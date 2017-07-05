The Chemist's CEF Report - June 2017: Unusual Calm

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory about 1 month ago.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFAnalyzer. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 1.00 indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Changes in this month's Report

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PGP) 73.8% 9.0% -0.20 -4.3% 43.8% 3.4% 0.58 (NYSE:RCS) 31.5% 8.4% 1.30 7.6% 27.6% 1.4% 0.76 (NYSEMKT:CRF) 30.2% 16.2% 2.20 12.2% 0.1% 0.9% 0.04 (NYSEMKT:CLM) 27.1% 16.4% 2.00 10.4% 0.0% 1.3% 0.07 (NYSE:GUT) 22.6% 8.7% 1.20 2.6% 30.1% 1.3% 0.18 (NYSE:TYG) 11.4% 8.2% 1.50 6.2% 45.5% 4.2% -0.30 (NYSE:STK) 9.2% 8.0% 2.30 5.0% 0.0% 1.2% -0.03 (NYSE:HTY) 9.1% 8.8% -0.50 -3.0% 0.4% 1.3% 0.58 (NYSE:DNP) 8.3% 7.1% 1.00 -0.4% 27.6% 1.9% 0.35 (NYSE:NDP) 7.4% 11.8% 1.90 10.0% 22.8% 2.1% -0.07

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:BIF) -17.2% 4.3% 1.80 1.4% 4.2% 1.4% 0.21 (NYSE:DNI) -16.9% 4.9% -0.30 0.3% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 (NYSEMKT:RIF) -16.8% 6.2% 2.40 2.3% 28.2% 2.3% 0.52 (NYSE:GAM) -16.0% 1.4% 1.30 1.2% 16.4% 1.3% 0.62 (NYSE:ADX) -15.5% 6.9% 1.30 0.7% 2.1% 0.6% 0.19 (NYSE:RGT) -14.7% 1.5% 1.50 1.6% 7.5% 1.7% 0.45 (NYSE:GDL) -14.5% 6.3% 2.70 2.0% 39.5% 3.1% -0.56 (NYSE:CAF) -14.1% 4.4% 2.00 2.3% 0.1% 1.8% 0.10 (NYSE:GGZ) -14.0% 1.0% 1.70 1.2% 23.9% 1.4% 0.85 (NYSE:USA) -13.7% 9.2% 1.70 1.7% 2.1% 1.1% 0.08

Top 10 highest premia (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:EMD) 31.0% 7.6% 0.90 43.0% 22.3% 1.6% 0.69 (NYSE:PHK) 29.9% 10.9% -1.20 -11.0% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 (NYSE:PZC) 25.0% 5.8% 1.70 5.5% 43.1% 1.3% 0.91 (NYSE:PCQ) 18.6% 5.5% 1.10 4.9% 42.4% 1.3% 1.03 (NYSE:DMO) 17.2% 11.2% 1.50 5.9% 32.3% 2.6% 0.52 (NYSE:PCK) 16.7% 5.6% 0.80 2.5% 44.3% 1.4% 1.09 (NYSE:NOM) 15.8% 4.2% 0.10 -0.1% 36.5% 2.2% 1.01 (NYSE:DBL) 14.3% 7.8% 0.60 4.7% 16.1% 1.7% 0.87 (NYSE:ECC) 13.6% 11.9% 1.00 7.9% 35.7% 10.2% 0.79 (NYSE:PCN) 12.5% 8.0% 1.50 5.7% 21.3% 1.2% 0.81

Top 10 highest discounts (debt):

