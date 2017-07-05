Vantiv: Contrarian Play Against Amazon Tsunami

What's Vantiv's future if the merchants it serves are under pressure?

Almost sneakily, Vantiv (VNTV) has become a value play. I can't say that makes me terribly happy. I wrote about the company and the shares the last time back in April. They were $62 then and they are now $59 in the first trades after the announcement of the Worldpay merger. In the meanwhile the IGV, even in the wake of quite a bit of recent sector rotation, has appreciated 6%. Since, earnings estimates are higher now for Vantiv, and relative valuation has declined - well if it was a good story before, it is a better one now. And while this article will deal with the Worldpay merger at a very cursory level of detail, I believe that when the dust settles, investors will evaluate the transaction more positively than has been the case thus far this morning. Overall, Vantiv shares are up by about 9% over the past year, while non-GAAP EPS has increased by 21%. That is one of the more unusual set of metrics to be seen in the IT investment world these days.

From momentum growth to also-ran in just a few quarters, Vantiv shares have seen substantial valuation contraction. The major reason, in a single word, is apparently Amazon (AMZN). The theory goes that Vantiv processes lots of retail transactions, that retail will be destroyed by Amazon and therefore, Vantiv's payment processing business will get hollowed out or at the least see it growth opportunities contract substantially. It is a fascinating theory, but like many other such tales, the substance in fact is far less than meets the eye. Indeed, the last reported quarter for Vantiv was one in which there was some impact from Amazon - and yet overall numbers were a beat and earnings guidance was further raised. If that is really the Amazon impact, then bring it on.

The mention of Amazon strikes terror into the heart of investors these days like almost nothing else. And Amazon has impacted the retail business out of all recognition-both for us as customers but for investors as well. But at the end of the day, Amazon is not going to sell every product that everyone buys - and Vantiv will continue to process a growing cohort of payments coming from different channels and through different technologies. At the current valuation, it is worth a look, I believe. Most of the balance of this article will be spent trying to carefully evaluate the claims and theories that have led to the current valuation of Vantiv shares.

In the midst of writing this article, Vantiv has announced a transaction to acquire a major UK payments company called Worldpay. It is a significant transaction for Vantiv - the total consideration is $10 billion, net of cash which compares to Vantiv's market cap, pre-merger announcement of $12.8 billion. Worldpay is the largest payment processor in the UK.

Worldpay reported revenues last year of $1.44 billion, using today's exchange rate. It's profitability and growth expectations on a percentage basis, are more or less consistent with those of Vantiv. Presumably the transaction will create significant cost synergies that will be disclosed when the merger is finalized. Vantiv is no stranger to the world of mergers-it is one of the things they do-and they have done mergers quite successfully going back several years.

The transaction is being done at a substantial premium to the prior share price of Worldpay. Overall, based on current projections, Worldpay will contribute 43% of the revenues of the new entity and Worldpay shareholders will own 41% of the shares in the new business.

The transaction is primarily stock; of the total consideration, 13% will be cash and 87% will be Vantiv shares. Until the transaction is formally announced and more details are made available, it doesn't seem to be an effective use of time to try to anticipate a set of specific pro-forma expectations.

Apparently, Vantiv was able to secure this deal despite some interest from JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). Worldpay, as its name implies, is very much a global company. It has a business strategy that is quite similar to that of Vantiv in that it has been fully engaged in selling unified payment and e-commerce solutions.

Analysts have questioned Vantiv's US-centric business strategy for some time now. Obviously, this transaction will make Vantiv a global factor in the payments space. And it would also seem to be a transaction that offers cost synergies of various kinds, some cross-selling opportunities and will probably add bits and pieces to the overall Vantiv technology stack.

The title for this article comes from a long-forgotten show called the Boys from Syracuse. The song I adapted was composed by Richard Rodgers and written by Lorenz Hart. It has been recorded by many famous artists through the years and now here it is in an article on Seeking Alpha. In this case, I think the title speaks for itself in that the question the article tries to answer is whether or not Vantiv is worth a longer-term commitment in this era of the decline of retail establishments.

For many years, I worked in the hedge fund industry and sold investment ideas to large hedge funds. It was an interesting career, although one that turned out to be overly stressful. So, I have seen how negative cases are put together-sometimes auto-generated so to speak. I would probably not describe the process as one of unalloyed intellectual precision. One can read that no one would ever eat sausage if they watched it being made and the theory goes that making laws is much the same process. I would extend the analogy to watching short ideas germinate and say that the theory that Amazon is going to noticeably damage the growth that Vantiv can achieve fits more or less in the same category.

