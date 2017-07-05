A Look At Geron's Potential Myelofibrosis Competition

Currently the treatment landscape is dominated by just one drug, but there are quite a few in the pipeline, as well.

To many, the MF space is more interesting than MDS, and I'm inclined to agree, due to lack of approved competitors.

Geron Corporation's (GERN) future remains contingent on the support of its lead candidate, imetelstat, for the treatment of blood disorders and malignancies. In the last article, I took a look at the current picture of developmental therapies that GERN might find itself in competition with, assuming the current collaboration with Janssen (JNJ) holds up and moves the drug to the clinic.

That said, the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment space is a little more set in stone, with numerous effective options currently helping patients. Myelofibrosis (MF), on the other hand, only has one approved therapy: Incyte's (INCY) ruxolitinib. The most solid basis for comparison starts and ends with INCY at this time. Everything else is highly, highly speculative.

However, it is worth taking a look to see where imetelstat could end up, assuming that JNJ comes through, and assuming that the results bear out well enough for approval.

The big boy on the block: ruxolitinib

Ruxolitinib was first approved back in 2011 and is indicated for patients with intermediate- or high-risk MF, which includes patients with MF due to prior polycythemia vera or essential thrombocytopenia. This agent is an inhibitor of JAK2, an enzyme that is mutated in most cases of primary MF.

The initial approval was based on the results of trials like the COMFORT suite, which showed that nearly half of the patients (41.9%) reached the primary endpoint of at least 35% reduction in spleen volume at 24 weeks. Only 0.7% of patients in the placebo group achieved the same, representing a major step forward for patients with MF. In the COMFORT-II study, patients achieved similar benefit in comparison with best available therapy.

Since that approval, ruxolitinib has gone on to become one of INCY's biggest blockbusters. MF accounted for $482 million in worldwide sales of ruxolitinib in 2016.

But characterization of ruxolitinib in MF has not stopped there. Recently, the JUMP trial results were updated at ASH 2016. This study enrolled over 2000 patients, making it the largest clinical trial involving this agent to date. JUMP's main objective was to assess the safety and tolerability of ruxolitinib in a wider population of patients.

At week 24, 79.9% of patients with palpable spleens achieved at least a 25% reduction, which persisted in a majority of patients at week 48.

Anemia (34.1%), thrombocytopenia (16.3%), and neutropenia (4.5%) were the most common grade 3/4 hematologic adverse events. Grade 3/4 diarrhea was observed in 12.0% of patients. The neutropenia is one of the most concerning adverse events for clinicians, as this can raise the risk of infections.

Indeed, in JUMP, 4.3% of patients had to discontinue due to pneumonia, and over 15% of patients had some form of infection in the study.

The big caveat for JAK2 inhibitors

Ruxolitinib is well-recognized for its ability to help manage the symptoms of MF in intermediate- or high-risk patients. However, clinicians in general are not incredibly enthusiastic about the long-term potential of this agent. For example, here is Alayew Tefferi's (Mayo Clinic) take on the use of JAK2 inihibition:

In my opinion, all non-transplant candidates with high or intermediate-2 risk disease should first be offered participation in investigational drug therapy before treatment with conventional drugs including JAK inhibitors. This is because the latter agents are unlikely to significantly modify the natural history of the disease and would not prevent progression into acute leukemia. JAK inhibitors are reasonable palliative agents in patients who are both non-transplant candidates and are unable to participate in clinical trials. [Source: "Primary myelofibrosis: 2017 update on diagnosis, risk-stratification, and management"]

The rest of the JAK2 inhibitor field is quickly risking becoming a graveyard, as well. Take a look at this list of all the approved/developmental JAK2 inhibitors in this space:

Ruxolitinib - Approved

Momelotinib (GILD) - Terminated after underwhelming phase 3 findings

Fedratinib (SNY) - Suspended due to excessive toxicity

Gandotinib (LLY) - Lost through attrition, per LLY

Itacitinib (INCY) - Disappeared in development limbo after modest trial results. Recently, a phase 2 study combining this agent with ruxolitinib was opened up, but it's not yet open to participants

Pacritinib (CTIC) - A bumpy ride for this agent: Shire (SHPG) terminated its partnership with CTIC last September amid an ongoing clinical hold, which was lifted this past January. And it has had a few rounds already of EMA/FDA submission and withdrawal due to concerns about efficacy and tolerability.

So with the rare exception, the field of JAK2 inhibition has been something of a dud. And not for lack of trying, when you have the likes of GILD, SNY, LLY, and SHPG on board.

Speculative exploration

So now we have found ourselves out of the relatively stable world of phase 3 trial results, which are often decent indicators of how a drug will fare with regulatory agencies. Therefore, it is important for me to state that now that we're discussing phase 1 and phase 2 data, we're in "anything goes" territory. Caveat emptor! Momelotinib and pacritinib looked really, really promising just a few years ago, too.

Imetelstat

GERN's telomerase inhibitor has been the subject of much speculation, based on encouraging reports that it may, in fact, be a disease-modifying agent. This would be a first in drug development for MF.