CEF Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:NHF) -12.6% 10.9% -1.60 -1.9% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 (NYSE:NXJ) -12.1% 5.0% -0.80 -1.4% 32.8% 1.8% 1.04 (NYSE:VPV) -12.1% 5.0% -0.90 -2.5% 39.0% 1.3% 1.11 (NYSE:FT) -11.9% 5.3% 0.40 -4.0% 23.1% 2.0% 0.98 (NYSE:GIM) -11.8% 4.3% 0.20 -0.7% 3.1% 0.7% 1.10 (NYSE:NTC) -11.6% 4.7% -1.30 -2.4% 38.9% 2.0% 0.98 (NYSE:WIW) -11.6% 3.9% -0.10 -0.1% 32.8% 1.5% 0.87 (NYSE:BWG) -11.5% 8.2% 2.30 2.4% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSE:TEI) -11.5% 3.7% -0.80 -0.9% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 (NYSE:WIA) -11.3% 3.6% -0.20 -0.2% 32.2% 1.3% 0.72

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:SRV) 3.40 5.6% -7.4% 8.3% 33.2% 3.1% -0.27 (NYSE:HQL) 3.30 5.7% 1.4% 7.2% 0.1% 1.3% -0.12 (NYSE:EOD) 3.20 5.3% -7.3% 8.5% 0.1% 1.1% 1.19 (NYSEMKT:GLU) 3.10 3.9% -10.0% 6.0% 38.7% 0.7% 0.65 (NYSE:MFD) 2.90 5.6% -4.6% 9.1% 29.5% 2.3% 0.94 (NYSE:DPG) 2.90 3.8% -9.6% 8.2% 27.0% 2.3% 0.48 (NYSE:MFV) 2.90 7.0% 1.7% 9.8% 0.3% 1.4% 0.38 (NYSE:GGT) 2.80 4.4% -5.5% 10.1% 15.1% 1.1% 0.07 (NYSE:FDEU) 2.80 5.1% -5.1% 7.6% 22.8% 1.8% 0.51 (NYSE:GMZ) 2.80 6.3% -0.7% 8.3% 30.6% 2.8% -0.10

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:ETB) -1.50 -3.2% 2.7% 7.9% 0.6% 1.1% 0.15 (NYSEARCA:SPPP) -0.80 0.6% -0.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% n/a TEI -0.80 -0.9% -11.5% 3.7% 0.8% 1.1% 1.77 (NASDAQ:CUBA) -0.80 -1.8% -12.1% 1.9% 0.4% 4.3% -1.37 (NYSE:BME) -0.70 -1.1% 1.9% 6.8% 0.8% 1.1% 0.01 (NYSEMKT:CEF) -0.60 -1.5% -7.1% 0.1% 0.0% 0.4% n/a (NYSEARCA:PHYS) -0.60 -0.3% -0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.4% n/a HTY -0.50 -3.0% 9.1% 8.8% 0.4% 1.3% 0.58 (NYSE:SOR) -0.40 -0.9% -11.1% 3.7% 0.1% 0.9% 0.29 (NYSE:ASA) -0.30 -1.2% -12.3% 0.3% 0.3% 1.3% -2.64

Top 10 highest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:VGI) 2.91 7.3% -0.5% 10.8% 27.1% 2.2% 0.50 (NYSE:LCM) 2.80 3.4% -6.3% 9.6% 28.8% 2.6% 0.31 (NYSE:FEO) 2.70 5.1% -7.0% 8.4% 7.0% 1.8% 0.47 (NYSE:JMM) 2.50 2.2% -6.7% 5.7% 18.7% 1.7% 0.91 (NYSE:MSD) 2.50 3.9% -9.4% 6.0% 3.2% 1.2% 1.04 (NYSE:KST) 2.30 2.4% -3.8% 3.9% 27.3% 2.2% 1.29 BWG 2.30 2.4% -11.5% 8.2% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSE:AVK) 2.20 4.7% -6.6% 8.2% 40.8% 2.9% 0.56 (NYSE:KMF) 2.20 4.8% -3.9% 9.2% 28.8% 6.1% -0.05 (NYSE:EDI) 2.20 11.1% 8.3% 11.0% 33.2% 2.5% 0.69

Top 10 lowest z-scores (debt):