I had the occasion, recently, to write about how the world might look in the wake of Amazon's projected purchase of While Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). No doubt, Whole Foods will not operate the same way after it is bought by Amazon. How, exactly, Amazon will operate Whole Foods and how it will change pieces of its own operations will probably not be known for some time-certainly not till after the merger has been consummated. But the theory about how the demise of retail could impact Vantiv's growth prospects has been one factor impacting the company's share price valuation. What's really going on?

Vantiv and FinTech

The fintech space has seen relentless share price appreciation for several years until quite recently, and many of the well-known names no longer have valuations that can readily justify investment. Most FinTech names have been able to achieve growth through acquisition. That is probably a strategy that still will work, but one that is also less likely to achieve any further expansion of already extended valuations.

Vantiv, has achieved much of its growth organically and its payments operation has been able to achieve double digit organic growth for several years now. Last year, Vantiv purchased the US operations of another merchant acquirer called Moneris, which was a joint venture between BMO Financial and Royal Bank of Canada. Although this was not a substantial acquisition as these things go, including the yearly transaction volume for Moneris, Nilson, in a report linked here, reported that Vantiv had achieved 19% growth in overall payment processing, and has now surpassed the long-time market share leader, First Data (FDC). Overall, while the top 5 competitors in the space grew by 10% last year, competitors 6-10 saw a small collective decline in the number of purchase transactions they processed. This is a space that is consolidating rapidly - much of the reason for consolidation are scale economies and cost synergies.

Vantiv competes in what is described as the Merchant Acquirer space. The linked article is a good overview of the current market parameters. Basically, in this space, fintech vendors sell merchants who accept credit cards to process those transactions that are generated by sales at the merchants. While there are more statistics available in evaluating the fintech space then their hot days in the summer in Texas, one statistic I find compelling is that Vantiv has been able to grow its market share from 13% of transactions to 21% of transaction between 2010 and 2016. Vantiv collects fees based on the acquisition of a transaction and the collection of a fee for the use of its network and can collect a fee from a financial institution for processing the transaction as a 3rd party provider.

The issue for Vantiv is that 34% of its sales transactions come from the supermarket sector and an additional 19% of its transactions come from the retail sector. At this point, the company has a 21% market share with 800k locations to which it provides payment services. It has been able to increase its market share quite consistently over the last several years. In a way, it is the strong market share performance that is thought to make the company vulnerable to Amazon's relentless growth in the retail sector and its anticipated growth in the supermarket sector with the pending acquisition of WFM.

Trends for Vantiv-Disturbing or not so much?

Last quarter, Vantiv posted results that were a significant beat in terms of earnings but just in line in terms of revenue growth. While organic revenue growth was still in the low double-digit range, it was not a large beat. Management, when queried regarding the marginal revenue beat, called out that the company's business with big box retailers was under significant pressure during the period. Margins on those large contracts are small, and since a greater percentage of volume came from merchants who yield higher margins for Vantiv, the EPS growth of greater than 20% on a non-GAAP basis.

It would be hard to say that some of the pressure Vantiv saw in the quarter did not stem from Amazon's impact on some of the merchants who use Vantiv processing services. Amazon's has been pressuring merchants of all kinds for years now and seems likely to continue to do so for years into the future. Vantiv has been able to achieve the results it has primarily because of its multiple pivots/mergers that have propelled more of its revenue distribution into what it calls high growth channels which include SMB's, mobile payments, and other e-commerce channels. Simply put, some transitions work well and achieve results as planned. At this point, and in major part due to the acquisition of Mercury payments 3 years ago, over 40% of Vantiv's revenues are coming from high growth segments particularly including the integrated payments solutions that came with the Mercury merger. It has been, and will remain, Vantiv's differentiated portfolio of solutions that should allow it to achieve double digit organic growth both this year and on into the future.

In fact, management suggested that early in the second quarter, results were exceeding expectations based on the growth it had achieved from existing merchants. Some of this has been the impact of cross-selling within the portfolio. In addition, the company continues to achieve robust growth in acquiring new customers some well-known such as the US Post Office and Papa John's and many others more or less invisible to investors, but in aggregate very profitable merchant acquisitions for Vantiv.

