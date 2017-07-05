O'Reilly Crashes

SSS results of 1.7% came in well below guidance of 3% - 5%, which was offered by the company.

This morning, before the opening bell, the best in class publicly traded aftermarket auto parts name, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) pre-announced that its Q2 2017 same store sales came in below consensus estimates. As you can see below, ORLY posted positive Q2 comps of 1.7% vs. guidance of 3% - 5%.

Fast forward to this morning and those put options were trading $45 points in the money. So investors could have made north of 5X their money (($4,500 - $700) / $700 per contract), or they could have simply shorted it outright.

Fast forward to this morning and those put options were trading $45 points in the money. So investors could have made north of 5X their money (($4,500 - $700) / $700 per contract), or they could have simply shorted it outright. As I have tried to argue on countless occasions here on Seeking Alpha, investing is much more dynamic than simply looking at ratios (P/E, P/S/ EBITDA/EV, etc.).

As investors, we need to stay open-minded and remind ourselves that the serious money is made catching the inflection points. Yes, ORLY was once a great business and if your investment process was simply looking at the past and trailing ratios, your mind could have tricked you into thinking that “the wake drives the boat”. However, nothing lasts forever, and the U.S. economy is extremely competitive and there are numerous companies chasing the same “fat/outsized” gross margins dollars.

As I am trying to grow my Market Adventures offering, I even shared one of my core arguments for shorting ORLY at $240 on SA's public site (see here).

As I argued in that piece, the average age of the U.S. automotive fleet has reached 11.6 years, so there is a lot more incentive for consumers to consider no longer dumping money into their beaters (a term for old, high mileage and beat up cars). This combined with the fact that an improving job market and a tidal wave of low mileage leases rolling off in calendar years 2017 – 2019 shifts the market behavior. In other words, when your old beater is 12 years old and has 180,000 miles on it, the calculus changes when it comes to putting more money into it versus buying a used car. This is especially true now that used-car prices are declining due to this wave of leases rolling off.

Perhaps ORLY and the group will trade low enough such that the value folks will start to kick the tires, and take the baton from the growth investors. However, it is always a violent transition when growth companies growth rates slow down and trade higher multiples than the S&P 500 (SPY). Either way, the afterglow of impressive aftermarket auto parts growth is well behind the group. By the way, I was also super bearish on AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) at around $600 and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) at $128.

