved drugs that could warrant a M&A ‘kicker’ and benefit by being acquired by a larger concern with an already established sales force. Their pipelines are de-risked which largely takes a lot of volatility out of their stocks. Two names that come to mind currently are Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD).

Trulance from Synergy continues to have a solid rollout. It is superior to market leading Linzess in two significant ways. First, it can be taken at any time of the day and does not have to be taken before the first meal of the day to be effective like Linzess. Second, the incidence of diarrhea as a side effect for patients with chronic idiopathic constipation {CIC} is one third as much as Linzess which does over $150 million a quarter in revenues. Trulance should also be approved for IBS-C in a few months which will expand its market.

Acadia’s Nuplazid is approved for the psychosis found in roughly 40% of the one million individuals with Parkinson’s in this country. That in itself is an eventual $1 billion annual indication. It also is in trials to treat the same symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients and the Schizophrenic population, both of which the drug has already seen some ‘off label’ use within as symptoms present similarly. Acadia has to be on a ‘short list’ of possible acquisition targets should M&A activity pick up during the rest of the year.

And those are my current thoughts on the market as we begin trading in the second half of 2017.

“Destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved.” - William Jennings Bryan

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD, SGYP, SYF, VOYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.