CEF z-score Distance Premium/discount Yield Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:PNI) -2.00 -11.2% 1.9% 5.3% 45.0% 1.4% 1.18 (NYSE:PYN) -1.90 -7.8% 3.6% 5.2% 43.9% 1.6% 1.11 (NYSE:BQH) -1.70 -2.1% -10.4% 5.0% 39.7% 2.4% 0.97 NHF -1.60 -1.9% -12.6% 10.9% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 (NYSE:BBK) -1.60 -4.0% -5.6% 5.0% 38.6% 2.3% 0.98 (NYSEMKT:BLJ) -1.60 -4.0% -4.9% 5.0% 40.1% 2.4% 1.04 (NYSE:BFZ) -1.50 -4.4% -5.8% 4.9% 42.3% 2.1% 1.03 (NYSEMKT:NBW) -1.50 -6.6% -7.3% 4.3% 40.6% 2.4% 1.02 (NYSE:PMF) -1.40 -9.8% 5.7% 5.3% 41.9% 1.3% 1.26 (NYSEMKT:BFY) -1.30 -4.5% -5.1% 4.9% 40.8% 2.1% 1.00

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage CLM 16.4% 27.1% 2.00 10.4% 0.0% 1.3% 0.07 CRF 16.2% 30.2% 2.20 12.2% 0.1% 0.9% 0.04 (NYSE:DSE) 12.2% 5.0% 1.70 3.7% 28.9% 2.5% -0.12 (NYSE:FMO) 12.1% 2.1% 0.30 1.7% 37.3% 2.3% -0.08 NDP 11.8% 7.4% 1.90 10.0% 22.8% 2.1% -0.07 (NYSE:GPM) 11.4% -4.9% 0.60 0.8% 31.6% 2.2% 0.07 (NYSE:KYN) 11.0% 1.9% 0.00 0.8% 44.1% 5.5% -0.29 (NYSE:CEN) 10.9% 2.0% 1.70 1.6% 36.0% 2.8% 0.00 (NYSE:ZTR) 10.8% -3.6% 2.00 4.4% 26.1% 1.6% 0.21 (NYSEMKT:IAF) 10.5% -4.1% 2.10 4.2% 0.1% 1.6% 0.24

Top 10 highest yields (debt):

CEF Yield Premium/discount z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NASDAQ:OXLC) 14.7% 1.6% -0.40 -2.1% 36.6% 16.1% 0.83 (NYSE:EDF) 12.9% 11.5% 1.90 7.1% 32.5% 2.2% 0.66 ECC 11.9% 13.6% 1.00 7.9% 35.7% 10.2% 0.79 DMO 11.2% 17.2% 1.50 5.9% 32.3% 2.6% 0.52 (NYSE:NCV) 11.1% 3.2% 1.30 3.7% 37.5% 0.8% 0.93 (NYSE:NCZ) 11.1% 2.5% 1.80 4.4% 37.9% 0.8% 0.95 EDI 11.0% 8.3% 2.20 11.1% 33.2% 2.5% 0.69 PHK 10.9% 29.9% -1.20 -11.0% 30.1% 1.3% 0.70 NHF 10.9% -12.6% -1.60 -1.9% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 VGI 10.8% -0.5% 2.91 7.3% 27.1% 2.2% 0.50

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage (NYSE:AWP) -1.29 -13.3% 9.7% 1.40 2.5% 2.7% 1.3% 0.29 USA -1.26 -13.7% 9.2% 1.70 1.7% 2.1% 1.1% 0.08 (NYSE:TDF) -1.08 -12.5% 8.6% 0.40 0.8% 0.0% 1.4% 0.16 ADX -1.07 -15.5% 6.9% 1.30 0.7% 2.1% 0.6% 0.19 RIF -1.04 -16.8% 6.2% 2.40 2.3% 28.2% 2.3% 0.52 (NYSEMKT:CH) -1.00 -12.6% 7.9% 0.80 1.8% 0.3% 2.1% 0.08 (NYSE:IGR) -0.95 -12.1% 7.9% 1.20 1.6% 8.1% 1.2% 0.43 (NYSEMKT:GLO) -0.93 -9.5% 9.8% 1.50 5.4% 42.6% 4.3% -0.15 GDL -0.91 -14.5% 6.3% 2.70 2.0% 39.5% 3.1% -0.56 (NYSE:JOF) -0.91 -11.1% 8.2% 1.30 1.7% 0.0% 1.1% 0.12

