The 2 Biggest Political Threats To The Market Right Now

By Parke Shall

The two biggest political threats that the market faces right now are conflict with North Korea and central bankers turning on Trump and reluctantly forcing markets into recession under his watch by raising rates aggressively and continuing to tighten despite economic data and the market’s reaction. As we have said in numerous articles in the past, we don't think recession is a bad thing for the market, especially right now, and regardless of the catalyst we believe the market would ultimately benefit over the course of the long term by entering recession here.



In terms of where we are in the market cycle, we believe that we are somewhere past euphoria and on our way to heading over the other side of the bell curve.





Tensions have risen once again with North Korea as Kim Jong Un decided once again to launch a test ICBM over the Fourth of July holiday. This comes just about a week after the Trump administration stated that the "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over. In addition to testing what was believed to be an ICBM, the North Korean dictator also goaded the US with inflammatory rhetoric and statements. CNN reported,

North Korean state media is lauding what the country's leader Kim Jong Un has called a "package of gifts" for "American bastards" on their July 4 Independence Day holiday. State media said Kim supervised the launch of Pyongyang's first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Tuesday, which it says is powerful enough to reach the US mainland. "With a broad smile on his face," Kim called on officials to "frequently send big and small 'gift packages' to the Yankees," KCNA reported, as it listed the technical successes of the rocket, identified by the North Koreans as a Hwasong-14.

We want to be realists and not be political about our analysis here. There's a good chance that the Trump administration is eventually no longer going to bend, but instead break, when it comes to dealing with North Korea. The US and South Korea already conducted missile drills yesterday in response to North Korea's actions. CNN and BBC reported:

How have the US and South Korea responded? The allies conducted a ballistic missile fire exercise in the Sea of Japan. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the allies needed to demonstrate their missile defence posture "with action, not just a statement", his office said.

We don't think it will take that much more goading or pressure on the Trump administration before military action of a more decisive nature is eventually taken. Obviously, any type of military conflict on a global scale is not going to be beneficial to equity markets. Equity markets thrive when there is no volatility and a climate of certainty. Uncertainty and geopolitical unrest, especially when it involves the United States, can be extremely detrimental to global markets.



The key to analyzing the North Korean situation is that neither side looks as though they will be willing to back down. North Korea doesn't seem like it's going to stop its missile proliferation and the United States certainly is not going to allow itself to get walked on much further as the North Korean leader continues to be boastful.



While we obviously don't know whether or not military conflict is going to be a certainty, and we don't really know the timing of when such a conflict could take place, we do know that Trump may very well look to consolidate his power heading into midterm elections and that this may be an opportune time for the US to be a bit more decisive with its military action against North Korea. That is not to say, however, that military action couldn't be taken well before then. The time between now and midterms could put the markets on shaky ground.



The second biggest political threat we see against the markets is a burgeoning new theory that the "deep state" or global central banks will allow for monetary policy that continues to put pressure on equity markets as long as President Trump is leader of the free world. There is no doubt that President Trump has pushed the boundaries of mainstream political acceptance and what the "rules" are for running for president and being president. His dramatic shift from the mainstream is arguably what helped him consolidate his base and win an election against insurmountable odds.



We think that central bankers and the FOMC may try to take advantage of this by being far more aggressively hawkish with monetary policy then we would have ever expected them to be. If they follow through and continue to raise rates and tighten the balance sheet regardless of how equity markets respond, there's a good chance that this policy is what pushes us over the edge into full-blown recession. With Trump at the helm, a president who can sometimes be at odds with those surrounding him, there is a chance that policymakers may be slightly more acceptable to the idea of putting a cap on equity markets through much-needed stimulus unwinding.

Many people even forget that Trump ran on a platform of bursting a bubble that we were in. Numerous times on his campaign trail, Trump pointed out that the stock market and other assets across-the-board were in a bubble. As a matter fact, many people may have voted for him based on this contention and it wasn't days until after he was elected and in office that he started to take credit for the bubble instead of pushing to burst it. If policymakers wanted to, we are sure they could go back to his statements and hold them against him.



When you take these two political risks and you lay them both on top of a market that has already overextended itself, the downward pressure seems to still far outweigh the upward potential for equities at this point. Not only do these two very real political risks remain but they are coming to light at a point where the markets Shiller PE is over 30X and equities are valued the most aggressively that they have been in almost 20 years.



In terms of having an impact on our investment thesis, we continue to believe that risk remains to the downside here. We have the largest short exposure as a percentage of capital that we allow ourselves to allocate. On a political scale, we think there is a growing amount of risk. In situations like these, we want to own emerging market economies, international stocks and precious metals like gold and silver, all of which should appreciate if US markets run into a roadblock.

