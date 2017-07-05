Revisiting Akebia Therapeutics

“Life is not like water. Things in life don't necessarily flow over the shortest possible route.” - Haruki Murakami

It has been almost nine months since we profiled this evolving Tier 4 concern below. I have also had a few questions on it recently, so for our holiday deep-dive we return to this concern that has made some significant progress over the past few quarters.

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization pushing north of $500 million, shares of Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) have risen over 80% in the past year. Much of that move has come in the past three months, after the small firm announced an expanded collaboration with Japanese pharmaceutical giant Otsuka granting them commercialization rights for lead treatment vadadustat in Europe, China, Russia, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

The Massachusetts-based biotech was founded in 2007 and went public in 2014, selling investors on its promise as a global leader in hypoxia inducible factor {HIF} biology. The company’s strategy is to develop and commercialize novel products for patients with kidney disease. As a primary regulator of the production of red blood cells in the body, HIF could provide a novel way to treat anemia. By simulating the body’s natural response to anemia, activation of the erythropoietic system takes place and results in increased red blood cell production and improved stabilization of the bone marrow’s iron supply. In addition to Otsuka, Akebia counts Vifor Pharma Group, Fresenius Medical Care, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutica as key collaborators.

Pipeline:

The company’s pipeline is heavily reliant on vadadustat, which is being utilized in the indications of dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) and non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD). Their next most advanced asset AKB-6899 is just entering phase 1 trials.

Readers should first understand that the market for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents {ESA} is quite large, with sales in CKD amounting to around $5 billion in 2015 according to the company’s presentation. Of that number, only around 20% occurs in the non-dialysis setting due to low treatment rates, while the majority occurs in the dialysis-dependent setting.

Management believes they are targeting two exciting opportunities, from being able to restore treatment rates in the non-dialysis setting as well as to address rapid growth potential in the dialysis setting globally (especially in emerging markets). In the former, management particularly hopes to increase the number of patients treated chronically, an area where they could potentially have the most impact.

For the latter, the company plans to enlist the aid of large dialysis organizations to promote rapid adoption, as well as increase access to the dialysis procedure in emerging economies where lack of availability proves a hindrance to market penetration. Along this last line of thinking, in May Akebia together with Vifor Pharma signed an exclusive license agreement to provide vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care, the largest kidney dialysis provider in the United States treating around 40% of dialysis patients in the country. As part of the deal Vifor Pharma made a $50 million equity investment in Akebia’s stock at $14 per share, about where the stock price is now.

Although the phase 3 program for vadadustat will be costly, readers should keep in mind that the company has $623 million in committed capital, including the aforementioned Vifor equity investment. Additionally, instead of licensing out the majority of rights and solely retaining a small royalty percentage as many small biotech companies opt for, management has proven themselves to be shrewd negotiators. Much upside remains if vadadustat reaches the goal line, as Akebia has retained 50% of U.S. profits and stands to receive royalties of up to 20% in Japan and up to 30% in the European Union, as well as around $1.7 billion in development and commercial milestone payments. Also noteworthy, management has reserved the right to make key decisions for the drug’s future, including pricing final decision making in the United States, execution of the global brand plan, and full economic rights in Latin America.

If and when the product launch occurs, one can assume that Otsuka’s strong infrastructure and access to the dialysis market received through the Vifor deal enhances the probability of a successful launch and penetration of the market in the years to follow.

Before the asset makes it to approval, it must ace its phase 3 program (quite a formidable task for any small biotech). Fortunately, vadadustat has been extensively studied in no less than 15 early stage studies. Readers should be aware of several catalysts coming in the medium term.

It should be noted that competitor Fibrogen (FGEN) is also advancing a similar drug for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease, yet sports a market capitalization over three times the size of its smaller competitor. Fibrogen also has two big name partners for its treatment roxadustat, Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) and AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). The premium valuation might be due in part to the larger company’s head start in the clinic, appearing to be more or less two years ahead of Akebia in the path to approval. Targeting a $7 billion market, it appears there is room for both, with pessimism in the latter potentially providing enterprising investors an opportunity to pick up shares on current weakness.

While the company’s other assets have yet to make it into the clinic, it’s encouraging taking the long view and searching for other indications where HIF stabilization could play a therapeutic role. Aside from the treatment of anemias, ischemia and inflammation could be the next areas to target, with the latter including ulcerative colitis and wound healing. To that end management inked a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit to license their portfolio of HIF compounds, paying $1 million for access and global exclusive rights to AKB-4169, while Johnson & Johnson received a five-year warrant to buy up to around half a million shares of the smaller firm’s common stock.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst coverage of the name appears quite positive, with the average price target of $21 representing around 50% upside compared to the current share price. In May Needham raised their price target to $21 and maintained their Buy rating, noting that the Vifor-Fresenius deal bodes well for the drug’s future commercial opportunities and Vifor’s equity investment came at a premium to the stock price at the time.

The company’s balance sheet appears solid, with their first quarter 2017 cash balance of $251.8 million reported prior to the Vifor deal and a recent secondary offering. They are selling four million shares at $14.50, scheduled to close July 5th. With the estimated cost of their phase 3 program to exceed $500 million and a current quarterly net loss of $44.5 million, it’s no wonder management decided to tap capital markets when they did. Quarterly research and development costs were $60 million for the first quarter (almost triple the $20.2 million reported the same quarter last year), with the increase accounted for by costs related to the PROTECT and INNOVATE phase 3 trials.

Outlook:

I continue to prefer and hold Fibrogen in this space. However, Akebia has made some notable progress since my last update on it late in 2016. Given this, for aggressive investors it seems to merit inclusion into a well-diversified biotech portfolio. I plan to pick up a few shares in Akebia today and establish it on my 'watch list' for further developments.