Top 10 best D x Y (debt):

CEF D x Y Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage NHF -1.38 -12.6% 10.9% -1.60 -1.9% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 (NYSE:EXD) -0.97 -9.6% 10.1% -0.20 0.9% 0.9% 1.4% 0.07 BWG -0.94 -11.5% 8.2% 2.30 2.4% 38.2% 2.6% 0.86 (NYSEMKT:NHS) -0.81 -11.2% 7.3% 0.20 0.2% 32.9% 2.4% 1.06 (NYSE:ACP) -0.80 -8.0% 10.1% 1.80 3.2% 30.8% 3.1% 1.02 (NYSE:EHI) -0.79 -9.1% 8.7% 0.50 0.9% 25.5% 1.8% 0.79 (NYSEMKT:ERC) -0.74 -7.8% 9.5% 0.80 -0.4% 27.6% 1.4% 0.87 (NYSE:EDD) -0.72 -8.6% 8.3% 1.90 2.9% 33.4% 1.8% 1.15 (NYSE:ARDC) -0.70 -9.3% 7.6% 2.00 3.3% 30.1% 3.0% 1.01 (NYSE:HYT) -0.69 -9.1% 7.6% 0.00 -0.2% 27.4% 1.4% 1.01

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

(Note: I have received several suggestions about alternative statistical weighting methods for the D x Y and D x Y x Z metrics. I intend to investigate this in due course, but for the present, the old methodology is still being used).

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage 1 DNI 0.25 -16.9% 4.9% -0.30 0.3% 15.6% 1.6% 0.41 2 CUBA 0.18 -12.1% 1.9% -0.80 -1.8% 0.4% 4.3% -1.37 3 SOR 0.16 -11.1% 3.7% -0.40 -0.9% 0.1% 0.9% 0.29 4 (NYSE:ETJ) 0.07 -7.0% 9.8% -0.10 0.5% 0.2% 1.1% 0.12 5 (NYSE:IRL) 0.06 -8.8% 7.4% -0.10 0.4% 0.2% 1.8% -0.06 6 (NYSE:KF) 0.02 -9.9% 1.6% -0.10 1.6% 1.2% 1.2% 0.71 7 ASA 0.01 -12.3% 0.3% -0.30 -1.2% 0.3% 1.3% -2.64

Note: only 7 funds available here!

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (debt):

CEF D x Y x Z Premium/discount Yield z-score Distance Leverage Expense ratio Coverage NHF 2.20 -12.6% 10.91% -1.60 -1.9% 25.9% 3.1% 1.70 BQH 0.87 -10.4% 5.0% -1.70 -2.1% 39.7% 2.4% 0.97 NTC 0.70 -11.6% 4.7% -1.30 -2.4% 38.9% 2.0% 0.98 (NYSE:PHT) 0.66 -7.7% 7.8% -1.10 -4.7% 28.8% 2.1% 1.22 (NYSEMKT:EMJ) 0.55 -9.5% 4.9% -1.20 -2.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 VPV 0.55 -12.1% 5.0% -0.90 -2.5% 39.0% 1.3% 1.11 (NYSE:AKP) 0.54 -10.8% 4.1% -1.20 -3.2% 36.7% 1.5% 1.14 (NYSE:NQP) 0.53 -11.3% 5.2% -0.90 -1.7% 38.9% 1.9% 1.02 (NYSEMKT:ENX) 0.50 -8.4% 4.9% -1.20 -3.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.00 NXJ 0.49 -12.1% 5.0% -0.80 -1.4% 32.8% 1.8% 1.04

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -3.81%, a tiny increase from -3.86% in the previous month. The following boxplot shows lower quartile, median and upper quartile data (the mean is indicated as the "x").

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 4.91%, a tiny increase from 4.89% in the month prior.

