Cathedral Energy Services: An Oilfield Services Company With Strong Financials At A Cheap Price

Business improvements were implemented in 2015 to 2017, which has set the company up favorably to capitalize on the current upturn in the industry.

Note: There is much greater liquidity on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker CET.

Note: All figures in CAD unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

Cathedral Energy Services (OTC:CETEF) has a very strong balance sheet after having divested one of its divisions as well as having completed an equity financing in February. Post financing, the bank debt is effectively nil.

Top management has been willing to share the pain experienced by shareholders as a consequence of the industry downturn that started in 2014 and extended into 2016 by implementing substantial wage rollbacks. Management invested its own cash in the equity financing mid-February 2017 at a stock price which was higher than the current trading price of the stock.

The weekly active drilling rig count data for the U.S. and Canada shows that the industry is in an uptrend, which is beneficial to the company. The company is still trading at low cyclically adjusted earnings and cash flow valuation multiples with a significant discount to its tangible book value. The company is set up to improve profitability throughout the coming 12 months.

About Cathedral Energy Services

The company was established in 1998 under the name Directional Plus. In 2000, Directional Plus completed a reverse takeover of Cathedral Gold Corporation and became a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Following the takeover, the company name was changed to Cathedral Energy Services. The head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, and the company had 310 full-time employees at the end of 2016.

The company provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in Western Canada and in the U.S. The Canadian operations are based in Calgary, Nisku, and Emerald Park; the U.S. operations are based in Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Casper, and Washington. The customers are North American energy companies requiring directional drilling services. The company works in partnership with the customers to tailor equipment and expertise to meet their specific geographical and technical needs. The value proposition to the customers is achieving higher efficiencies and lowering project costs, which is summarized as delivering “Better Performance Every Day”.

The oilfield services business is cyclical in nature, which the company manages by maintaining a cost structure that can be adjusted to reflect activity levels. A significant portion of Cathedral's fieldwork is performed by sub-contractors and employees paid on a day rate or hourly basis, which keeps the variable costs down in seasonally low activity periods as well as extended downturns in the oilfield services sector.

The oil and natural gas service industry is highly competitive. Cathedral competes with other more established companies which have greater resources and offer a wider array of oil and natural gas services to their clients than does Cathedral. Price competition is intense, and the unique selling proposition of Cathedral is that the company can offer verifiable performance improvements to the customers by use of its proprietary equipment.

In 2016, 73% of Cathedral’s revenues were generated in the U.S. The company claims to have doubled its market share in the U.S. from where it was in 2014 with most of the gains made in 2016. The remaining 27% of Cathedral’s revenues in 2016 were generated in Canada. The company has maintained its market share in Canada at historical levels despite a severe contraction in the market and intense competitive pressure. Going forward, management sees the biggest opportunities for Cathedral in the U.S. market, where the company is still a small player and there are more growth opportunities. Customer concentration risk is not a major concern. In 2016, approximately 13% of revenues were attributable to the largest customer.

Valuation

A valuation based on the balance sheet results in a price to tangible book value of 0.46. Looking at the historic price to tangible book value of the stock, there is significant upside if the valuation would revert to the mean:

CET Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Since earnings and cash flows are currently at depressed levels, cyclically adjusted numbers are more informative to look at. Ten-year cyclically adjusted profit multiples show that the stock is currently on the cheap side, with EV/EBITDA of 1.9 and EV/EBIT of 3.4. EV/Operating cash flow is 2.0, and EV/Free cash flow is 4.8 on a ten-year cyclically adjusted basis. The stock looks cheap on all valuation metrics.

Financial Position

The key ratios for financial stability look strong, and most of them have improved significantly compared to 12 months ago:

The major downturn the industry experienced during 2015 and 2016 put the company under significant financial pressure. With the declining cash flow, the company was challenged to maintain its banking covenants in 2016. After several amendments to the credit facility, the company was under serious pressure from its banking syndicate to reduce its debt levels. In early summer 2016, the lending syndicate dictated a significant reduction in the company’s credit facility availability starting in 2016 Q3. Company management started to consider strategic alternatives for the business going forward.

In late 2016, the company divested its Flowback and Production Testing division for proceeds of $17.8 million. The division had suffered from low activity levels in 2016, and a decision had already been made to downsize and restructure the business. To further reduce bank debt, the company completed an equity financing in mid-February 2017 for gross proceeds of $14.1 million. The public equity financing was oversubscribed by investors, resulting in an increase of the offering size. Post financing, the bank debt is effectively nil, down from $56 million at the end of 2014. The current credit facility available is $23 million, and the company met its financial covenants at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

The company has substantial operating lease obligation, since it leases a number of offices, warehouse, and operating facilities. The leases typically run for a period of at least five years, but leases incurred in relation to sale and leaseback transactions have longer lease terms. At the end of 2016, total operating lease obligations amounted to $35.3 million. I don’t regard the lease obligations as a major threat to the company’s financial stability.