Will the Amazon's WFM acquisition upset Vantiv's growth cadence? The most likely answer would be not in any visible fashion. It is far too simplistic to conclude that because 34% of this company's business is with supermarkets, and Amazon means to disrupt the supermarket category, that Vantiv's business is going to be meaningfully disrupted.

Amazon has been disrupting big box retailers for years now. If it didn't exist, and no one else had grown to take its place, it perhaps would allow Vantiv to grow 100-200 bps faster than its current cadence. But that is not a new phenomenon and is not one that is likely to get better or worse any time in the near future.

Vantiv does process the e-commerce payments of most of its big box clients and that part of the business continues to grow. But in-store transactions that Vantiv processes are declining. The issue for investors is one of context and nuance. The reported decline in big-box retailer transaction overall than Vantiv processed was a 1%-2% impact. It is just one of several different headwinds and tailwinds and it doesn't count any more than the others.

Amazon has been around for some years now doing what it has done and through that period Vantiv has achieved consistent double digit organic growth in its merchant business segment, driven in large part, by market share gains. That is a scenario that seems poised to continue.

Why can Vantiv achieve market share gains.

The payments business is a bit arcane for many investors including this writer, and seemingly trivial bits of functionality can excite customers. It isn't as though Vantiv can or will turn the economics of the payment space upside down. And yet there are significant opportunities that this company has and seemingly will continue to exploit to gain share in the future. Much of the growth this company has been achieving has been its ability to "go where the puck is" as the CEO describes the strategy. For example, the acquisition of Moneris has allowed the company to enter the health care payments sector. It has been an under-exploited business segment for Vantiv and will, perhaps, allow for some additional, above market growth for Vantiv.

The company is seeing rapid growth in its E-commerce revenues because the market for e-commerce payments is growing mid-to high teens. The company has what it describes as a Merchant Bank channel. This is a 6-year-old business. Apparently, the ability to be able to offer financial institutions both merchant processing services and sales force administration service has proven to be a very successful services offering and is growing at rates in the mid-teens. The offering had proven to have strong appeal amongst the cohort of small, regional banks who have limited sales resources that can be used to develop new relationships. As mentioned earlier, the integrated payments offering has also been able to sustain upper-teens growth since it was acquired.

Vantiv has recently acquired a company called Paymetric for which it apparently paid $500 million. Paymetric is quite a small vendor-perhaps a $100 million annual run rate, although it has enjoyed quite high margins-but is also growing at hyper rates-perhaps in excess of 50%. It is the leader in its space which is providing a payment infrastructure for business to business transactions. It has not heretofore provided payment processing although will almost certainly change under Vantiv's ownership. It is not likely that its acquisition will really move the growth needle perceptibly for Vantiv-certainly not in the short term, but does provide the company with a 4th high-growth opportunity.

Another opportunity for Vantiv to achieve share gains has to do with trends in the revenue per user metric. That number grew by 3% last quarter which is significant as it represented about 30% or a bit more of reported organic growth. It is mainly a function of pivoting the company's revenue stream to the SMB space and to successfully offering that cohort of customer integrated payments. It is also far more likely that this company will be successful in selling its brands of security and analytics to smaller customers than to behemoths who will almost certainly opt for their own solutions with best of breed suppliers for that functionality. It is one reason why the Amazon phenomenon is not nearly as significant of an issue as might otherwise be the case.

The Financial Institutions Segment-Some complexity, some moving parts and a bit of a boat anchor.

Vantiv sells many different solutions both to merchants and to FI's, but the two segments that it reports are Financial Institutions and Merchants. The Financial Institution segment is currently showing negative growth and while it has dropped from 32% of revenues in 2010 to just a bit more than 15% of revenues projected this year, it has been costing the company 100-200 bps of organic growth, although that amount is forecast to lessen toward the end of the current year.

Vantiv has a somewhat lengthy history, much of it as a part of Fifth-Third Bank (FITB), a large financial institution in Cincinnati. The antecedent operation was developed at FITB as far back as 1971 and the company began developing interchanges and supporting multi-bank ATM networks at that time.

Last year, the company re-negotiated its services agreement b=with Fifth-Third Bank which is negatively impacting revenues. In addition, the prior year the company got a one-time boost as it converted its EMV customer base to chip cards. Further, the company is "de-converting" the services it had supplied to a single major customer FI which is decreasing revenues but not earnings. Overall, revenues in the Financial Institutions sector fell 6% in Q1. The company is expecting that the FI sector will show a low single digit decline in Q2. The business, absent these several headwinds is expected to return to low-mid single digit growth in 2018, which will be a decent sized swing in terms of overall revenue growth for Vantiv although not all that much in terms of earnings growth.

