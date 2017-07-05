AMAG: 35% Upside To SOTP, Catalysts Could Drive It To A Double

Dislocated Price. Stable commercialized products = 35% premium. Additional Catalysts Offer Another 135-200% upside.

AMAG= 135-200% Upside by YE18

AMAG's stock price has become dislocated w/controversy around its leading product (Makena). But, the remaining commercialized products are very stable and, by themselves, worth at least a 35% premium to the current stock price of $17.50 (if Makena were to go to $0 after regulatory event in Feb '18). There are a variety of upside catalysts with reasonably high likelihood that collectively yield a YE18 Price target of $40-50 (+135-200%) in an upside case. Over a longer time horizon, AMAG could be worth substantially more (if the longer-term, more ambitious goals are accomplished).

The most important fact to understand for now is that the current price is well below a reasonably conservative SOTP valuation (which includes no help from various upside catalysts). Note, too, that spec. pharma stocks are broadly under attack in part due to fears around pricing and availability of generics. But the core component of the floor in SOTP valuation for AMAG is not a spec. pharma product! It's a highly stable business called Cord Blood Registry ("CBR"), which I spend time discussing below. At a more rational time in the stock's price history, you would need to understand a lot of nuances about AMAG's various businesses and history. However, the price has been so deeply battered by near-term trading concerns that one really just needs to gain greater comfort around the CBR business to understand that, as we eventually get past the downside-catalyst overhang, CBR by itself offers a strong valuation floor.

I'll cover main risks below too, but I'll state the main one upfront - AMAG is a volatile stock and sentiment may continue to worsen before it gets better. I'd characterize the Bear Case, in a nutshell, as 2 bullet pts: (1) Makena completely fails to extend its lifecycle as multiple generics enter the market after Feb '18 end to the product's orphan exclusivity status; and (2) mgmt. badly allocates spending on new product development (Intrarosa) which has a lower & slower trajectory. I think both points are far too cynical given the information we have so far, and these points are merely being overly hyped in light of a broader recent-historical backdrop of disappointing attempts by mgmt. to extend Makena's lifecycle. Again, downside should be well covered by a SOTP valuation attributing a dire outcome to Makena (and attributing no value to adtl potential upside catalysts). I'm happy to field questions in comments section.

Product Descriptions (rev #'s taken from midpoints of Mgmt's 2017 guidance):

- Makena: $425MM rev. This is the only FDA-approved drug to reduce risk of preterm birth. Discussed further below.

- Feraheme: $105MM rev. IV iron replacement therapy for the treatment of IDA in adult patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Narrow label excludes patients who have IDA but not caused by CKD. In May, AMAG released positive Phase 3 top-line data supporting a possible/probable label expansion in 1H18 (doubling the product's TAM).

- Cord Blood Banking: $120MM rev. Largest private newborn stem cell bank in the world and offers the ability to preserve newborns' umbilical cord blood and cord tissue for potential future use (with development of stem cell-based therapies).

- Intrarosa: $10MM rev in 2017 but up to $500MM in coming yrs (per mgmt's vision). Only FDA-approved, vaginally administered, daily non-estrogen steroid, which is prescribed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia. If this ever approaches $500MM in rev, this would lead to significantly higher upside.

Why does this opportunity exist?

Makena is running out of time for its orphan exclusivity status (February '18). Management has done a commendable job historically in managing this product - for example they successfully fought off competition from pharmaceutical compounders. However, they've fallen short of their more-recent ambitions to extend the lifecycle of Makena past Feb '18 by attaining a new form of orphan exclusivity through a superior delivery mechanism of the drug. (To date, it's delivered through intramuscular injection into the buttocks. They're working on a sub-cutaneously delivered version, which will be practically superior in various ways but will not allow them the competitive protections of orphan drug exclusivity). Shareholders became disenchanted, short-sellers opportunistically stepped in as the shareholder base turned over, and some sell siders have failed to see the forest for the trees when considering a reasonable valuation.

Bullish counter-points to reigning cynicism: Mgmt. believes generic competition will be limited to 1 new entrant at the start (better for limiting pricing erosion than multiple entrants); new, sub-cutaneous delivery mechanism would arguably be practically superior in some ways and I believe would lead to Makena retaining mkt share at a reduced price point; and practical price point for Makena is already well below the list price as they give steep discounts for Medicaid population. None of these bullish points are secret, but the bears simply don't lend them much credence given a backdrop over past year of different disappointments on this front. I don't know what will happen with Makena, and I don't think we need to know with the stock at this level. As mentioned above, my SOTP already assumes Makena will fail badly (although I don't think it will).

SOTP Valuation

Note that AMAG currently operates at 40% AEBITDA margin and that, in my Makena Doomsday scenario, I assume that expenses can be rapidly taken out of the overall company such that no remnants of Makena reduce the 40% contribution margins from CBR and Feraheme. Mgmt notes that 90% of their OpEx is variable, and I believe my assumption is fair here. If anyone wants to argue that certain diseconomies of scale would result, I would also point to amounts that have been spent on R&D for Makena that no longer become relevant. In any case, take the following as a baseline for considerations.