The average z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.66, a moderate decline from +0.87 a month ago.

Commentary

In last month's commentary ("The Chemist's CEF Report - May 2017: CEFs Getting Bubbly"), we noted that CEFs as a class were relatively getting mildly expensive as evidenced by their average 1-year z-score of +0.87, which was a big jump from the +0.33 a month prior (April). The Yieldshares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), a basket of CEFs, exploded higher by +3.37% last month, which was probably supported by healthy action in U.S. (SPY: +1.17%%) and international (ACWX [global ex-U.S.]: +2.08%) equities, as well as in most major classes of bonds, including junk bonds (JNK: +1.06%), U.S. corporates (LQD: +0.74%) and treasuries (TLT: +0.56%).

This month continued a strong run in most classes of financial assets. Foreign stocks (+2.66%) and U.S. stocks (+1.16%) both posted solid gains, as did junk bonds (+1.16%), treasuries (+2.74%) and corporate bonds (+1.65%). I don't have the data on how often U.S. stocks and foreign stocks, and the three major classes of bonds all move higher by 1% in the same month, but I'm willing to bet that it's a very rare occurrence indeed, as such an event goes completely against the "risk-on/risk-off" paradigm that we've been accustomed to over the past several of years. PIMCO have warned at the end of this month on overheating asset prices, saying that "All asset classes are 10 or 15 percent more expensive than they were a year ago."

SPY Total Return Price data by YCharts

However, this supportive market environment did not translate fully into CEFs, with YYY gaining only +0.56% for the month. Indeed, we observed only minuscule changes in average premium/discount and yields for this month compared to the last. Average 1-year z-score declined by about 0.2, but this was due more to increases in 1-year premium/discount values (the denominator used to calculate z-score) rather than changes in the current premium/discount values themselves. Hence the title of this month's edition: "Unusual Calm".

Rather than worrying about why CEFs aren't "catching up" with the broader market, however, I think that this action is healthy. As I described in last month's report, I had considered CEFs as a class to be getting quite expensive, and their flattish performance this month does not change my perception. Equity CEFs (1-year z-score: +1.41) are still generally more expensive on a relative basis than debt CEFs (z-score: +0.22), although on raw premium/discount numbers alone equity CEFs (-4.82%) are still slightly cheaper than debt CEFs (-3.08%). As with last month, there were not even 10 equity CEFs with negative 1-year z-scores (excluding the commodities CEFs)!

Thus, I am still not in buying (or selling) mode, but am waiting for better opportunities in the future ahead. If you recall it was only 6 short months ago where CEFs were slumping with numerous funds having z-scores in excess of -3, (see The Chemist's CEF Report Interim Update: The Trump Effect And The -3 Club), which in hindsight proved to be an excellent buying opportunity (see Why Patience May Be Warranted In Today's CEF Market (And Remembering The -3 Club).

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in the Cambridge Income Laboratory Portfolio. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For June 2017, my top 3 picks are:

Pioneer High Income Trust [PHT] : 7.8% yield, -7.7% discount, -1.10 z-score, -4.7% distance, 28% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio.

: 7.8% yield, -7.7% discount, -1.10 z-score, -4.7% distance, 28% leverage, 1.7% expense ratio. NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund [NHF] : 10.9% yield, -12.6% discount, -1.60 z-score, -1.9% distance, 25.9% leverage, 3.1% expense ratio.

: 10.9% yield, -12.6% discount, -1.60 z-score, -1.9% distance, 25.9% leverage, 3.1% expense ratio. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund [NBW]: 4.3% yield, -7.3% discount, -1.50 z-score, -6.6% distance, 40.6% leverage, 2.4% expense ratio.

PHT and NBW were selected because of the wide distances between their current and 52-week average premium/discount values. For NHF, its combination of high yield and discount was attractive (see Discount + Distribution = Alpha) All three funds are trading at discounts and negative 1-year z-scores. NHF, PHT and NBW ranked 1st, 4th and 11th for the "D x Y x Z" metric, respectively.

