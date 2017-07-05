U.S. MoPay Dividend Dogs Led By Five Oaks & JMP Group 50% July Gains

Analyst annual targets suggested that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 23.4% more gains than $5k in all ten.

Top net U.S. gainers, SUNS, GOOD, STB, BRG, ORC, WSR, CPTA, NDRO, JMP, & OAKS ranged 13% to 53.7%. Six showed top yields too, as of 6/30/17.

U.S. MoPay equities were limited to those yielding over 3.5%. Canadian MoPays for July get a separate write-up. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs (a.k.a. "Funds") were also covered separately.

Here's your July 2017 Monthly-Paid (MoPay) U.S. Lists: 1. U.S. Stocks by yield (50) 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Top net-gain equities per broker targets, plus dividends, less fees (10).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay Dog Stocks to Net 11.95% to 36.69% Gains As Of June, 2018

Five of the ten top dividend MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for June proved 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) netted $537.38 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from one analyst less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

JMP Group (JMP) netted $465.35, based on dividend plus mean target price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) netted $313.56 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $291.30 based on mean target price estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than to the market as a whole.

Whitestone (WSR) netted $281.22 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $266.00 based on a target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Bluerock Residential (BRG) netted $241.44 based on a seven analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Student Transportation (STB) netted $157.25 based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) netted $133.52 based on a mean target estimate from five analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $129.50, based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 29.17% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

July MoPay Dividend Dog Data

Three monthly pay stock lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more unnumbered issues. To draw these conclusions and issues, June 30 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were combined and refined into (3) the top net-gain equities per broker targets plus dividends less fees list shown above.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, semiannual and annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Some 2017 examples were: Three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuttings between December 2016 and March 2017. First, Five Oaks Investment Corp (OAKS) declared a cut from $.06 to $.05 per month December 27. Second, February 9, Fifth Street Finance Corporation (FSC) declared a decrease from $0.06 to $0.02 in March but thereafter paying the $0. 02 Quarterly. Simultaneously, sister firm, Fifth Street Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) declared a cut from $0.075 per month down to $0.04 for March and thereafter paying $0.19 quarterly beginning in June. Top yield dog for October, 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements, "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." The MoPay segment is volatile.

Readers said:

"[A] problem with this analysis is you are comparing companies of VERY different varieties. REITs pay no taxes and their distributions are classified as ordinary income and thus not subject to the 15% or 20% tax rate. MLPs also pay little no taxes at the corporate level, but instead have "distributions"... Comparing REITs, MLPs and regular corporations thus requires a financial analysis...not include[d]." --arbtrdr

"[Y]ou list a few issues here whose distributions are rife with RETURN OF CAPTAL [ROC] at its most destructive form, funds that pay you back your own money each and every month in their distributions with no regard to what they truly earn...- these should not be included in any list containing the word "dividend". --NYer1

"I can enter or exit a position and still reap dividends for at least 2/3s of the quarter. They also smooth the income stream so I have cash at any given time to make a purchase at dips." --Ed Invests

"Dividend dog investing really works well for income in my experience. I have been seriously invested in dogs the more unloved the better." --Urbannek

"...Nice to see another contrarian strategy. This one seems to take a lot of attention in comparison [to Dow dogs], but I like the monthly rebalance." --colodude

"At this level of risk, I'm only buying monthly dividend payers. Dividend if cut only [sits] for a month and not a quarter." --Sinjjn Smythe

"...love those monthly payers." --Hardog

"Some of us are comfortable investing in Dog stocks because we feel the reward is worth the risk. As long as [my sin stock] continues to pay and raise the dividend like it has for 16 years now, it will have a spot in my portfolio." --Miz Magic DiviDogs

"One thing to point out: These stocks are not buy & hold. If you buy any of these stocks, set a price where you will sell... trailing stops work real good & with mopays you can get out & get back in without losing a whole quarter of dividends..." --drking

"I don't know how many times I've kicked myself for not investing in a beaten down group only to find it spring back up months later." --User 13258352

List One US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities Over 3.5% Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into July represented just three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms of 5 from real estate, 4 from the financial services sector, and 1 from energy.

Top dog for July was one of the five real estate representatives, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [1], a stalwart in the MoPay kennel. The remaining four real estate sector stocks filled slots, three, six, nine, and ten: Five Oaks Investment Corp. (OAKS) [3]; AGNC Investment (AGNC) [6]; Whitestone (WSR) [9]; ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) [10].

Next, four financial sector dogs placed second, fourth, seventh, and eighth: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) [2]; Capitala Finance (CPTA) [4]; Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) [7]; Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTC:ENDTF) [8].

To complete the July MoPay top ten dog list by yield, a lone energy issue placed fifth, Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) [5].

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks by Price Upside

Results from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price June 30 were compared with analyst mean target prices one year out as reported by YahooFinance. Ten top stocks displayed 6.9% to 43.44% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets.

Five stocks of ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. One of those top upside performers by yield made this upside list in the first place: Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) [1]. The other four top yielders showed in the third through fifth, and seventh places, Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) [3], Whitestone (WSR) [4], Capitala Finance (CPTA) [5], and Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [7].

Five firms outside the top ten by yield placed second, sixth, and in the eighth through tenth slots by price upsides: Bluerock Residential (BRG) [6]; Student Transportation (STB) [8]; Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) [9]; Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2018 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (11) A 6.3% 1 yr. Average Upside And (12) A 14.09% Net Gain Net Gain For Top 30 July MoPay Stocks

Top dogs on the MoPay stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 30, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.4% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten July MoPay dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 3.8% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Good Gains From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were culled by yield. These results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following rankings.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Will Produce (13) 24.45% VS. (14) 19.81% Net Gains from All Ten by July, 2018

A sum of $5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield was predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 23.4% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Five Oaks Investment (OAKS), was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 53.74%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated June 30 were: Enduro Royalty Trust; Five Oaks Investment; Prospect Capital; Canoe EIT Income Fund; Orchid Island Capital Inc, with prices ranging from $3.25 to $9.86.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend dogs estimated June 30 were: Whitestone (WSR); Capitala Finance (CPTA); Stellus Capital Investment (SCM); AGNC Investment; ARMOUR Residential REIT, whose prices ranged from $12.25 to $25.00.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