The simple fact is that, even in a disastrous scenario for Makena, the currently commercialized products less net debt are worth $23 today (35% premium).

- CBR business - by itself - is worth $20/share. AMAG purchased the business, in 2015, for $700MM (i.e. $20/share). This worked out to a 15.5x multiple on trailing 2014 EBITDA of $45MM for the standalone entity (and 5.5x rev). Comps analysis further confirms this valuation: CCEL (only public comp) trades at 18.5x EV to trailing EBITDA. And Perkin Elmer bought ViaCord in 2007 for 5.55x revenue as well. We know that CBR is the best-in-class (for a business which obviously relies on reputation); and therefore, if anything, it deserves a premium to its comp set. Lastly, regarding absolute valuation methodology, it should be fairly obvious that cord banks deserve a healthy premium to the S&P market multiple (I think around 14x+ today?). A cord bank's Cash Flows are exceedingly more reliable than those of an average S&P company, and great growth optionality exists given secular movements toward additional stem cell therapies (which could stoke much higher penetration rate of families storing cord blood).

- Feraheme is worth $15/share. I'm estimating a 40% contribution margin on $105MM in rev and a 12x multiple, which seems more than a little conservative given the drug's competitive strengths and given an anticipated improvement in its labelling that will double its TAM, which today is $700MM. The up-labelling should, furthermore, accelerate mkt share gains as it will open up the drug as a leading candidate for primary care physicians who don't currently prescribe it (because they want a single iron replacement solution for all IDA patients. Note that there is some risk around Sandoza as a generic entrant at some point, but there doesn't seem to be much cause for concern. Sandoza would need to overcome patent infringement claims, which they are seeking to do in March '18 lawsuit. My impression from speaking w AMAG is that Sandoz will have a very hard time. Plus I haven't heard many other commentators worry much about this.

- Net Debt today is $540MM. Makena should reliably generate at least $150MM of FCF through the date when it loses orphan exclusivity. So together these add up to -$11/share of value.

- Makena: I'm saying directly above that it's worth ~$4 of FCF before becoming a $0 in Feb '18. I believe this is a highly overly cynical expectation as there is plenty of reason to believe mgmt's Base Case and Upside Scenarios in which the drug enjoys a relatively long tail of sales of $250-300MM in light of the expected launch of the sub-cutaneous delivery device and in light of relatively limited/delayed generics competition. I'm estimating it's realistically worth at least another ~$7/share of FCF assuming $200MM of avg sales through 2020 at 40% contribution margin.

- Intrarosa isn't currently getting much credit from the sell side or the buy side. It should though! Mgmt convincingly argues that it could achieve annual revs of $500MM+ and they had some great presentations from medical professionals at their Analyst Day to support their case. But analysts doubt this because precedent products (creams) haven't achieved high levels of compliance or adoption (only 10% of estimated population). Despite this fact, the creams still generate $1B of sales. Intrarosa is also the first drug to not carry the disadvantage of offering serious negative side effects, as the estrogen-based predecessors do. So, without this black box warning, it has major potential. But sell side won't give it credit until the launch shows results. Adtl upside here could be $10-20/share.

- Other smaller drugs are still in development but I'm not currently assigning any value.

CBR + Ferahame - Debt gives you a current discounted valuation of $23-24/share. Adtl upside optionality from Makena and Intrarosa successes leads this to being a $40-50 stock.

One sell sider recently ascribed a $14 Downside Valuation in the case that Makena falls flat. In his SOTP analysis, this analyst ascribed a per-share value of $7 for the CBR business (which effectively applied a 5.3x EBITDA multiple despite the relative and absolute valuation evidence for a 17-18x multiple). I disagree with that analysis.

Risks:

- There is a downside catalyst in 4Q regarding the FDA approval of the sub-cutaneous delivery mechanism for Makena. If the approval were to fail, the stock will likely fall despite everything I've explained about the SOTP analysis. This is due to my earlier conjecture that this stock is currently driven by near-term trading concerns (negative commentary by sell side and trading communities could fuel some short-selling activity). But I would expect that, at that point, the sell side would have to recognize the deep undervaluation of the other segments and that would be the beginning of the eventual revaluation (which I believe would be substantially to the upside). Note too that I don't personally expect this downside catalyst to occur. Management has done a nice job managing various FDA events, and my sense is that this is a lesser hurdle for approval as it's not to get a new drug approval but rather for a new drug/device combination. I don't know anything more than this, so we'll have to wait and see.

- Feraheme's growth could disappoint, its label expansion could fail, or generic competition could enter. It appears very likely that the label expansion will be approved in coming months after AMAG released positive data on 1Q earnings call. Once its label is approved, I expect the growth could accelerate rapidly. The drug has only been approved so far for patients with CKD (label expansion will extend approval for non-CKD patients). Doctors want to be able to prescribe one drug for whole patient pool, and they'll be able to with this label expansion.

- Intrarosa's launch could disappoint. They're investing in a new salesforce of 150 people right now to launch in mid-17. While this could be slow or disappointing, they're only calling for $5-15MM in rev by YE17 anyway (not very heroic assumption). The stock clearly doesn't reflect much potential at this stage.