The excitement spawns largely from the results of a pilot study published in 2015 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Imetelstat yielded an overall response rate of 21% in patients, with a median duration of response of 18 months, with some early signs of disease-related biomarkers that appeared to predict increased response (ie, lack of ASXL1 mutation, presence of SF3B1 or U2AF1 mutations).

Perhaps most excitingly, the patients who were complete responders had a strong chance of resolving their bone marrow fibrosis, potentially indicating some disease-modifying potential for imetelstat.

Since then, we've received updates on the pivotal study, IMbark, which have been mixed. Two dosing cohorts were originally planned in this study: 4.7 mg/kg and 9.4 mg/kg. 9.4 mg/kg represents what was given to patients in the Mayo Clinic pilot study, but it was associated with high rates of immunosuppression that forced dose reductions.

But the most recent update of IMbark indicated that 4.7 mg/kg did not yield significant efficacy. So GERN may be finding themselves between a rock and a hard place on the risk/benefit balance, at least in MF. However, the most recent internal review indicated that the 9.4 mg/kg arm is yielding results suggestive of improved overall survival, which would meet a huge unmet need in the field.

PRM-151

PRM-151 is an antifibrotic drug being developed by Promedior, Inc in partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) for MF. The last we heard of this drug was at ASH 2015, where Promedior and BMY showed a 54% morphologic response for bone marrow fibrosis among 13 patients with at least 72 weeks of treatment.

The therapy was also well tolerated, with no serious adverse events arising in these patients.

The last news from Promedior was an announcement that their phase 2 clinical studies in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and MF had completed enrollment in December 2016.

Hedgehog signaling

The Hedgehog signaling pathway is another potential target for MF therapy, owing to its role in hematopoiesis and preclinical findings indicating a role in development of MF and other blood disorders.

Two Hedgehog pathway inhibitors are now in clinical trials for MF. The first is Curis, Inc's (CRIS) and Roche's Erivedge, in combination with ruxolitinib (the MYLIE study). No results have been released to date, and it began in late 2015. So Erivedge is a pretty big question mark, but it represents yet another big pharma (Roche) entering the MF space.

Glasdegib, which is being developed by Pfizer (PFE), is the more advanced of these two Hedgehog antagonists. Published results of their phase 1 study indicated encouraging tolerability in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, AML, and MF. This study identified the recommended dose for the subsequent MF trial, which began enrollment in 2014 and continues to accrue patients.

So Hedgehog signaling overall is a big unknown, but it remains one of the more advanced treatment strategies for MF. It will be well worth watching the news surrounding these agents to see what kind of impact they may have on the disease, especially in light of their favorable tolerability.

Don't count out stem cell transplants

One of the only current options available for the possible "cure" of MF is allogeneic stem cell transplantation (ASCT). This is the technique whereby the patient's immune system is wiped out through chemotherapy or total body irradiation, and then you replace it with a donor's bone marrow.

Patients who undergo ASCT achieve 61% 7-year survival rates, indicating very durable disease control. However, ASCT is associated with a huge burden in terms of treatment-related morbidity and mortality. In patients with MF, the most recent results indicate that 13% will die within 100 days of therapy, often due to complications. Graft versus host disease is very common in these patients, afflicting upwards of 50% post-transplant.

But recently, ASCT has been an area of significant innovation in biotech. I prepared an article earlier this month on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM), who are pioneering an engineered cell approach to ASCT. By including a "suicide gene" in a donor's transplanted cells, BLCM can apparently control graft versus host disease with a well-tolerated drug.

This could potentially mean huge progress in the management of a wide variety of blood disorders and hematologic malignancies. So at this time I consider this technology as potentially disruptive for the field of MF, as well. Of course, time will tell if they're successful. Currently, BLCM is not involved directly in clinical trials for MF in particular.

Conclusions

If nothing else is clear from this research, it is obvious that management of MF is kind of a mess right now. Patients with intermediate- or high-risk disease have options, yes, but they range from highly risky (ASCT) to palliative (ruxolitinib). Moreover, the field of JAK2 inhibitors has struggled to reach its potential. Pacritinib may one day see approval, but most of the other agents have been withdrawn from consideration.

Other treatment options look promising, but they are mired in mystery at this time, forcing us to speculate. Will JNJ continue development with GERN? Will it matter to GERN if they don't have that cost sharing any longer? They maintain a cash and equivalents war chest of $128 million, with total loss from operations reaching $7.5 million per quarter. Even if R&D expenses doubled (to $6.7 million per quarter), GERN would have nearly 12 quarters of cash left.

Is three years long enough to bring imetelstat to market, assuming trials go well? Consider ruxolitinib here. From the time it received its first US and European orphan drug designations in November 2008, it took almost exactly 3 years to be approved. Imetelstat was given orphan drug designation by the US and Europe in June and December 2015, respectively.

That wild spitball would put the possible approval window as early as Q3 2018, which certainly seems optimistic at this stage, considering we've not seen the IMbark results yet. But things move fast if a company can yield efficacy for an unmet need. So if IMbark is all it's cracked up to be, I don't think it will take until 2020 to get approved.

But your guess is as good as mine! In the meantime, shareholders and this writer continue to watch with significant interest.

