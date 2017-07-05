Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Play As A Special Situation - Not For The Meek

Freeport's revenues and earnings are strongly correlated to the price of copper which is now about $2.70/Lb. and well above their production cost.

This article is about Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) and why it's a buy for the investor that can take a risk to have a large gain, this is not for anyone in retirement. As a result of buying Alcoa (AA) and Freeport-McMoRan I added a guideline to be extremely careful of investments in commodity companies in The Good Business Portfolio. After having two bad experiences in this sector I will change the guideline to not invest in commodity companies, they are not in my scope of knowledge. Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company in the United States and foreign countries. Freeport-McMoRan is 1.00% of The Good Business Portfolio and is one of two companies I have not written about that are in the portfolio. This article will be followed by the other company in the next couple of weeks. So you will soon see what The Good Business portfolio thinks of all its 25 companies.

Fundamentals of Freeport-McMoRan will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Freeport-McMoRan passes 7 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a low score right now, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Freeport-McMoRan does not pass my dividend guideline of having a dividend of at least 1% and increasing the dividend 7 of the last ten years. Freeport-McMoRan is therefore not a choice for the dividend income investor.

Freeport-McMoRan is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $12.2 Billion. The size of Freeport-McMoRan plus its estimated cash flow of $4 Billion this year gives it the ability to increase the business and continue to reduce the debt. For each $0.10 gain in the copper price FCX gains $275 Million in cash flow.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 86% greatly meets my requirement and presents a large share price gain if the copper market continues be stable and grow slowly.

Freeport-McMoRan S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $15.0. Finbox.io has a target price of $14.69, about the same as S&P. Freeport-McMoRan price is presently 24% below the target. Freeport-McMoRan is under the target price at the present and has a low PE of 11, making Freeport-McMoRan a buy at this entry point considering the growth potential for the investor who can take a risk.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is no, all portfolios need some great companies in the making, just give Freeport-McMoRan a few more quarters and I think you will see good growth continuing but this company is not for my retirement portfolio. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes Freeport-McMoRan interesting is the demand growth of copper and the lack of supply coming online. Also the possibility of reduced foreign taxes will help earnings.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Freeport-McMoRan total return greatly under performs the Dow baseline by 113.26% making it a poor investment over my test period but has great upside potential now that the debt has been reduced. The poor total return of -50.32% makes Freeport-McMoRan a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but does provide a good potential price gain as they turnaround and increase earnings. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a yield of 0.0% which makes FCX a really poor investment for the income investor.

DOW's YTD total return baseline is 62.94%

Company Name YTD Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Freeport-McMoRan -50.32.% -113.26% 0.0%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Freeport-McMoRan has a good showing until they bought a oil company and then with the price of oil going down, their debt overcame them. Now with the debt under control and copper prices going up FCX is a special situation that has a good potential going forward.

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 25 ,2017 Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings of $0.15 were in line with expected. Total revenue was $3.34 Billion more than a year ago by 3.1% year over year and missed expected by $130 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line beating their targets. The next earnings report will be out in July 2017 and is expected to be $0.21 compared to a year4 ago at $-0.02.

Business Overview

Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company and their driving commodity is copper that is highly correlated to the FCX market price with operations in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters "Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America."

Over all Freeport-McMoRan is a good business with S&P CAGR projected growth very high and actual earnings and revenues show a strong growth as the copper price increases. Freeport-McMoRan could continue growing strongly as the growth of the world economy continues.

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in June 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The FED projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the FED is going slow, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 17, 2017 earnings call Richard C. Adkerson (Chief Executive Officer) said " I'll refer you first to slide 3 (see graphic below), where we have a picture of the cover of this year's annual report, the title is Driven by Value, which highlights our resolve to deliver value to shareholders. Last year, our annual report was entitled Prove Our Mettle, and in 2016 we did successfully address our excessive debt level going into the year and we're in the homestretch of reaching a target that we set at the beginning of 2016, that was a two year target to cut our debt in half. We have a clear path to doing that now, and our focus is now generating long-term shareholder value. We strengthened our balance sheet and our liquidity. We executed our operating plans. We successfully completed the major development project at Cerro Verde, which was a significant accomplishment for our company and part of this long-term value proposition that we have before us. We refocused our business to be a leader in the global copper industry. We set out with the intent of reducing our debt but leaving ourselves a set of assets that would provide the basis for future profitability and profitable growth. The asset valuations that we were able to achieve in our property sales in a very tough market were attractive. And recent market developments reinforce our optimism about the long-term fundamentals for the copper markets and reinforce our focus on what we're doing. So we are – going into this year, we're focused on Indonesia. I'll be talking about that. That's clearly a challenge for us, has been for some time, and I want to make sure I address all of your questions about it and let you know what we're doing about facing that challenge. "

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of the Freeport-McMoRan business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

The graphic below shows the theme for this year 2017.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Freeport-McMoRan is an investment choice for the investor that can take a risk with the possibility of a large price gain in 1-2 years. and strong growth potential in the mining business sector. FCX is 1.0% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held as long as the Indonesian Government is negotiating the future contract.

The chart below shows the benefit to the Government from making a deal.

I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Recently on June 19 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show has Boeing with a large order book beating Airbus, and the show is not over yet.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG July 21 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the calls remain in the money they will be moved up and out as they gets closer to the expiration date.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.3% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.7% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210. The Paris Air Show was also a great success with the introduction of the 737-10.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course this is not a recommendation to buy or sell and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account and the opinions on the companies are my own

