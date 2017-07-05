Apple: Too Many iPhone Rumors?

We're just over two months away from Apple (AAPL) announcing its next iPhone, which means the rumor mill is operating at full blast. At this point, the amount of rumors/leaks continue to pile up to the point where so many will not be true. Today, I want to look at some of the more prominent rumors and the impact that they will have on Apple's smartphone strategy and thus the stock throughout the rest of 2017.

A recent article on Forbes lists roughly two dozen primary rumors, and there are plenty more out there if you do a quick search. Many of these revolve around the rumored iPhone 8, expected to be the most important of the new devices coming this year. The latest expectation is that the 8 will have a 5.8 inch OLED display, with Apple pushing the screen closer to the edge of the device. It will be interesting to see if the phone's overall height continues to increase, given the 38% increase we've seen since the original iPhone, as detailed in the chart below.

(Source: iPhone Wikipedia page)

Are we getting to the point where smartphones are getting too big? I certainly think so, as the latest Plus models have a height that's a tenth of an inch more than the length of a US dollar bill. Many of these phones don't fit in normal size pockets, so they can be tough to carry around. At the rate screen sizes are increasing, there won't be a need for small screen tablets in a couple of years because smartphones will roughly be the same size. As someone who is a fan of smaller phones, like the iPhone SE, I wonder if there will eventually be consumer pushback that keeps phone sizes from increasing further.

A couple of the rumors in the article above get to my second key point, and that is the differentiation between devices. While Apple has tried to make the Plus model substantially better, last year saw the biggest gap with the dual-lens camera on the 7 Plus. It seems this year, the company might be making the separation even more, especially if you consider the 8 as the even better device.

The rumored 7s might not even get 3 GB of RAM, which seems lacking to me, along with just a single lens camera. Pushing more consumers to the Plus model along with the 8 will help Apple to keep its average selling price increasing, perhaps topping $700 in the December quarter.

The most important rumor for shareholders, however, is the one we've heard about quite a bit, that the iPhone 8 will not be launched at the same time as its 7s counterparts. With new features and technology leading to lower production yields at this point, we could see a 1-3 month release delay for the more anticipated model, and that will push revenues and earnings back a bit. This could easily result in a guidance disappointment at the upcoming earnings report, given Apple analysts are currently expecting revenue growth to accelerate in the September quarter. That will not happen if the 8 doesn't come until October/November/December.

As we get closer to the launch of this year's iPhones, I'm sure we will hear plenty of more rumors. Unfortunately, the more things we hear, the more room there is for consumers and investors to be disappointed when certain features/specs don't come. I do think Apple investors need to brace for a softer launch this year, with many expecting the 8 to come weeks or months after its 7s counterparts.

That could lead to short-term weakness in Apple shares, which investors that still believe in the iPhone story should use to their advantage, and it will certainly help the company's buyback. This year's overall lineup is expected to return the phone to decent growth, which will also help boost the growing services business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.