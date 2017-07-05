3 Reasons To Reconsider Your Syntel Investment

The asset-light company has no tax efficient way of returning cash to shareholders, and no use for the cash in its business.

Syntel's financial ratios appear to be better than they really are. Blame it on GAAP.

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) popped onto my radar last summer through a stock screener. The stock has been a great growth story for years, and then the price dropped making ratios like Operating Cash Flow to Price look enticing. I didn’t get very far when the shares were trading at $30 as it didn’t look like it would meet my return requirements, but I revisited it again recently when shares were trading at $17.

On the surface, the story is that Syntel is an IT outsourcing and consulting business that could not find anything to do with its cash, and so decided to pay $270 mm in taxes, borrow $480 mm, and pay out a $1.26B special dividend ($15/share). After years of growth, their timing was unfortunate for shareholders because the special dividend occurred at the same time as a revenue stumble, and the stock price has fallen disproportionately to it’s business troubles. As evidence of this, we’ve seen heavy insider buying in the insider trading windows last winter and this spring. (Source: SYNT Form 4s filed with the SEC.)

Suddenly, a company capable of generating ~$240 mm per year in operating cash flows, with no real capital requirements, could be purchased for a market cap of about $1.43B and an enterprise value of $1.9B. I don’t know about you, but I love asset-light businesses trading at a 16.7% OCF yield to equity.

This was a great working thesis until I got to footnote #9 of Syntel’s 2016 Annual Report. Let’s read some snippets. (For clarity, I’ve condensed the relevant info separated by ellipsis.)

Syntel’s software development centers/units in India are located in Mumbai, Chennai Pune and Gurugram. Software development centers/units enjoy favorable tax provisions due to their registration in Special Economic Zone (SEZ)… New units in SEZ operational after April 1, 2005 are eligible for 100% exemption from payment of corporate taxes for the first five years of operation, 50% exemption for the next five years and a further 50% exemption for another five years, subject to fulfillment of criteria… The benefit of the tax holiday under Indian Income Tax was $38.97 million, $45.6 million and $43.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively.

Because the three sentences are separated by a few paragraphs, reading this is akin to watching a slow motion collision happening right in front of you. You don’t really want to believe it, but it’s happening. Syntel's management has taken great advantage of the Indian tax code, but in the next five years or so $39 mm of earnings and cash flow are going to evaporate and transform into tax expense. I hate it when that happens... and so will buyers of the stock in a few years when net income margins plummet... or perhaps that is already priced in.

In the margins of my annual report, I penciled in: $240 - $40 = $200 OCF / $1,430 Market Cap = 14.0% OCF yield. 14% is no 16.7%, but it’s also nothing to sneeze at. So, I got back to work, but only got to the next page, because still in footnote #9, the company discloses:

In connection with the one-time repatriation, the Company recognized a one-time tax expense of approximately $270.6 million (net of foreign tax credits) in the third quarter of 2016. Other than the amounts affected by the one-time repatriation, the Company’s accumulated foreign earnings are deemed to be permanently reinvested outside the United States and the Company has not provided for income taxes on such earnings… If the Company determines to repatriate all undistributed repatriable earnings of foreign subsidiaries as of December 31, 2016, the Company would have accrued taxes of approximately $24.2 million.

Ouch. I already mentioned the $270 mm of taxes paid for the repatriation of $1.0B, but these disclosures really drove home for me that the $200 mm of OCF is before an ~27% tax if that cash is ever going to find its way into shareholders’ pockets*. Worse yet, there’s no accrual on the balance sheet… and presumably, if Syntel’s management had thought they would have a future use for the cash, they would not have repatriated the cash in 2016 for the special dividend.

(* A U.S. tax repatriation holiday may occur at some point in the future, but I'm not going to predicate any of my investments on a potential tax holiday.)

Back in the margins of the next page (footnote #9 is a beast!), I penciled in $240 - $40 = $200 * (1 - .27 tax) = $146 OCF / $1,430 Market Cap = 10.2% OCF. While a 10.2% OCF is attractive in this market, it isn’t going to get me over my investment underwriting requirements. At this point, I revisited my investment narrative.

Syntel, Inc. is an IT outsourcing/consulting firm with falling revenue that has nearly half of its revenue coming from their top three customers. The firm trades for about 10.3% of OCF, but management has been buying shares last winter and this spring.

So, back into the breach one more time. I was reading the annual report merrily until footnote #12 – Stock Compensation:

On November 30, 2016, Company’s Board of Directors and the Compensation Committee established a program for a one-time grant of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) to certain senior management employees. The parameters of the program and the restrictions on the RSUs granted are consistent with the 2016 Incentive Plan approved by shareholders on June 8, 2016, except as follows: 1. The employee may purchase up to a specified number of shares of Syntel, Inc. common stock (“Common Stock”) whose purchase price is equal to up to 25% of the employee’s base salary (“Purchased Shares”). 2. Upon proof of purchase of the Common Stock, the employee will receive a grant of RSUs equal to 25% of the number of the Purchased Shares (the “Grant”). 3. The restriction period on 25% of the Grant will lapse on each of the first four anniversaries of the grant date. 4. The RSUs will be forfeited if the employee ceases to be an employee of the Company or if the employee does not retain Purchased Shares equal to four times the remaining RSUs from the Grant through the applicable restriction period.

As you can see, it’s possible that the insider purchases have been influenced by the board’s policy that effectively gives certain managers a 20% discount to the market price of the stock. As a corporate governance policy, I think this is far superior to option grants. As an indicator of value, I think the 20% discount needs to be factored in by investors before they decide that insider buying is a bullish indicator. Individual investors should realize they are paying 25% more for the stock than management.

Conclusion:

My gut tells me an investment in Syntel at $17/share will probably outperform the broader market over the next few years. The shares are reasonably priced, but relying on the GAAP figures will give investors much more attractive ratios than the economics they will experience as owners of the business.

Ultimately, the company fell short of my underwriting requirements, so I won’t be initiating a position unless I see the company trading closer to $10/share.