To summarize, I think that the company is in a strong financial position.

Capital Allocation

In 2016 Q1, Cathedral completed the sale of its wholly owned Barbados subsidiary, Directional Plus International Ltd., which held the company’s investment in Venezuela. The sale completed Cathedral’s exit from carrying on a business in Venezuela. Although the net sale proceeds on sale of the subsidiary were nil, the purchaser assumed liabilities of approximately $13 million. Even though it was a bad capital allocation decision to invest in Venezuela, it’s positive to see that the company has realized this and now is fully focused on the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Historically, the company has paid out a major part of its earnings as dividends to the shareholders. Based on the reductions in commodity prices and the resulting decline in industry activity levels in 2015 and 2016, the board of directors made the decision to suspend the quarterly dividend payments in late 2015. I think that this was a sound decision, considering the company’s financial situation at the time and the uncertain outlook for the industry. It is still the long-term intent of the company to pay quarterly dividends to shareholders.

At May 11, 2017, the company had 2,411,750 options outstanding with a weighted average exercise price of $1.47. If these were exercised, the dilution would be about 4.9%.

Profitability History

The key ratios for historic profitability provide a positive picture, considering the tough industry conditions faced lately:

The margins have been under pressure, especially during 2015 and 2016. Even though retained earnings are negative, I think that the aggregated income and cash flow numbers are strong enough to consider the stock for investment.

Shareholder Structure and Management Incentives

According to data from Morningstar, there are several institutions holding a big chunk of the company’s shares. Franklin Resources Inc. holds 17.5%, closely followed by Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. with 17.1% and Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. with 11.3%.

Due to the industry downturn that started in 2014 and extended into 2016, the company implemented a company-wide wage rollback program effective February 1, 2015. The rollbacks ranged from 5% to 15%. Officers were subject to a 15% rollback in 2015. A further 9% wage rollback was implemented January 1, 2016. Cathedral also suspended its annual bonus program for 2015 and 2016.

P. Scott MacFarlane, President and Chief Executive Officer, has had his position since 2013. Before that, he was the CFO of Cathedral since 2001. He received total compensation amounting to $288,458 for the year 2016. His total compensation has been more than halved since 2014, when it amounted to $623,419. According to the latest management information circular, Mr. MacFarlane held 395,552 shares. At the current stock price, the value of his shares is larger than a full year’s total compensation. I think that the executive pay is reasonable, and even though the incentive of the CEO is rather as an employee than as a shareholder, I appreciate that top management has also shared the pain of wage rollbacks.

Management and the board also participated in the equity financing in 2017 by way of a private placement. Directors and officers of the company purchased 1,116,071 common shares at a price of $1.12 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.25 million. I’m happy to see that management invested its own cash at a stock price level which was higher than the current trading price of the stock. The directors and executive officers of Cathedral, as a group, own or control approximately 5.7% of the issued and outstanding shares.

Trend

Demand for the services provided by Cathedral is directly impacted by the prices that the company's customers receive for the crude oil and natural gas they produce. The prices received and the volumes produced directly correlate with the cash flow available to invest in drilling activity and other oilfield services. Crude oil and natural gas prices are quite volatile, which accounts for much of the cyclical nature of the oilfield services business.

The active rig count is a good proxy for oilfield activity levels, especially for a drilling company like Cathedral. The following two graphs show the weekly active drilling rig count for the U.S. and Canada:

Data source: Baker Hughes Rig Count data

In Canada, the drilling is highly seasonal, which is not the case in the U.S. Operating activities in Western Canada are generally lower during "spring breakup" which normally begins in March and continues through to May. Both graphs clearly show that the industry was deeply depressed in 2015 and 2016. The trend seems to have reversed. In the first quarter of 2016, the company had an average of 10 active jobs running in the U.S. and five in Canada. For the first quarter of 2017, the average job count was almost three times 2016 levels. The company has had to make a shift from shrinking its business throughout most of 2016 to a rapid ramp-up starting in late 2016 and into 2017. The company reports that pricing pressure is still intense, since there is still a large amount of directional drilling equipment capacity in the market. The company expects pricing levels will improve modestly throughout 2017.

There is a clear correlation between the active rig count and the revenue numbers produced by Cathedral. The years 2009, 2015, and 2016 saw low levels of active rigs, and the company’s revenues were also depressed in these years:

With active drilling rigs increasing, the revenues of Cathedral are bound to increase as well.

Conclusion

Cathedral Energy Services is in a cyclical business which experienced a major downturn that started in 2014 and extended into 2016. Recent data shows that the trend has been reversed. Management implemented a strategy during the tough years, which has put the company in a good position to profit from the current uptrend. The low price to tangible book multiple, in combination with a strong balance sheet, provides downside protection. I view the downside as limited enough to warrant an investment, and I expect the company to improve profitability throughout the coming 12 months. To me, it seems reasonable that the stock should trade closer to a price to tangible book multiple of 1. This would imply that there is room for the stock price to double.

