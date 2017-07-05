Aratana Therapeutics: Will It Get Over Its Manufacturing Issues?

By Dr Ashok Dutta, BVSc&AH

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) has three approved products - Nocita, Entyce and Galliprant. Two of these - Nocita and Galliprant - are marketed, and Entyce is awaiting market entry because of a manufacturing issue. Nocita is marketed by Aratana itself, while it has a collaboration for Galliprant with Elanco.

There are a number of excellent articles written on PETX here on Seeking Alpha, notably the ones by this author. Even more enlightening are comments by four readers, two of whom are American vets themselves, and two others who are also very knowledgeable. There is no need for me to redo the wheel, and my readers can read those articles and comments to get a well-rounded picture of PETX as an investment.

Instead, I will simply provide my own perspective as a veterinary surgeon: what is attractive about PETX as an investment choice while there are so many exciting new developments ongoing in cancer, or CNS, or heart diseases in humans?

The very first reason any vet would invest in PETX is because it is a pure-play veterinary medicines developer, and believe it or not, we are proud one of our own is doing good. That is irrational, but that is probably going to be true for many of us. However, there’s a rational aspect to this, and that is true for all investors. That is this: All the large vet medicine developers are attached to, or spun off from, big pharma human meds developers.

The movements of their stocks aren’t entirely tied in to the animal medicine market. If you are approaching animal medicine as a hedge investment, you won’t find that with those mixed-pipeline pharma. PETX, on the other hand, is exclusively about cats and dogs and other animals. So, its distinctness makes it simpler as an investment idea.

The other reason is its astounding development in a matter of only 4 years of existence. PETX started out in 2013 with the agenda of producing animal medicines out of successful human medicines concepts. In just four years, it has 3 approved products, a long-tailed pipeline, and it only burned through about $250mn of investor money before it produced results. Compare that with any human medicine developer, and these companies often take many decades and many hundred millions of dollars before they are anywhere near an approval.

There are other, company specific reasons for liking PETX. Its 3 approved drugs together come to almost a few hundred million dollars in sales potential. Galliprant will only help PETX earn royalties, since the drug was licensed to Elanco from which it will receive double-digit royalties. Given the marketing and sales prowess of the much larger Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) spinoff, Galliprant will perhaps bring a steady flow of revenue to PETX.

Nocita is a bit of a specialized pain reliever, indicated officially for local post-operative analgesic for cranial cruciate ligament (CRCL) surgery for dogs. According to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, “Rupture of the CrCL is one of the most common reasons for hind limb lameness, pain, and subsequent knee arthritis.” However, PETX believes that Nocita may have potential in other conditions as well.

Its sales has been modest so far. Entyce is the most interesting of all its drugs and may possibly have wider application across species. I am not aware of its capabilities in the large animal scenario, but loss of appetite is a major problem with many different kinds of animals. So we are looking at a potentially large market for all three drugs combined.

However, there’s a puzzling problem with this entire rosy scenario that makes one hesitant to bet much on PETX. The company has very poor manufacturing ability. Time and again, it has failed to deliver medicines after approval.

That is the major reason I would shy away from this company. As a small company, PETX must have managed to focus only on its regulatory phase, ignoring its manufacturing phase, and now it is suffering. Earlier, it failed to deliver Nocita to pharmacies and vets. Then, its market launch of Entyce got delayed because of manufacturing issues. Entyce is the first and only CVM approved appetite-stimulant. It was approved last year, but PETX had to get a new manufacturing facility approved because the old one was not able to deliver, it seems - and that delayed the launch. Now it seems that Entyce will only be launched by the end of 2017.

Finally, Galliprant is also being manufactured at PETX facilities, and there is concern that Galliprant too will suffer from manufacturing issues. While many of us consider Galliprant a vast improvement on other NSAIDs like carprofen, available as a generic, if you don’t get a good drug even after ordering for months, you will fall back on the more available (and cheaper) drugs, and may actually give up on the new drug that hasn’t filled its order yet. Overall, this small company does not seem to have got a grip of its manufacturing issues yet.

Financials

Aratana continues to improve its financial standing as shown by its latest quarterly earnings announcement. The company reported a steep rise in its revenue to $3.8 million for the first quarter of the year, from the $172,000 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. While the company saw an astronomical rise in its revenue, it also managed to bring its quarterly net loss down to $12.6 million, in comparison to the net loss of $18 million it had incurred in the first quarter of 2016.

The company’s total operating costs also decreased from $17.4 million to $15.6 million on a year-over-year basis. The decline was mainly due to Research & Development expenses coming down from $10.7 million to $4.6 million. Aratana expects its operating expenses to further decline as it projected its full year operating expenses to be close to $45 million. With the expected increase in revenue and the decline in costs, the company is likely to contain its net losses in the coming quarters.

The company showed a slight increase in its net cash used in operating activities. Aratana’s cash burn in operating activities during the first quarter of the year stood at $18.4 million while the corresponding figure for the first quarter of 2016 was reported at $13.4 million. Despite the increase in its revenue, the company concluded the first quarter with relatively lower cash and equivalents balance than the preceding quarter.

The company reported $68.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash, while the corresponding balance for the quarter ended on December 31, 2016 was at $88.6 million. Aratana also inked a deal to sell 5 million of its shares to certain investors. The company expects to receive $24.4 million in net payments. Together with these proceedings, Aratana is in position to fund its operations and debt obligations through 2018, putting it in a solid financial position with relatively low dilution risk for the next 18 months.

On the other hand, however, PETX is selling about midway from its 52-week high, after having recovered from a major pullback earlier this year, but still a long way to go to its 52-week highs. The manufacturing issues, while a matter of concern, are transient, and investors must understand that the company has three drugs approved and many more in the pipeline and will certainly get over its manufacturing hurdles or get acquired. Either way, there’s strong upside from the current levels. While I would have preferred to say this when it was even further down, I think there’s a good reason it is still a fine investment at these levels.