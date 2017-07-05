AutoZone: What A Bargain

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) shares are hitting new 52 week lows as you read this article and it comes on the back of a competitor sales warning. The stock has traded down lower and lower and we called the name an extreme value pick once it dipped under $575. At this point, the stock traded at just 13 times earnings, even though its earnings growth over the last few years is closer to 16%. That is compelling. Today's news from O'Reilly (ORLY) has auto stocks, particularly auto part stocks, reeling heavily. Today this competitor stated that company sales slowed in Q2, and warned on a rather weak same-store sales result. O'Reilly management said that while same-store sales were set to grow about 4-5%, they only grew 1.7%. This causes fear for revenues and of course earnings. It also shakes the sector with investors selling first anything related and asking questions later. While this warning can cause concern that similar things are happening industry wide, which possibly justifies some selling, it seems overdone at this point, driving AutoZone to well under 12 times current earnings. That is real value. I think it is one of the best sales in the market at this point.

Of course there are some headwinds, beyond what is happening with today's news out of O'Reilly which is simply fear trading. AutoZone is a growth name that is well managed. With this big sell-off, I see an opportunity arising to get long for a quick, and the current price offers a nice long-term position entry point. Why go long? Well, longer-term, it makes for a solid investment because the name is pretty much the top retailer and a leading distributor of vehicle parts and accessories in the United States. Unless you see a reason why people will suddenly stop caring for their autos over the next two years, this should be a highly attractive entry point. Cars are going to break down. People shop for accessories. That is not going to change. Further, many stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. This is another strong source of sales. To be fair however growth has slowed compared to years past, but that is more than baked into shares right now.

While the rapid growth is over it certainly seems the name is set up for more established, solid growth. Let us not forget that the company recently reported its fiscal third quarter results. AutoZone saw sales of $2.62 billion, which was a small 1% year-over-year increase. These sales did miss by $90 million against analyst estimates. That is not the kind of annual growth we would be looking for in a name like this, and it is one reason the stock continues to face pressure. What I think is a stronger indicator is same-store sales. AutoZone saw same-store sales that actually fell 0.8%. Again, the stock deserved to sell off lower on this type of news. But now we are in a new zone of value.

How about actual earnings? Sales growth was weak at best, but net income for the quarter was up just 1.3% versus last year's comparable quarter. This is well below what I would like to see given the multiple on the name, but the earnings are still strong. Net income came in at $331.7 million. Earnings per share, however, came in at $11.44 up 6.2% from the $10.77 last year. I should add that thanks to changes to accounting, stock option exercises contributed $0.32 to earnings. Thus earnings were really up 3.2%. While this increase is still below my expectations for a stock such as AutoZone, but we must realize that a strong repurchase plan helped boost its per share results. One good piece of news is that operating expenses as a percentage of sales were down from last year to 32.4%. If the company can continue to manage its expenses and even meet its guidance, there is compelling value here.

Today's warning from O'Reilly is causing pain. But this is an overreaction. We are looking to do some buying at $500.

