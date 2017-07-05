Phase 2b Cara Therapeutics Data Provides Great Short Opportunity

Recently, Cara Therapeutics (CARA) reported results for its phase 2b trial in treating patients with Osteoarthritis of the knee or hip. The trial failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study, which means the drug may not be as good as many had hoped. The poor results point out a major problem with the company's technology. The financials raise some issues that Cara must deal with in 2018.

Phase 2b Results

The phase 2b trial recruited a total of 476 patients with Osteoarthritis of the knee or hip experiencing moderate to severe pain. Patients in the trial were either given three doses of an oral drug from Cara Therapeutics CR845 or a placebo instead. Those patients that took CR845 did so at either 1 mg, 2.5 mg or 5 mg. The primary endpoint of the study was to determine the change in baseline at week 8 with respect to the weekly mean of the daily pain intensity score. This was measured using a numerical rating scale -- NRS. There is one major problem with the data, and that is that Cara tried to spin the results. Instead of just saying that the drug failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study, they separated the data. For instance the company stated that patients that took the 5 mg of CR845 with hip pain, achieved a statistically significant reduction of 39% in the mean joint pain score. That gave a p-value of p = 0.043. That is fine and dandy, but that is not the primary endpoint of the study. In other words, the trial wasn't just looking for those patients that were experiencing pain of the hip only. The primary endpoint was looking at both hip and knee pain. That is where the CR845 drug failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study. All the patients that took the 5 mg dose over an eight week treatment period, achieved a 35% reduction in the mean joint pain score versus placebo. That gave a p-value of p = 0.111 against placebo. That means that CR845 was not statistically significant against placebo in the primary endpoint. The only positive from the trial was that the CR845 oral drug was able to meet on the secondary endpoint of the study, but considering that the primary endpoint failed it doesn't mean much. Even if CR845 continues on to a phase 3 trial, it will have a hard time passing such a trial. In addition, according to Cara Therapeutics' slides released on June 29, 2017, it is thinking about extending the current phase 2b trial with higher doses of between 5 mg to 10 mg. There is a risk that the higher doses may not change the efficacy outcome of the trial at all. In addition, higher doses could mean greater potential for increased side effects. In either scenario, that leaves a lot of uncertainty for the CR845 oral drug in the pain indication.

Technology

The issue with Cara's technology is that it doesn't penetrate the blood barrier. Cara has made CR845, a kappa opioid receptor agonist, to purposely not be able to enter the blood brain barrier. The logic with this technology was to avoid side effects and addiction issues associated with current opioid medications on the market. That is because such medications target the central nervous system -- CNS. With good intentions Cara wanted another treatment option for patients with pain of the knee or hip. The problem is, as shown above in the phase 2b data, CR845 didn't help the patients all that much more compared to placebo. Patients that took the placebo achieved a nearly similar effect of a decrease in pain. This all has to do with the oral version of the drug. The IV version might be better in these pain patients of the knee or hip, but without a confirmatory trial there is no way of knowing. Cara Therapeutics CR845 drug as an IV form showed good phase 2 results in patients with chronic pruritus -- itching. The phase 3 trial of the patients with chronic itching is expected to be readout by February of 2018. If the results of that study are successful it might save the company, but there is no guarantee it will pass. For now, the pipeline with respect to the pain indication looks bleak. That provides a great short opportunity on this recently announced failed pain trial.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Cara Therapeutics has a total of $123.3 million in cash. That includes the 36.5 million it had, plus the recent offering in April of this year raising $86.5 million. The company states that it has sufficient cash to fund operations until 2019. That might seem like good news, but it is not. That is because in the world of biotech no company waits until the last minute to raise additional cash. That's not to say that Cara will raise cash in 2017, again. But there is a good chance that it will have to do so sometime in the first half of 2018. The good news is that there are results coming out before then. The bad news is that if the data is bad, then it will have to dilute anyways. Unless Cara can find a partnership with a big pharma company, it will be forced to dilute again. That will be another short opportunity once it does so. Of course, that all depends on the upcoming phase 3 data due out in February of 2018.

Conclusion

The results for Cara Therapeutics in the phase 2b trial means a lot of issues for CR845 being successful in the pain indication. The failed results means that Cara's technology is now in trouble of achieving success in the pain market. The current capital is enough to run operations well until the end of 2017, but at some point in 2018 it will have to raise more cash. These aspects alone make Cara Therapeutics a great short opportunity. A major risk for being short would be the data readout for the phase 3 pruritus trial. Results for that are expected by February of 2018. That means for now Cara Therapeutics is a great short candidate until those results are readout. Even then, there is no guarantee that the phase 3 results in itching will be successful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.