How do they do it?

Many IT companies are run more for growth than for margins and they wouldn't have it any other way. it isn't part of their DNA. A key strategy for this company is that of being a low-cost provider and one that can achieve noticeable leverage at scale. Last quarter, even with the big-box revenue issue, was a metaphor for that strategy. Net revenues rose by 9% other operating costs rose by 3% and general and administrative costs rose by 5%. (That latter figure is non-GAAP and reflects costs adjustments for costs associated with recent mergers and with the settlement of a lawsuit.)

Vantiv has been willing to spend rather significantly on sales and marketing expense to enhance the go-to-market success of its newer and higher growth products. Overall, sales and marketing expense rose by 14% last quarter and reached 33% of revenue.

Vantiv does use stock based comp, but it is not a major factor in the company's reported profitability. Stock based comp was 6.4% of non-GAAP pre-tax profit this past quarter compared to 5.5% of reported pre-tax profit in the year earlier quarter.

The company accrued taxes at a 14% rate in Q1 compared to a 24% rate in the prior year's quarter and this added about $.01 to EPS. The non-GAAP tax rate is projected for the full year to be 18%. The CFO said that this new tax rate is the product of adopting a new standard tax treatment for stock-based compensation.

The company did not change its revenue guidance for the full year despite the acquisition of Paymetric. It typically does not change guidance to account for acquisitions until they have been onboarded.

Prior to the current WorldPay announcement, analyst consensus expectations, mainly in line with the company's guidance, had been for EPS of between $3.25-$3.30 with full year revenue growth of 11%.

Analysts had projected top-line growth of 10% next year with EPS rising a bit faster to 12%, I am not going to try to update those expectations until there are more specifics about the pending transaction. The analyst consensus projections have been more or less in line with company guidance.

Valuation

Obviously, valuation metrics will be temporarily obscured by the impact of such a major merger. Without lots more information, I am not going to attempt to offer specific commentary about valuation. They were quite reasonable, I think, prior to the transaction and are still quite reasonable.

I think the merger, over time, is likely to be accretive. I think the economies of scale are significant in the payment processing world. Given past practice, Vantiv will be able to exclude a significant amount of cost from its pro-forma results after the merger is consummated. So, I do not think the valuation metrics will be hugely impacted, given the announced terms of the transaction. One thing I might suggest is that the company's capital allocation strategy is going to be modified. Heretofore, Vantiv was rebuying shares at a healthy pace and had seen minimal increase in the adjusted share count in the recent past. Even though the cash consideration in this transaction is relatively small, it still exceeds $1 billion which would be substantially greater than Vantiv's current cash balance-especially after the payment it made to acquire. The company is likely to sell additional debt in order to pay for this transaction and it is not likely to buy shares with that overhang, I think.

Overall, and using current metrics, Vantiv has a market capitalization of $12.8 billion and an enterprise value of $15.8 billion. Based on the current consensus expectation for revenues, the EV/S on a forward 12-month basis would be about 7.2X.

Looking at the P/E and using consensus earnings expectations on a forward basis, that metric has come down to 17.9X.

Last year, the company had cash flow from operations of $670 million down 12% from the prior year. Capex for the year was $118 million up about 35% year on year. The decline in CFFO was entirely a function of the increase in A/R's and a decrease in the growth of net settlement assets of a noticeable magnitude.

Those trends turned around quite significantly in Q1 and CFFO grew by almost 5X compared to year earlier results while capex was unchanged. Based on that trend, I think free cash flow for Vantiv, before the impact of the merger, would have be around $700 million which would have seen a free cash flow yield of about 4.5%.

I started writing about Vantiv based on what I thought were basic misconceptions regarding its business outlook that have been building over time. Amazon is certainly a great company and is likely to continue transforming and disrupting the retail sector. That does not mean, however, that there isn't a place for a company who sells payment services to retailers.

I think that the company's step to dramatically consolidate the space with the merger announced this morning will prove to be a good decision with a long-term positive impact on valuation metrics. While the price premium Vantiv is paying is significant, the cost synergies are equally so. I think this is an appropriate time to consider making a commitment in Vantiv shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VNTV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.