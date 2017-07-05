Tesla: A Solid Investment Or A Gamble

Tesla's stock has been soaring without any noticeable medium- or long-term corrections fueled by the belief that the company is set to leapfrog competition basically forever.

Tesla has more than quadrupled sales since 2014 and its stock price has jumped more than 160%.

One of the hottest tech stocks in the current market is Tesla Inc (TSLA), the company projected to disrupt the automobile industry as we know it and the company who is headed by one of the most influential, controversial and illustrious persons of the 21st century, Mr. Elon Musk himself.

This stock is extraordinary in so many facets that it is difficult to name them. To start with, the company's stock has increased by 161% over the last 4 years and its sales jumped a staggering 400% over the same period.

TSLA data by YCharts

At the same time the company has not posted a single full-year profit and is not expected to turn a profit within the next 5 years. To fund its massive capital requirements the company has increased its share count by around 40 million shares or more than 35%. This growth accelerated from 2016 onward when Tesla made a major announcement of its upcoming Tesla Model 3.

TSLA Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

So, while profitability has been non-existent for Tesla so far despite soaring revenues the stock continues to climb upward. Following Tesla's latest news release regarding car sales in H1/2017 and uncertainty regarding the Model 3 Tesla is overdue for a correction.

What is currently going on at Tesla?

As mentioned above, the company announced very recently that it only sold 22k cars in Q2 and 47k cars YTD for the first 6 months and thus falling short of its 50k unit target.

The company blamed a production shortfall of its battery packs for lower delivery numbers which has been resolved in the meantime. Earlier during the day Tesla, in form of a famous Musk tweet announced the following:

Source: Elon Musk Twitter Account

The company expects to start mass production of Model 3 in the next few days and is forecasting production of 500,000 cars for 2018 and more than 1,000,000 for 2020.

The hotly anticipated release of Tesla Model 3 (preorders are priced at around $35,000 per car) marks Tesla's entry into the mass market for electric vehicles as its former luxury cars Model S and Model X regularly carried a price tag of more than $100,000 and thus catered to a completely different market. As such, this strategic move into the mass market puts a lot of pressure on Tesla in terms of succeeding without any delays or costly breakdowns.

These future expectations have been driving the stock price to stratospheric heights and investors currently value Tesla, a company not even delivering 200,000 cars a year, higher than BMW which is an established premium car manufacturer that sells more than ten times what Tesla does and is operating profitably.

Tesla's 2016 net income came in at -$888 million as it burned over $1.5 billion in free cash flow. At the same time Tesla's quarterly car deliveries have been stagnating over the last 4 quarters:

Q3 2016: 24,500

Q4 2016: 22,200

Q1 2016: 25,000

Q2 2016: 22,000

These numbers represent a drop in overall global car deliveries and Tesla's competitors, though realizing the potential threat Tesla could eventually become one day, are not just observing but also reacting.

The three leading German car manufacturers, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) are all taking on Tesla.

Volkswagen plans "to leapfrog Tesla in electric car race" as it aims to sell more than 1 million battery driven vehicles by 2025. Daimler is accelerating its $10 billion investment in electric vehicles, which aims at launching 10 new electric car models by the year 2022. And BMW is slated to introduce the most direct competitor to Tesla Model 3, an all-electric 3 series, in fall 2017.

In the meantime Tesla will continue to post losses on every car it sells and selling more cars and lower price tags (the Model 3) won't help to improve these metrics. At the end of the day what should only matter it that you make money, whether that happens because you sell incredible volumes or simply have such an outstanding luxury product, you still need to make money as a business.

Tesla's most recent four quarters show neither any signs of growth in terms of car deliveries nor any groundbreaking news that help ease the uncertainty which is surrounding the launch of the Model 3.

Investor Take-away

In a nutshell, if you invest in Tesla, what you really do is invest in Elon Musk and his vision.

You invest if you believe that he is the only one smart (and lucky) enough to enough to execute this mission. What you do is largely discount the experience, financial and human resources and innovation potential of companies that have invented the automobile, of companies that are investing billions of USD every year into R&D.

You believe that Tesla's competition won't be able to catch up with Tesla and that Tesla's MOAT is so strong that it will last.

Further, you believe that one day Elon Musk will start to think about profitability and not only about reinvesting every single dollar back into the company and dilute existing shareholders with more equity-based funding.

Shorting Tesla is risky whereas remaining or turning long on Tesla exemplifies how overconfidence and overoptimism manifest themselves in investors' decisions. To justify the valuation that investors are giving Tesla right now looks to me to be unlikely.

A lot can happen over the next 10 years and the biggest IF I currently see is if electric cars will really have the expected breakthrough. Other technologies such as hydrogen-powered cars or the fuel cells may characterize the future automobile sector. Tesla is only betting on electric cars whereas its competition, despite investing massively into that as well, also continues to research other technologies as it has the financial means and experience to do so.

As such, I regard Tesla as a very strong momentum play which will be heavily prone to market corrections or when Musk becomes unfavored. Until this happens I will avoid the stock.

