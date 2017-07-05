Coherus Biosciences Has Few More Prospects In Its Arsenal

Recently, Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) announced that it would have to lay off at least 51 workers because of the CRL it had received by the FDA for its biosimilar version of Amgen's (AMGN) Neulasta. That means that it had to cut its workforce by 30% in order to keep operations running smoothly. The good news is that Coherus still has many chances to recover from its setback with the FDA on its CHS-1701 candidate.

Job Cuts

In an effort to manage cash on hand, Coherus was forced to slash up to 51 jobs. That amounts to about 30% of its workforce, as reported in the 8-K SEC filing. The company did the job cuts to move on to other projects in the pipeline. That's not to say that it won't continue its efforts on bringing CHS-1701 to market, but a cost cut will help reduce overhead costs going forward. By cutting jobs Coherus expects to save up to $10 million annually. Although, it will incur at least a $3.7 million charge in restructuring costs.

FDA Rejection

In the beginning of June Coherus was slapped with a complete response letter -- CRL -- by the FDA for its CHS-1701 drug. This drug is a biosimilar version of Amgen's Neulasta, pegfilgrastim, which is used to boost white cells in cancer patients. That is because cancer patients that undergo chemotherapy are depleted of white cells. Treatments like Neulasta help restore those lost white blood cells after treatment. The CRL only asked for two issues which may only take a small amount of time to resolve. First, the FDA asked for a reanalysis of a subset of sample patients with a revised immunogenicity assay. The CRL also made mention of fixing issues relating to the manufacturing process. Such issues are bad, but they are not the worst case scenario. What the FDA did not ask for was another trial treating oncology patients. Such a trial would have cost a lot of cash and would have taken a long time to complete. At the time of the CRL Coherus mentioned that it would meet with the FDA on a path forward for CHS-1701. The good news is that an approval is still attainable. The bad news is that it won't happen in the near-term. The FDA rejection is a huge blow for Coherus. That is because Neulasta is one of Amgen's top selling drug products. Neulasta achieved around $5 billion in sales in 2016.

Additional Prospects

The good news is that Coherus Biosciences still has a few chances with respect to other drugs in the pipeline. The two other prospects in the company's pipeline includes CHS-0214 and CHS-1420. The first one, CHS-0214 deals with a version of Amgen's Enbrel. Enbrel is a drug that is used to treat around five chronic diseases. The main diseases it targets are rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis. Although, it can also be used to treat other inflammatory diseases. Enbrel is expected to continue to produce $4.95 billion in sales in 2020. Increased competition, such as CHS-0214, could steal market share away if ultimately approved. The second one, CHS-1420 deals with a version of Abbvie (ABBV) Humira. Humira is also used to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis. Humira has achieved sales of $16 billion or more. Despite the setback with CHS-1701, there's still hope for Coherus in these other indications. Even then, the CRL of CHS-1701 did not ask for another trial. It just asked for more clarity on minor issues. That means that if Coherus can meet with the FDA, it could develop a path forward for that drug as well.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Coherus has cash and cash equivalents of $174.8 million. That cash was obtained through a few separate offerings. In January of 2017, it sold 148,827 shares of common stock at $28.88 per share. That netted the company $4.2 million in cash. Then in February and March of 2017 it had sold 5,294,902 shares at $24.25 per share. It netted $120.4 million in cash. One issue is that the company has a lot of debt on its books as well. It has an accumulated deficit of $612.1 million. Coherus makes note that the capital on hand should be sufficient to run operations for at least the next 12 months. That means that that by the first quarter of 2018 it may have to dilute again to meet financial obligations.

Conclusion

The job cuts make sense, because with no approved product it won't need to have a massive sales force in place. In addition, the positive is that the job cuts will leave Coherus with more cash on hand. The CRL is not as bad as it seems, because the company won't be forced to start another trial to prove its claims. That means it could still receive FDA approval for CHS-1701 by next year. The other prospects in the pipeline act as safety nets if the main drug in the pipeline can't achieve FDA approval. All these prospects means that despite the initial setback, there is still hope for Coherus moving forward.

